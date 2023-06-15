Two found shot in car in Northeast D.C.

(iStock)Listen0 minGift ArticleShareA woman and a man were found shot in a car mid-day Thursday in Northeast D.C., police said.The man was conscious and breathing but the woman was not.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightThey were found about 11:22 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street NE, according to D.C. police. It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.This is a developing story and will be updated.Gift this articleGift ArticleMore coverage on D.C. gun violenceHAND CURATEDSaving Antonio: Can a renowned hospital keep a boy from being shot again?May 3, 2023Saving Antonio: Can a renowned hospital keep a boy from being shot again?May 3, 2023D.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.October 4, 2022D.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.October 4, 2022Two kids, a loaded gun and the man who left a 4-year-old to die September 27, 2021Two kids, a loaded gun and the man who left a 4-year-old to die September 27, 2021View 3 more storiesLoading...