Two found shot in car in Northeast D.C.

A woman and a man were found shot in a car mid-day Thursday in Northeast D.C., police said.

The man was conscious and breathing but the woman was not.

They were found about 11:22 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street NE, according to D.C. police. It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.