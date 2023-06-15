The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C.

Two found shot in car in Northeast D.C.

By
June 15, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
0 min

A woman and a man were found shot in a car mid-day Thursday in Northeast D.C., police said.

The man was conscious and breathing but the woman was not.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

They were found about 11:22 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street NE, according to D.C. police. It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...