Bracing for summer uptick, Md. governor details plans to curb youth violence

Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday announced plans to deploy federal covid relief funds to stem juvenile crime, as Maryland braces for a seasonal uptick in violence. Flanked by about two dozen members of his cabinet, Moore positioned the $5 million investment as an expansion of previous crime-fighting plans that include $122 million to beef up local police departments and fighting violent crime by sharing intelligence and investigatory data between state, local and federal officials.

Moore, a high-profile Democrat and lone Black governor of a U.S. state, detailed a twin strategy to bolster resources for strengthening policing and for targeting the root causes of crime — an approach that reflects the national party’s thinking on criminal justice.

“When people have better access to jobs, education and opportunity, they’re more likely to contribute to our society instead of resorting to crime as a way to survive. We need to make the kind of foundational investments that will break down that pipeline from poverty to prison,” Moore said. “An all-of-the-above approach to improving public safety in Maryland requires preventing crime, holding criminals accountable, and addressing the root causes of crime.”

The announcement of the new initiative, which provides youth in the criminal justice system with workforce opportunities, summer activities such as fishing, life coaching and intensive case management, comes as Maryland and states across the country experience a spike in juvenile crime.

On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released data that shows that the homicide rate among teens between 15-19 skyrocketed 91 percent between 2014 and 2021. Vincent N. Schiraldi, the Secretary of Juvenile Services, described juvenile crime in Maryland as “heartbreaking.”

Calling public safety a top priority, Moore used Thursday’s event to take a swipe at former Gov. Larry Hogan, who he blamed for leaving the “surge of violence,” to reiterate investments previously made and efforts taken during the legislative session to reduce the proliferation of guns and to urge parents and guardians to participate in quelling violence.

“Improving public safety cannot be a spectator sport,” he said. “We can work to remove illegal guns from our streets. But we need your help to help make sure that our kids are doing the right thing. And the only guidelines that our kids should have should not be laws that are passed,” Moore said.

Hogan tweeted that he was proud of his work to address violent crime, saying he was “not interested in playing the political blame game” and continued to press Democratic lawmakers to pass legislation to increase penalties for repeat violent offenders.

The new program is targeted toward youth who are in the custody of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, which is newly overseen by reform-minded Schiraldi.

He said the Safe Summer initiative will direct more resources to Prince George’s, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City, the five jurisdictions that account for 75 percent of the young people involved in the criminal justice system in Maryland.

It will also launch #Thrive25, a program focused on 25 young people under state supervision who are at the highest risk of shooting someone or being shot.

“We’re creating new partnerships across the state, government agencies that will build upon young people’s strength rather than just focusing on extinguishing their deficits,” he said.

Schiraldi said his department will work with the Department of Natural Resources to provide youth with an opportunity to work on projects under the Maryland Conservation Corps. He said youth under state supervision will meet with park rangers, foresters and staff in Western Maryland counties to complete environmental projects twice a week.

Moore said the work between the Department of Juvenile Services and the Department of Natural Resources is a model. Other departments will also be working closely with the Department of Juvenile Services, he said.

“We have to make sure that there is an all of government approach in the way that we are working to keep people safe and knowing that this is not the responsibility of a department, it’s not the responsibility of a group, it’s not the responsibility of any demographic. It’s not the responsibility of elected officials,” Moore said. “This is for all of us to take a measure of both responsibility and taking it personal.”

