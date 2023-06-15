Pr. George’s police officer acquitted in alleged traffic stop assault

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

A Prince George’s County police officer was acquitted of assault and misconduct in office charges Wednesday stemming from a 2020 traffic stop. Prosecutors argued Cpl. Clarence Black had pushed a man onto a guardrail and placed his hand near the man’s neck, according to an indictment. During a three-day bench trial in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, Black’s defense attorneys disputed those claims, arguing the police department’s use-of-force report, which prompted Black’s indictment, had “fabricated allegations” added by one of the officer’s “rivals” inside the force.

“Careful screening by the State’s Attorney’s office would have prevented this false cloud from hanging over Cpl. Black’s head for two years,” Timothy Maloney, Black’s attorney, said in a statement after the verdict. “Indict first, ask questions later, is never good policy and is rarely successful.”

Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Nicholas Leonardi said in court that the use-of-force report reflects what a supervisor sees in the body-camera video after a review, and that Black’s use-of-force was unreasonable.

Maloney argued that Black was never given an opportunity to explain himself before the criminal charges were brought against him in August 2021.

Black was suspended and placed on administrative duty following the traffic stop on Oct. 7, 2020, according to Prince George’s County police. He is still employed with the department, but “will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the administrative investigation,” Christina Cotterman, a department spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday.

The department did not comment further on the case, or the assertion that a rival officer added allegations to the use-of-force review, due to the ongoing investigation, Cotterman said.

Black stopped the man on Branch Avenue in the Temple Hills area for making quick lane changes and asked for his license and registration 21 times before a backup officer arrived, prosecutors and defense attorneys said in court. Black explained to the man why he was stopped, but the man would not cooperate with repeated commands to get out, the defense argued.

Once the backup officer arrived, Black used a baton to smash the window to pull the driver from the vehicle. Black placed the baton back after they extracted the man and the man was handcuffed and arrested, Black’s attorney Maloney added.

Black searched the man’s car as the other officer tried to get him in to the police cruiser. When the man resisted, Black came to help the second officer when the man “violently” turned toward Black and cocked his head, Maloney said.

Leonardi argued that, according to the video, it appeared that Black could have grabbed the man’s arm and “spun” him around toward the officer’s face. Black “antagonized” the man by saying, “Have a nice day,” the prosecutor said. The man said, “Get out of my face,” and Black responded, “I’m in your face,” according to Leonardi.

The prosecutor said Black was “trying to assert his authority over the victim.”

Black “was showing him who’s boss by throwing him down over that railing,” Leonardi said.

But Black believed the man was going to spit on him, according to the officer’s testimony, which led to the guardrail interaction. His defense argued that Black had the right to take “reasonable precautions” for his own safety by moving the man away from his face. He grabbed the man in the shoulder and collarbone area, not the neck, Maloney said.

Maloney said it took a total of four-and-a-half seconds before the man is “immediately pulled up.” Black, according to Maloney, said, “You don’t want to do that, don’t spit on me.” He also argued that the man was not hurt and Black was holding him to keep him from falling onto the guardrail.

During her verdict, Judge Krystal Quinn Alves said that she could “see how someone would say excessive force was being used,” but watching the slowed-down version of the video showed the man who was pulled over was being “rude, confrontational and oppositionally defiant” from the time he was stopped to his arrest.

She noted the danger the officers were in on the side of busy Branch Avenue and how the other officer didn’t have control of getting the man into the cruiser because he was not compliant. As Black went to assist, he said that the man was going to spit on him, according to the video. This was during the coronavirus pandemic and masking, when “nobody even wanted to be breathed on,” Alves said. The judge found Black’s actions were justified.

County police had earlier said they referred the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office after Black’s commanders conducted a use-of-force review into the traffic stop and requested an internal investigation. That use-of-force review contained allegations that Black struck the man he pulled over with a closed fist, which was included in two counts of the indictment, Maloney said. Those counts were later dismissed by prosecutors.

During closing arguments, Maloney said that a lieutenant had given the order to add in the review that Black’s hands were near the man’s throat and that closed fists were used, which he argued was false. Leonardi said that it was a passing motorist that gave the statement to police that the man was placed in a chokehold, and “it was never a theory of prosecution.”

In a statement, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said it “respects the Court’s findings and believes that the criminal justice process has done its job in this instance.”

“The State’s Attorney’s Office carefully evaluated the evidence presented to us by our law enforcement partners and ultimately decided to go to trial on what we believed was an excessive use of force when Officer Black bent a civilian backwards over a guardrail,” the statement said.

Black had two words as he left the courtroom: “Thank God.”

A 21-year-veteran of the county police department, Black started in the department in 2002 and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol before his suspension, police earlier said. He was named one of the county’s Officers of the Year, twice, Maloney said.

