Silver Spring student fatally shot in Langley Park area, officials say

Listen 1 min Share this article Share

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a double shooting in the Langley Park area Wednesday evening, Prince George’s County police said. Police identified him as Kevin Ruiz Campos of Silver Spring. Campos was a 10th-grade student at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, according to a letter from the high school principal.

Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the 7900 block of Riggs Road for a reported shooting, police said. They found Campos with gunshot wounds in an apartment building parking lot. He died at the scene, police said.

Another victim, a man, was shot and remains hospitalized, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

In a letter to Montgomery Blair families Thursday, Principal Renay Johnson said Campos unexpectedly "passed away yesterday.” She said there will be a support team to provide counseling services to students and staff. The last day of school is tomorrow, according to the Montgomery County Public Schools calendar.

“I know you join me in extending our heartfelt sympathy to Kevin’s family,” Johnson said.

Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.

Share