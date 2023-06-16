ICE impersonator threatened to deport woman before sex assault, police say

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with rape after posing as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and threatening a Hispanic woman with deportation in the Oxon Hill area, Prince George’s County police said Friday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Victor Antonio Reed, of Washington, is charged with first- and second-degree rape, impersonating a law enforcement officer, a firearms offense and related counts, police said. He was identified and taken into custody after a traffic stop in Temple Hills on Thursday, according to police.

Police said detectives were notified on Tuesday at about 8:15 p.m. of a sexual assault in the 5400 block of Saint Barnabas Road in a shopping center parking lot.

The victim was walking to her vehicle when Reed, who identified himself as an ICE agent, came up to her in a silver sedan, displaying a badge and instructing her to enter his car. He threatened to deport her if she did not get in, according to the charging documents.

Once the victim entered his car, police said Reed threatened her with deportation again and began to show her videos of “people being arrested by ICE Agents.” The woman grew “terrified” and offered to give Reed money “so that he wouldn’t deport her,” the documents said.

“The defendant then demanded the victim to give him the money. The victim complied out of fear and gave the defendant $100,” police said in the charging documents.

Then, Reed told her to perform sexual acts “if she did not want to get deported,” charging documents state.

Reed “motioned with his head drawing the victim’s attention to a black handgun” in the back seat when she tried to refuse, according to the charging documents.

Reed allowed her to leave his car after the sexual assault and she called for help, police said.

“ICE ERO Baltimore takes a victim-centered approach to immigration enforcement in order to facilitate access to justice and victim-based immigration benefits by noncitizen crime victims,” ICE ERO Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Darius Reeves said in a news release. “Absent exceptional circumstances, ICE will refrain from taking civil immigration enforcement action against victims of crime who come forward with pertinent information.”

Police said there are no additional reports “of this nature” involving Reed at this time. It was not immediately clear whether Reed has an attorney according to online court records

