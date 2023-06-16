Prince George’s County names new health officer

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Prince George’s County has a new health officer. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks this week named Matthew D. Levy, a pediatrician who previously worked at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, to lead the public health agency in a county hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Levy, who for the past two years has worked as a professor and head of general and community pediatrics at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, was hired after a nine-month national search.

“While we have made tremendous progress in expanding quality health care and services for our residents throughout this administration, we were severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic and recognize the health care challenges we continue to face,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

“We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Levy accept this position and join our team. He is eminently qualified to serve our residents, and with his background, knowledge, and expertise, we are confident that he will work to improve the overall health and well-being of all Prince Georgians.”

The county is not alone in struggling to replace the top physician in charge of public health, a field that has seen clinicians and administrators leave because of burnout and the increasing influence of politics.

District officials took nearly a year to hire Ayanna Bennett, a pediatrician and former health equity officer in San Francisco, to lead the D.C. Department of Health. Virginia also recently welcomed a new health commissioner; about two months after lawmakers declined to confirm Colin Greene, Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Karen Shelton.

Levy comes to Prince George’s with much familiarity with the region. From 2000 to 2017, he worked at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, as division chief of community pediatrics, where he developed a mobile medical clinic and two school-based health centers in the District. He also directed the HOYA clinic, the first medical-student-driven clinic at the D.C. General family emergency shelter.

From Georgetown, he served as medical director of the Clinically Integrated Network for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he ran population health programs that addressed community needs, such as asthma and immunizations.

Levy holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a medical degree from New York Medical College in Westchester, N.Y.

Levy starts on Aug. 14, and will serve as acting health officer, pending confirmation by the state.

