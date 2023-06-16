Fairfax City police say man was slain last week

A man who was found dead in Fairfax City last week was identified Friday as Luis Barahona Reyes, and Fairfax City police said they were investigating his death as a homicide. No suspects were in custody Friday evening.
Gardner said Barahona Reyes was found by construction workers about 9:20 a.m. June 10 in a trash receptacle in the 9700 block of Fairfax Boulevard, just west of Fairfax Circle, near a store being built there. Police said at the time there was “no reason to believe there is a threat to the community.” Gardner said Friday that she could not disclose whether police had a suspect but that “it seems like an isolated incident.” She said she did not know why police waited until four days after Reyes’s identification, and notification of family, before disclosing his identity and seeking the aid of the public.
Until last year, Fairfax City, with a population of about 25,000, had not had a homicide since 2008, according to state police records. Now it’s had two in the past 12 months. Gret Glyer, 32, was slain in June of last year while sleeping next to his wife inside his home just off Main Street. A suspect has been arrested in that case.