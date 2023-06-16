Fairfax City police say man was slain last week

Barahona Reyes, 50, lived in Fairfax City, Sgt. Lisa Gardner said. She said an autopsy Monday determined he had suffered “severe trauma to the upper body,” but she declined to be more specific about the cause of death. No family members of the victim could be immediately located.

Gardner said Barahona Reyes was found by construction workers about 9:20 a.m. June 10 in a trash receptacle in the 9700 block of Fairfax Boulevard, just west of Fairfax Circle, near a store being built there. Police said at the time there was “no reason to believe there is a threat to the community.” Gardner said Friday that she could not disclose whether police had a suspect but that “it seems like an isolated incident.” She said she did not know why police waited until four days after Reyes’s identification, and notification of family, before disclosing his identity and seeking the aid of the public.