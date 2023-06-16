They clean D.C.’s buildings, but they struggle to make ends meet

Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Ana Rivera can still remember in the early days of the pandemic the wails of her two children crying outside her bedroom door. “Mom,” she’d hear through the tears. “I miss you.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Rivera, 38, wanted to hug them and tell them everything would be okay. She wanted to protect them and comfort them. But in the spring and summer of 2020, she was terrified that embracing her own children could infect them with the coronavirus.

While much of the country’s workforce was allowed to resume their jobs from home — or laid off — Rivera continued to show up to the office building she cleaned.

“Thankfully I had a job,” Rivera, of Silver Spring, said in Spanish through a translator. “But emotionally, I was devastated.”

She was considered an essential worker. But Rivera said she doesn’t feel like she or the other thousands of other cleaners in her union have been treated as such.

Rivera, who is from El Salvador, is a member of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 9,200 commercial office cleaners in the D.C. region and soon will be negotiating a new contract with the Washington Service Contractors Association, which represents the area’s major commercial cleaning companies.

The members, who help maintain about 1,500 office buildings in the D.C. region, want a significant wage increase that reflects the work they say has been unseen, overlooked and underappreciated — particularly at the height of the pandemic when just showing up to clean a building meant risking their own health and the well-being of their families, said Jaime Contreras, executive vice president of the southern region of Local 32BJ. They also want options for retirement, such as a pension, while maintaining benefits such as health care, Contreras said.

Contreras estimated that about 60 percent of the members are part-time workers and about 90 percent are immigrants from Central and South America, most of whom are women. At least 25 members in the D.C. area died of the coronavirus during the pandemic, he said.

“These are people who had to go to work and put the economy on their backs during the pandemic,” Contreras said. “They need to be recognized for the sacrifices that they’ve made.”

Peter Chatilovicz, chief negotiator for the Washington Service Contractors Association, said that everyone who worked during the pandemic “was going over and above,” and that the association values the service they provided during such a difficult time.

At the same time, he said, the contractors tried hard to keep the workers employed during a time when others were being sent home. He also said the association needs to take into account “headwinds” in the industry.

“Leases are running out. They’re not being renewed in the same square footage. Owners and building managers are to cut costs and cut staffing. So that’s never good for us as contractors or for the union members who are looking for pretty steady jobs in the cleaning industry,” Chatilovicz said. “I would never say we are not going to provide wage increases. That’s not the case. It is always the question of what are the wage increases going to be?”

The contract negotiations start June 22, and the current four-year contract — which Contreras said included a 65-cent raise per year — expires October 15.

Contreras estimated that members made about $15 an hour in Virginia as of July, a little more than $17 an hour in Maryland and about $18.60 per hour in D.C. That, he said, is not close to what is needed to live in the region and support a family. Rivera, who said she earns $17 per hour, hopes wages increase to at least $20.

During the last contract negotiations, in 2019, unionized janitors and building workers twice marched through rush-hour traffic in downtown Washington to draw attention to labor negotiations, which drew the support of city lawmakers, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D).

Contreras said they are prepared to mobilize again: “On October 15th, we will be celebrating and getting ready to ratify a new contract, or we will be going on strike.”

At least half a million workers in D.C. earn enough to place them above the federal poverty line yet cannot afford to pay for rent, health care, food and other necessities, according to a May analysis from the United Way of the National Capital Area. The analysis estimates people need a minimum of $101,281 annually in this region to afford basic needs like housing, transportation, child care, food and health care.

At home in El Salvador, Rivera graduated from college and law school and was working as a lawyer. She had a nanny at home to clean and take care of her children. Now, she said she is working two jobs, seven days a week, cleaning office buildings, just to barely get by.

During the pandemic, she and her kids all tested positive for the coronavirus multiple times. While everyone is healthy now, she used up all her sick leave and fell behind on rent. Rivera’s son, who had a preliminary diagnosis for autism, did not understand why his mom was afraid to hug him when she came home from work.

Her daughter eventually gave up cheerleading after school to help her mom so she did not have to pay a babysitter to watch her little brother.

“Every time I would come home, he would come to hug me, and I had to pull away from him. He thought I was rejecting him,” said Rivera, who is part of the bargaining committee. “He had to do a full year of speech therapy and then emotional therapy to be able to hug and kiss me again, and that is the hardest part of all this.”

As a single mother of four children, ages 2 to 16, Wendy Diaz Sanchez, 33, said she has not been making enough to cover her expenses.

Diaz Sanchez, of Severn, Md., works at the luxury Apartments at City Center, where the rent for a one-bedroom apartment can be upward of $2,800 a month, according to current listings. She said she makes $18 an hour cleaning the building, a wage that does not support the high cost of living in this region or the rate of inflation, causing her to make tough choices on what to go without.

One of her kids has been struggling to eat and is very thin, so she supplements his diet with pediatric protein drinks. But some weeks, she can’t afford it. Diaz Sanchez, who is from El Salvador, is hoping for a minimum hourly increase of $2 to $3 for workers like herself in the next contract and double that for those who work the night shift.

She thinks back to the risks she took to continue working during the pandemic.

As potential tenants toured the apartment building where she worked, Diaz Sanchez followed behind and disinfected every unit they visited. At one point, she remembers being asked to disinfect an apartment where a resident died. As she was leaving, a supervisor asked: “Did you know the person who passed away died of covid?”

She was stunned. No one had told her the resident had covid. She was three months pregnant.

She didn’t want to go home to her three children that night. She was terrified and depressed.

“We put so much at risk. The lives of our children, the lives of our grandchildren, the lives of our grandparents and family members,” she said. “We need better pay. We need better benefits. We need to be listened to. We need more respect on the job, and for all of this to really be taken into account as it has not been done in the past.”

