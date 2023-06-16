Insider-outsider Va. GOP primary fight will test Youngkin’s staying power

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — When she first ran for office here two years ago, Tara Durant framed her campaign as a crusade against the status quo. The former teacher at a Catholic school said she was called to jump into politics only after a fateful night in 2020, when — as she tells it — she drove through this Virginia city’s downtown with her daughter in the back seat as Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the streets and surrounded her car.

Her panicked call to 911 about the “angry mob” allegedly trapping their vehicle — and her complaints that neither emergency dispatch nor government officials took action — led to a fiery segment about the incident on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” a campaign promise to stop Democrats’ “dangerous rhetoric” and a slim victory against a liberal incumbent.

As she seeks a promotion to the state Senate two years later, though, the Republican state delegate is now by any definition part of the Richmond in-crowd — and some of her most visible allies are the ones in charge.

That’s the friction she faces in a tense GOP primary faceoff with Army veteran Matt Strickland, a lockdown-defying grilled-cheese restaurateur with his own striking political origin story and a tough-talking campaign slogan — “crush the establishment” — that he says is targeted toward Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) as much as Durant herself.

As they battle ahead of the June 20 primary, Strickland has accused Durant of aligning herself too closely with Youngkin, whom he has slammed as an “American in name only” after a state agency’s raid on his restaurant. Durant, a Marine wife who has been endorsed by many of the state’s top Republican officials, has used her much larger war chest to send out mailers that boast of her endorsement from the governor.

The primary in this reddish-purple district, then, will test whether the outsider appeal that led both Youngkin and Durant to victory as first-time candidates might carry the same sway now that the two are incumbents.

Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington, said that is an especially important factor in the race as the governor — who is prohibited by the Virginia constitution from serving a second consecutive term — is rumored to be seeking higher office himself.

“Every major player in this scenario — Youngkin, Durant, Strickland — is making this primary a Youngkin referendum,” he said. “It’s a midterm grade report for the governor on how well his candidates do.”

This race is not just a symbolic battle. As Republicans seek to claw back a majority in the state Senate, the new 27th Senate District, which includes Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, is a can’t-lose seat if they hope to tear down Democrats’ narrow “blue wall” in the chamber, Farnsworth said.

A court-ordered redistricting process redrew the statewide map, adding this new district without an incumbent. Located in a traditionally Republican stronghold, it also includes rapidly suburbanizing pockets along Interstate 95 that have turned the area increasingly purple — and in the case of last fall’s congressional elections, light blue.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face multiple general-election opponents: Two candidates are battling it out in a heated, expensive primary clash for the Democratic nomination that also pits one with establishment backing, Joel Griffin, against a more crusading outsider, Ben Litchfield.

A third candidate — a politically independent stripper-turned-Christian minister-turned-county supervisor named Monica Gary — is running an insurgent campaign that eschews the two-party establishment entirely.

Whether Strickland or Durant makes it on the GOP ticket, Farnsworth said, could ultimately determine how successful the GOP is here in November — and how successful Youngkin might be in pushing through a conservative agenda needed to bolster a bid for the White House. (Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter referred questions to Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC. Zack Roday, a spokesman for the PAC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.)

“Do the voters in the primary prefer an experienced conservative lawmaker who is close to the governor,” Farnsworth asked, “or a more combative conservative who might speak more effectively to the anger that many primary voters feel these days? … In the world of swing Senate districts, this might be the swingiest one of them all.”

Durant has maintained a strong advantage in fundraising, collecting about $557,000 in donations to Strickland’s about $174,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. In addition to the endorsement from Youngkin, she has also drawn the support of Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R), Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R), and former House speakers Bill Howell and Kirk Cox, the latter of whom first recruited her to run for office.

But Strickland has nonetheless managed to turn the battle into one of the more closely watched races on the GOP side this spring, political observers say, as he repeatedly recounts a battle against Virginia’s since-lifted coronavirus mandates that made him a conservative cause célèbre.

In a flurry of videos posted across social media, the buff, baldheaded former infantryman has recounted how he traded combat boots for oven mitts to open an artisan grilled cheese restaurant, Gourmeltz, where he had flouted Virginia’s pandemic mandates.

The restaurant had fought the administration of former Democratic governor Ralph Northam in court for nearly two years to resist face mask requirements and indoor seating restrictions.

Strickland said he expected that Youngkin and Miyares would make the state’s alcohol authority drop a related case against him when they entered office in early 2022, particularly because both men had offered him their support during their campaigns.

That never happened. The grilled cheese restaurant lost its liquor license over the pandemic rules, and agents with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority — now an arm of Youngkin’s administration — entered the eatery in a Spotsylvania strip mall with a search warrant. Strickland filmed them as he berated the “tyrannical government” on camera, comparing them to Nazi officers.

“I realized in my fight to stand up for small businesses,” he said in a campaign video, “that even some Republicans are unwilling to stand up for you and I when we need them the most.”

Durant has emphasized her endorsements from statewide GOP figures to frame herself as a “conservative champion in Richmond.” But she, too, has also continued to mention her own viral incident that played out in news headlines.

“Tara was called to get off the sidelines when she was surrounded by rioters and the 911 dispatch said there was nothing they could do,” the narration in one of her ads says. “Tara knew someone had to back the blue.”

She said in an interview that she did not know demonstrators were in the streets of Fredericksburg when she drove her black Toyota Highlander downtown in June 2020 — and ended up surrounded by them as she called for help.

“You know this is going to get dangerous,” she shouted, on a panicked 911 call. “I got a kid here.”

“We would suggest you call up city hall to let them know about your frustrations,” the dispatcher said.

A court has since dismissed Durant’s lawsuit against two teenagers who she claimed had stopped her vehicle. One defendant never attended the demonstration and proved it in court, according to the Free-Lance Star newspaper in Fredericksburg, and another lawsuit has been filed alleging Durant committed defamation in the initial suit.

Strickland did not address Durant’s story of the 911 call — he said in an interview that he had never heard of the incident — but has instead gone on the offensive about her ties to the “establishment.”

While his campaign has lacked the funds to send out more than one mailer, Strickland has made repeated social media missives accusing her of being funded by lobbyists, pointing to a $36,000 donation from the politically powerful utility company Dominion Energy and votes to subsidize major companies and a water park coming to Stafford. (Griffin, one of the Democratic candidates, has also donated to Durant’s campaign.)

“My opponent telling people she’s the better choice because she’s ‘friends with all of the Virginia Republican leadership’ just proves why she’s not,” he wrote in one Twitter post. “She’s concerned with impressing them, I’m concerned with representing you.”

Durant suggested in an interview that money is necessary to build up a war chest to ultimately win in a politically competitive contest in November. “Especially in very competitive races, it’s important you have somebody that can do that, that they can raise the funds they need to do to be able to win,” she said.

Looming over the race is a much more personal conflict of how Durant’s ties to the governor — and Strickland’s feud with Virginia — ended up prompting something of a political run-in by the time both had already set their sights on the state Senate.

After Strickland’s video of the Gourmeltz raid went viral, Youngkin promised he would reimburse businesses who paid “unjust” fines for breaking covid rules — a direct response, it seemed.

The governor also floated two related amendments to the state budget as part of the package to fund the reimbursement bill. Of all the people he could have asked to introduce those proposals on his behalf in the House of Delegates, he asked Durant.

Strickland was incensed. On social media, he called the governor’s bill a “typical kick the can down the road political response.” He told Youngkin directly: “You have proven how ineffective and weak you are as a leader.”

Now, as he drives around the district and sees yard signs featuring the governor side by side with his primary opponent, he has made a blunt conclusion on the race.

“I am not running against Tara Durant,” he said. “I am basically running against Glenn Youngkin.”

