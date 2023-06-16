Again, Washington almost saw rain

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some places are known for dry heat, but Washington on Friday suggested that we may be witnessing something like dry rain. All day long, it seemed that rain loomed all about us. All the atmospheric equipment appeared on hand. This included the mandatory dark clouds, and a mildly humid hint that water vapor filled the air. At stray moments, winds gusted a bit and a hazy sense of the semitropical seemed pervasive.

We could almost hear the patter of fat droplets falling through the treetops, pooling on the pavements. But they failed to actually appear. Officially, the National Weather Service recorded a trace of rain here. Traces are amounts too small to measure.

A few places did, however, see signs of the summertime sort of storminess.

The prime evidence came a-clattering in the form of hailstones. The storm strewed hail in Fredericksburg, Va., and La Plata, Md. Hailstones, some marble-size, carpeted a wooden deck in western Fairfax County. With rising winds, at least one tree branch snapped in Fairfax.

But in Washington, as of evening, nothing in the way of precipitation occurred to budge our meager June rainfall total from a pinched and parched 0.23 inches, nearly two inches below average this late in the month.

At Dulles International Airport, a little rain fell Friday — but at about an eighth of an inch, it left June’s total at about 0.25 inches, far below average.

