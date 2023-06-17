Bus crashes into building in downtown Baltimore, injuring 15

A bus crashed into a building in downtown Baltimore Saturday morning, injuring 15 people, police said.
An investigation showed that a Maryland Transit Authority bus collided with a Lexus at North Paca Street at West Mulberry Street, the spokesperson said. The bus then struck a Nissan and finally came to rest into a building in the 500 block of West Franklin Street, according to the spokesperson.
Around 15 people were injured, the spokesman said, and two of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is unknown, authorities said, and no further information was immediately available.
