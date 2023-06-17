Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By the autumn of 1942, the United States had been at war for nearly a year. Every sector of American society was feeling the strain. The War Department was conscripting soldiers for the conflict, weapons factories were running around-the-clock and bowling alleys across the country were wondering if they’d be able to stay in business.

It wasn’t only that their male customers were being drafted. Alleys were also losing a critical part of their human infrastructure: pinsetters.

These were the employees who reset the bowling pins and rolled back the bowling balls in the days before automation. In Washington, the primary game was duckpins: smaller, squatter pins knocked down by cantaloupe-size balls, of which bowlers could roll three per frame.

Pinsetters were also known as pin boys. In segregated Washington, they were mostly young, African American men. Help-wanted ads seeking pinsetters ran under a “Colored” banner in the classified sections of District newspapers.

It was an occasionally dangerous job. Pinsetters worked in the “pit” at the end of the lane. They usually covered two adjacent lanes, responsible for positioning the fallen pins, then hopping up out of the way, sometimes sitting on a ledge at the back, sometimes straddling the wall between the lanes.

They didn’t always move quickly enough. Pinsetters were occasionally struck by balls or by flying pins. “Once in a while a boy will have to have a few stitches taken in his head,” an alley owner told the Washington Evening Star.

Pin boys, like newsboys, were among the child laborers spotlighted in the early 1900s by photographer Lewis Hine. And as late as 1951, the U.S. Department of Labor was complaining that preteens were working as pinsetters. A report noted that one 12-year-old had to have a finger amputated after it became caught between two bowling balls.

Most bowlers wanted pinsetters to be quick. The best were. Cosey Durant, the most highly regarded pin boy at the Hi-Skor Bowling Alleys on 13th Street NW, moved, wrote the Star, like “a gigantic dancing spider, the arms whisk over the end of the alley and in approximately 13 motions the 10 scattered pins have been reassembled for further punishment.”

To the annoyance of bowlers, not all pinsetters were as adept as Durant. If you were on a roll, so to speak, you didn’t want a sluggish pin boy ruining your momentum. In 1918, the Star gently admonished bowlers who abused pinsetters:

“Last night we were bowling and the pinboy did not set up the pins fast enough to suit us and we felt peeved and yelled at him to wake up and step lively. Then we found out that pinboy had been in the pit, working two alleys, for Six Consecutive Hours. We were ashamed of ourselves because we had forgot that he was human — and tired.”

The anecdote ended with the bowler giving the pin boy a quarter. “You should have seen the gleam of appreciation in that boy’s eyes.”

In Washington in 1938, the standard pay for pinsetters was 3 cents a game. That was down a penny from pre-Depression days. On the evening of Nov. 15, 1938, 30 pinsetters walked off the job at the Lucky Strike Alleys at 14th and Riggs NW. They wanted a one-penny raise.

The local bowling alley owners association worked quickly to nip the action, threatening to hire replacements. The strike wilted. Owners did make one concession. The rate for working Sunday was raised to 4 cents per game.

Once the United States entered the war, money wasn’t the issue, bodies were. There weren’t enough pinsetters to go around. Competition for pinsetters became fierce. In Washington, some owners sent cars to pick up pinsetters, then drove them back home at night.

The proprietors of the Ice Palace — which boasted 57 lanes (and a skating rink) on Connecticut Avenue NW — tried something radical: female pinsetters, who were quickly dubbed “pinettes.” Like the majority of male pinsetters in Washington, they were Black.

Wrote The Washington Post, “It’s really quite a sight to see those girls doing their job — they try terrifically hard — and the young Negro women of Washington who are stepping in to fill the jobs of men are to be congratulated for their patriotism, as they are certainly doing fine war work.”

By 1943 in Chicago, the number of pinboys had fallen to 1,500 from 4,000. Alley owners insisted they’d tried female pinsetters but, one owner said, “they can’t take it.” The local bowling association had another idea: Thousands of German, Italian and Japanese POWs were interned in the United States. Surely some of them could do the job.

The pinsetter drought continued after the war. But the job itself was threatened. The future arrived in March of 1953, when bowlers assembled at Clarendon Bowling Center on Irving Street in Arlington for the national duckpin championships. It was the first time duckpins were automatically set in a bowling alley.

Inventor Kenneth Sherman said his robot pin boy was more accurate, faster and easier on the pins than a human.

“And, of course,” Sherman told journalists, “no bowler wants to see a boy hit by a flying pin or get poor marks in school because he sets pins instead of doing his homework.”

Bowlers did notice one difference: For whatever reason, in the first few years after automatic pinsetters came into use, average scores among top duckpin bowlers dropped by about two points. Revenge of the pin boys?

