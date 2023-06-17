Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

If you ask Brian Hanlon about Edwin Bancroft Henderson, he will speak with an ease and enthusiasm that will make you think he has long admired him. He will tell you about the barriers Henderson pushed through as a young scholar and he will tell you about the accomplishments Henderson accumulated as a longtime educator.

He will also tell you that he knew nothing about Henderson several years ago.

“I had never heard of him,” Hanlon told me on a recent afternoon.

That confession is not unusual when it comes to Henderson. Despite the important roles he played in sports, education and civil rights, he is not someone many of us learned about in history class. We were never taught about the doors he yanked open or the doors he constructed when none existed.

But this weekend is a time we set aside to celebrate fathers, and it seems a fitting moment to talk about a historic father figure who is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

Henderson has been called both the “father of Black basketball” and the “grandfather of Black basketball,” and soon, a statue will immortalize him in the nation’s capital.

On June 24, the University of the District of Columbia will unveil a statue of the Washington native who created space for Black athletes to excel at a time when they couldn’t even watch White players perform in some venues. Henderson was the first Black man in the nation certified to teach physical education in public school, and he is credited with bringing basketball to the Black community. He also formed the nation’s first rural branch of the NAACP in 1918 in Virginia and his activism led him to receive threats from the Ku Klux Klan, including a letter that warned he would be “borne to a tree nearby, tied stripped and given thirty lashes.”

Hanlon, a sculptor who has captured the likeness of sports legends and historic greats for institutions across the country, created the statue of Henderson for UDC. When we spoke, he described it as an “important historical marker.”

“Sports history is American history, and it’s profoundly true in the piece we’re talking about today,” he said. “This historical marker is both of those — it’s American history and it’s sports history.”

In recent years, Hanlon and his team have completed statues in the Washington region of Earl Lloyd, Dominque Dawes and Harriet Tubman. Hanlon said Henderson joins those “pillars” and together they make up a “wonderful array of dynamic characters who were pioneers.”

They also, he said, show that the national landscape is changing when it comes to whom people want to see put on platforms.

“We thought we would do one person of color as a pioneer per year out of my studio,” Hanlon said. “It’s turned into five. Equally important is I thought I would do one female athlete a year, because the whole landscape has been void of female athletes. Last year, we did four. I think next year will be even better.”

When we pass by statues something unique happens. We are forced to pause, if only for a moment, and think. They push us to consider who that person was and what they achieved that made them worthy of that permanent marker. That the faces on our statues are now representing a broader scope of people is a positive development because it expands the picture of our collective history. It also allows more individuals to see glimpses of themselves in those figures, and by doing that, offers more people a nudge toward greatness.

“There were a lot of voices — a lot of female voices, a lot of Latino, Asian and African American voices — that have been part of the creation of America that we don’t know about, because there weren’t these huge monuments enshrined to them,” Rodney Trapp, vice president of advancement for UDC, said. “And so, their history and their legacy and their accomplishments have been forgotten.”

He said the university is proud that the statue of Henderson is part of a larger movement toward more equitable representation: “Everyone deserves to be validated and have their voices heard and have images and statues that look like them and tell their story.”

UDC officials asked that I not reveal photos of Henderson’s statue before the unveiling, but I have seen it and I can tell you this: When the statue is finally made public, it will show Henderson as a young man holding a basketball and standing on a court. It will depict a moment in his life when possibilities and challenges remained in front of him, not unlike the students who will pass by it on campus.

Trapp said he hopes students who see it think about Henderson’s resilience and consider the courage it took for him to press forward into the unknown and the uncomfortable and ignore the naysayers who said, “Oh, this is not for you. You’re not built for this.”

Henderson graduated from a school that later became UDC, and he learned about basketball while studying at Harvard’s Dudley Sargent School of Physical Training. In 1907, Henderson and his future brother-in-law went to a White-only YMCA in D.C. to watch a basketball game and the athletic director ordered them to leave, according to a 2013 Washington Post magazine piece that tells Henderson’s story. Months later, Henderson staged the first known basketball game for Black players in D.C., and shortly after that, he started raising money to open the city’s first YMCA for the Black community.

To tell Henderson’s full story, I would need more than the space of this column. But what’s important to know is that he dedicated his life to pushing for more athletic opportunities for young Black people. He eventually formed the nation’s first public school athletic league for Black students, allowing them to compete in basketball, baseball, soccer, and track and field.

In 2022, UDC named its sports complex after Henderson and launched a fund to raise money for scholarship opportunities and the creation of the statue, which will stand outside the complex. Days ago, the school remained about $20,000 short of its $300,000 goal.

“It’s been a challenge, to be quite honest, because E.B Henderson is not a household name,” Trapp said of the fundraising effort. “A lot of folks don’t know who he is. We reached out to a lot of folks in the sports community and they were like, ‘E.B. who?’”

He confessed he hadn’t heard about Henderson before a university trustee started sharing his story.

“We feel like this is our own Katherine Johnson from the movie ‘Hidden Figures,’” Trapp said of the Black mathematician whose work helped send astronauts into orbit. “People didn’t know about these African American mathematicians and engineers who helped NASA in some of the early explorations of space until that movie came out. So, we’re hoping this statue that is being erected on our campus in honor of an alumnus of the university will help bring attention to his story.”

