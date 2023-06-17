Teens charged in fatal carjacking of high school student, police say

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Two teens have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Wise High School student that occurred during a carjacking in the Forestville area in May, Prince George’s County police said Friday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Lavelle Harris, 18, of Washington, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking and related counts in the killing of Kendall Batson, 18, of District Heights, police said.

Another teen, a 17-year-old boy, from District Heights, is charged with conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking and related counts. Both teens are being held without bond at the county Department of Corrections, according to police.

Batson was a 12th-grade student, according to a letter from the high school principal at Wise.

Officers responded about 6:35 p.m. on May 11 to the parking lot of North Forestville Elementary School on Ritchie Road, police said. They found Batson with a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital shortly after. No one else was injured, according to police.

Police recovered surveillance video from the elementary school and recreation center, which captured both carjackings that happened around the same time, and interviewed witnesses, according to charging documents.

According to charging documents, a group of friends, which included the teens suspected in Batson’s death, were gathered at the elementary school. Another group, who police said were victims, arrived in a Honda, and Batson joined that group shortly after.

One of the suspects armed with a rifle demanded that one of the victims give up the Honda. That victim gave up the keys, and later the other victims in that car were forced to exit, according to the charging documents.

A second suspect armed with what appeared to be a handgun, grabbed and struggled with Batson, who was seated in the back of the Honda, for his keys, police said in the charging documents

“You’re not going to take my keys,” Batson said, according to the charging documents. He managed to break free and run back to his BMW. The second suspect followed Batson and tried to pull him from the open driver’s door before fatally shooting him.

Both suspects fled, one in the Honda and the other in the BMW, police said.

The next day, police found both cars abandoned in Capitol Heights, according to the charging documents.

Batson and the teens charged in his death did not know one another, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Harris has an attorney, according to online court records.

Previous efforts to reach Baston’s family were unsuccessful.

