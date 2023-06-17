Big cities seek police chiefs in a critical time for law enforcement

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the departure of the District's police chief earlier this month, the nation's capital has joined several of the country's largest law enforcement agencies in pursuing new leadership driven by turnover at the top.

There are openings in top police posts in Chicago, New Orleans, Louisville and Charleston, S.C., and New York City unexpectedly joined the search last week after its commissioner announced her departure.

Baltimore’s police commissioner left June 8, and though the mayor quickly filled that position with an internal promotion, it threw another police executive in the mix of candidates available for cities competing to hire replacements at a critical time for law enforcement.

Departments are struggling to fill depleting front-line ranks in a pool of scare recruits while confronting violent crime. At the same time, they are trying to reimagine traditional policing models in the aftermath of social and racial justice protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

“It’s a real challenge to find someone who meets the goal of dealing with crime while also reforming a police department,” said Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, which advises law enforcement agencies on best practices and helps cities search for police leaders.

“There are very few people who can do that,” said Wexler, who is not involved in the D.C. search. “That’s what all these cities are looking for.”

The Major Cities Chiefs Association, which represents police agencies from the largest cities in the United States and Canada, said the turnover of police executives continues a trend in which leaders of 69 of 70 of its U.S. members have departed since January 2020.

Eddie Garcia, the chief of the Dallas Police Department and president of the association, said in an interview that officers from every rank need to evolve, noting complex challenges ahead for any new chief in regaining public trust, earning recognition for sacrifices officers make and resolving what he called a “national staffing crisis.”

He said residents want to be safe but also want police to be professional. “The communities don’t want us to go away,” Garcia said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) launched a nationwide search after Robert J. Contee III announced in April he planned to retire as police chief and take a job with the FBI. The mayor had promoted the 34-year veteran in January 2021, saying he was the only person she had considered for the job.

Efforts to replace him have been unclear. No description of the process, a specific timetable, or progress updates have been provided publicly since Contee’s departure. Aides close to the mayor either declined to comment on the search or could not be reached. The chairman of the D.C. Council said he has not been involved, and the chairwoman of the council’s public safety committee said she has talked to Bowser but has not been privy to interviews and does not know the names of the candidates.

Bowser, who along with the deputy mayor for public safety declined interview requests for this article, has referenced the search in vague terms. Last month, she said only that officials had completed a “first review” of applicants and that a “good number” of people had applied. She did not mention names and said she hoped to make a decision “as soon as possible.”

Two internal candidates have potentially emerged, according to several officials in police headquarters and at the Wilson Building, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive, internal discussions. They are assistant police chiefs Morgan C. Kane, a 25-year veteran who oversees part of the patrol bureau, and Pamela A. Smith, a veteran of the U.S. Park Police who spent 14 months as its chief before leaving in 2022 to become the D.C. police department’s chief equity officer. She was later promoted to run the agency’s Homeland Security Bureau.

Kane, reached earlier this month, declined to comment. She, along with Smith, did not respond to additional inquiries last week. Kane had been mentioned as a possible chief in 2020, though Bowser chose Contee. Officials familiar with the search process say Kane has strong advocates on her behalf, though they cautioned that there is no leading candidate. Officials have declined to discuss other possible candidates, including those from outside D.C.

In early June, reports circulated in Baltimore that the city’s police commissioner, Michael S. Harrison, hired in 2019 from New Orleans, where he had been police superintendent, was interested in the D.C. job. Harrison tamped down those reports.

“Let me look you in the eye, and let me metaphorically look your listeners in the eye: I am not going to Washington D.C.,” he told WBAL Radio on Jan. 6. Two days later, when he announced his departure from Baltimore, the Baltimore Banner reported he said he had no offers and had not interviewed for any other jobs.

Efforts to reach Harrison over the past several days were unsuccessful. D.C. officials in the mayor’s office declined to comment on Harrison, who said at a news conference he was leaving to rest and be with his family.

The chiefs in Chicago and Louisville left after changes in city leadership; the chief in Charleston, S.C., died following a battle with cancer, and the superintendent in New Orleans retired. Keechant Sewell, the New York City police commissioner who announced her resignation last week, has not publicly specified why she decided to step down, but media reports have suggested possible issues with city hall and other mayoral appointees. The department did not respond to a message seeking an interview with Sewell.

On Thursday, more than 1,000 people watched an hour-long virtual town hall with Bowser, the city administrator and the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, seeking to learn what qualities residents wanted in a new police chief.

One resident from Ward 8, who did not fully identify herself, called in and asked Bowser whether the new chief would be limited by police reforms. “I feel like we’re trying to appease the community, more than protect the community,” the woman said. “For the first time in my life, I fear for my life every day.”

Bowser, who has objected to some policing changes implemented by the D.C. Council, such as a civilian police complaint board having “unfettered” access to police disciplinary records, said there has been “a swing away from a policy environment that is focused on fighting crime” and “making sure that people who aren’t following the rules are held accountable.”

But another caller urged Bowser to concentrate more on underlying issues that drive crime, such as poverty, low wages, education and addiction. Bowser said “our entire government is focusing on making sure residents have greater opportunities to raise their families, to earn good wages and get a high quality education.”

In March, Wexler’s group — at the behest of Contee — produced a 314-page “cultural assessment” of the D.C. police force, providing in essence a blueprint for the next chief on how the agency operates and is structured. The report suggests many improvements on topics that included investigating misconduct and use of force, fairness of promotions and training, and diversity and equity issues.

In an interview, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he would prefer that the city hire a police chief from within the ranks, saying an internal candidate would be more likely to have deep community ties and understand the nuances of neighborhoods.

He said he’d like to see a candidate stay longer than the average national tenure for police chiefs — typically three to four years — and is looking for a leader who “understands modern policing and innovative strategies for reducing crime.”

The last time the District hired a police chief from outside the force was in 1998, when the city tapped Charles H. Ramsey to help turn around a department then struggling to change a reputation for corruption and misconduct. He had been the first chief from outside the department in three decades.

Mendelson said that when Ramsey was chosen, “There was a feeling that we had exhausted the talent and that bringing in somebody with fresh ideas would be good.” But, he said, “You can also get fresh ideas, new ideas, from somebody within the department. And I think there is a strong bench.”

The council chairman said he had been involved in multiple searches for top public safety officials during his time as the public safety and judiciary committee chair from 2005 through 2012 — before Bowser became mayor — but that he has had no involvement in Bowser’s search for the new chief.

He stressed that the mayor should include the council’s new judiciary and public safety chair, council member Brooke Pinto. “It would not be unprecedented and it would be a smart move for her to do that,” he said.

Pinto (D-Ward 2), said she has not been privy to interviews for chief and does not know who the candidates are. But she said she had had multiple, broad conversations with Bowser and the deputy mayor for public safety. She called her involvement “appropriate.” Pinto said the next police chief should be a “true thought-partner and collaborator” who “understands where the District has come from in terms of our efforts to improve accountability in our police department.”

The chairman of the police union, Greggory Pemberton, said in a statement the group has told the mayor “we need a leader who will be laser focused” on pushing back on reforms enacted by the D.C. Council, which the group blames for the rise in violent crime and departures that have left the force with staffing at a half-century low.

“The MPD is in a crisis right now,” the statement says. Lawmakers have rebutted the union head’s assertions assessing blame for crime.

The DC Justice Lab, a criminal justice advocacy group, urged in a letter that Bowser create an “inclusive selection process” for the new chief that would allow “communities most heavily policed to identify the approach to public safety that consistently reduces harm, works with others to ensure the health and safety of DC residents, and is accountable to all of DC.”

Garcia, from Major Cities Chiefs, said the tumult aimed at law enforcement after George Floyd’s killing and the pandemic further complicated policing and community engagement.

“None of us are going to arrest our way to safer cities,” Garcia said. “We need to weed criminals out in a fair and just manner, but we also need to seed communities with positivity. Our communities can’t just see us in a moment of crisis.”

