Redistricting upends everything in Virginia’s legislative primaries

RICHMOND — Virginia voters face a rare opportunity this year to remake the General Assembly from top to bottom, with their first big taste of change coming in Tuesday’s primary elections in several districts across the state. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It will be the first time voters have encountered the state’s new electoral maps, which were drawn under supervision of the Supreme Court of Virginia after a bipartisan panel appointed by the legislature failed to reach agreement.

The new boundaries for the House of Delegates and Senate put incumbent lawmakers in new districts, pitted some veterans against one another and created wide-open new districts, triggering a wave of retirements and guaranteeing at least a third of both chambers will be rookies.

So while all elections hold potential for change, this year “every dial is turned up to 11,” said Rich Meagher, a political analyst at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.

He pointed to a bumper crop of fresh candidates on ballots around the state, including a historic number of Black candidates.

“I think that what we’re seeing with all of these new candidates is an increased opportunity for people to run … but also for voters to find someone that they feel represents them,” said Debora Wake, president of the League of Women Voters of Virginia.

“It does look like we’re going to have some significant growth” in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said state Sen. Lamont Bagby (D-Richmond), who leads the caucus. His calculations suggest that regardless of partisan outcomes around the state, the caucus will not shrink from the 22 members it had for most of this year’s General Assembly session and is likely to grow. That’s true even though Bagby himself is facing a primary challenge from Democrat Katie Gooch, who is White.

Nominees for most of the 100 House contests have already been chosen through internal party contests or by default in cases with no competition for the nod. But 24 House districts around the state will hold primaries Tuesday. Republicans will pick nominees in nine of those districts and Democrats in 16, overlapping in a single district, the 84th, for a competitive Suffolk-area seat.

In the 40-seat Senate, fully half are up for primary elections. Republicans will choose seven candidates Tuesday while Democrats will pick 15. Both parties will have overlapping primaries in two swing districts, the 27th in the Fredericksburg area and the 29th in Prince William and Stafford counties.

Democrats are holding nearly twice as many primary elections as Republicans — a trend that’s held for many years. Democrats see open primaries as “good for party-building and generating energy around the winners,” said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Republicans, on the other hand, “have long worried about crossover voting in a state with no party registration and have tended to prefer more closed nomination processes,” he said.

But in one especially hard-fought contest in a deep-blue Senate district south of Richmond, conservative radio host John Fredericks and others have been urging Republicans to vote in the Democratic primary for state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) over former delegate Lashrecse Aird because Morrissey favors more restrictions on abortion.

This year, liberal Democratic candidates are taking the wide-open field as a chance to mount challenges against more centrist incumbents, Rozell said. “The progressives have simply grown weary of long-term incumbents who they see as too moderate, too beholden to business interests, or too willing to compromise.”

That’s especially clear in Northern Virginia, where two veteran Democratic senators are in tight races against more outspokenly liberal challengers heavily backed by Clean Virginia, a political action group intended to counter the political sway of the state’s largest utility, Dominion Energy.

In the 35th District, Sen. David W. Marsden (D-Fairfax) faces Heidi Drauschak, who describes herself as a “good-governance advocate.” Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax) is up against Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky in the 36th District, in the western part of the county that includes Chantilly and Centreville.

Although they have been in the Senate for many years — Barker since 2008, Marsden since 2010 — redistricting has put them in territory that is mostly new. They are among 23 Senate candidates who either serve or have served in the legislature and are now running in districts where more than half the territory is new to them, according to data compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Another tough fight in Northern Virginia pits Sen. Jeremy S. McPike (D-Prince William), who joined the Senate in 2016, against Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), who set her sights on Richmond’s upper chamber after redistricting paired her with a powerful Black Democrat in the House.

Longtime Democratic Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, tripled up with two Republicans under the new maps, moved from Bath County to Charlottesville to run in the 11th District. The new district overlaps considerably with his old one, but Deeds, who joined the Senate in 2001 after nine years in the House and was his party’s nominee for governor in 2009, faces a vigorous challenge from Del. Sally L. Hudson (D-Charlottesville), a University of Virginia labor economist who joined the House in 2020.

Running in a new district can be beneficial to both a candidate and his or her constituents, said Meagher, the Randolph-Macon analyst.

“They’ve been forced to go out and campaign more than they might otherwise and to connect with voters,” Meagher said. If they survive, “they’ll be more connected with their district …[and] they might act a little differently than they did before.”

Incumbents who face a primary challenge and survive, he said, are likely to feel stronger than ever because they triumphed with a new set of constituents. Similarly, if one party or the other wins control of both houses of the legislature this fall, that party is going to feel a powerful sense of mandate, he said.

“They’ll be able to say this is the new order,” he said — either repudiating Republicans’ strong showing in the 2021 elections or doubling down on it.

For Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), a potential 2024 presidential contender who’s been saddled with a divided Capitol, the fall elections will determine whether he gets the allies he needs to enact his conservative agenda — including a 15-week ban on abortion.

With that in mind, Republicans are taking a cautious approach in some primaries, according to veteran Richmond political analyst Bob Holsworth. Hardcore conservatives are challenging incumbents, but the GOP establishment is favoring more mainstream candidates in competitive districts with an eye toward challenging Democrats in the Nov. 7 general election.

“The Republican side has a race or two that could be very instrumental to the determination of who controls the Senate,” Holsworth said. Democrats are defending a 22-18 margin in that chamber and Youngkin has amassed a gigantic war chest to try to flip it.

Holsworth points to the Senate primary between Del. Tara Durant (R-Stafford) and Matt Strickland as one that could determine whether Republicans can flip the chamber. He thinks Strickland, a firebrand grilled-cheese restaurateur who defied pandemic restrictions, could be less electable in the general election in the right-leaning 27th Senate District, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

“You’ve seen the Republican establishment come in very, very strong for Durant, largely because they’re worried that they’ll lose the race if Strickland is the nominee,” he said.

For similar reasons, Holsworth said, the establishment has “gotten heavily involved” in supporting Del. Emily M. Brewer (R-Isle of Wight) over former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler in the red-leaning 17th District, which stretches from Hampton Roads to Southside Virginia.

Otherwise, though, the GOP primaries have given no sign that Republicans are reconsidering former president Donald Trump’s place as the party’s standard-bearer. At least three Republicans running for Senate participated in Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (They all say they did not enter the Capitol with rioters.) They have not faced criticism from their rivals for continuing to promote Trump’s false claim that President Biden stole the presidency.

“Who can be the Trumpiest — that’s what that election is about,” Holsworth said, referring specifically to the race in the heavily red 1st Senate District in the northern Shenandoah Valley, which features one of the three Jan. 6 attendees, Del. David A. LaRock (Loudoun). LaRock, one of eight Republicans vying for the nod, also penned a letter to then-Vice President Mike Pence asking him to nullify the commonwealth’s slate of presidential electors.

Two other Jan. 6 attendees running for Senate: Del. John J. McGuire III (Goochland) in the 10th Senate District, a heavily Republican swath that stretches west from the Richmond suburbs through rural areas nearly to Lynchburg; and Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), the self-described “Trump in heels” running in the 12th District, which covers parts of Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

Chase faces two Republican challengers, former senator Glen Sturtevant and Tina Ramirez, who leads a nonprofit focused on religious freedom. Sturtevant, who in the past supported the Equal Rights Amendment and a gun-control bill, has moved sharply to the right on guns, agreeing with Chase and Ramirez in a public forum that he would support loosening restrictions on machine guns.

In two cases, primaries are pitting pairs of incumbents against one another. Democratic senators Lionel Spruill Sr. (Chesapeake) and L. Louise Lucas (Portsmouth) are locked in a tough nominating contest in Tidewater, while ultraconservative Republican delegates Wren Williams, a lawyer who worked for Trump’s legal team challenging the 2020 vote count in Wisconsin, and Marie March, another Jan. 6 attendee, face one another in a contentious primary in the rural counties west of Martinsville.

Wake, of the League of Women Voters, said some voters have been confused by all of the change this year. In many cases, “the person they’re used to seeing on their ballot isn’t on their ballot,” she said.

The league had spent years lobbying for Virginia to change its old system of drawing political maps, which left it in the hands of whichever party controlled the legislature. Three years ago voters approved a state constitutional amendment that created a bipartisan commission to draw the maps. Partisan jockeying left the commission unable to complete its duties in 2021, throwing the matter to the state Supreme Court.

Wake said that despite some rough edges this year as the new map takes hold, the ultimate outcome will pay benefits for many years.

“We knew that this first one was just going to be messy, because you can’t un-gerrymander a state without it being messy,” she said. “But the opportunity for voters is a big win.”

And she emphasized that primary elections are crucial to the process. In cases where a district leans heavily toward one particular party, “the primary is when you’re going to have the best shot at selecting the candidate who’s going to ultimately win in November. That’s why it’s so important to vote in the primaries.”

