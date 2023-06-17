Sort of smoky Saturday, but sort of nice, too

Listen 1 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Haze can blur lines, erase distinctions and soften sharp edges. The sort of haze present in our skies on Saturday seemed to have that effect, and in that way appeared to foster a sense of summer as a time to relax and shed strictness. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Experts attributed at least part of Saturday’s haze in Washington to far-away wildfires. In great concentration it can be hazardous. But Saturday’s haze seemed as much picturesque as anything.

Leaders in many areas often advise of an intent to provide perfect clarity. Saturday seemed to say a bit of ambiguity, perhaps the sort associated with summer air, may be unavoidable.

The farther we cast our glances, the less clear things seemed, the less transparency seemed to characterize our view, and the more it seemed that a thin gray curtain hung in the air, softening line and color.

Each hour, the National Weather Service records visibility. The maximum is 10 miles. On Saturday it was often cut to six miles or seven.

While haze may have been most notable, Saturday had other features, among them that it seemed a pleasant day, a worthy member of a series of such days.

Share