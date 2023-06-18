The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Four D.C. teens arrested in string of carjackings, armed robberies

June 18, 2023 at 5:27 p.m. EDT
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene. (iStock)
Authorities announced the arrests this weekend of four teenagers in separate robberies and carjacking incidents in the District.

In a statement Saturday, D.C. police said a 16-year-old male and two 15-year-old males, all from Southeast Washington, were arrested and charged with armed carjacking and other offenses after a series of carjackings and robberies that occurred early Friday.

Police said the juveniles were arrested after carjackings in the 3400 block of B Street SE; East Capitol Street at 17th Street NE; Montana Avenue at Bladensburg Road NE; C Street at 19th Street NE; and Fourth Street at Morse Street NE.

The suspects also were charged with armed robbery in an incident in the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue NW and two incidents in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, according to police. They were also charged with an attempted carjacking in the 1300 block of Okie Street NE and an attempted robbery while armed in the 1900 block of Fenwick Street NE.

In a separate statement Sunday, police said a 17-year-old male from Southeast Washington was arrested and charged in a carjacking that occurred at First and Atlantic streets SE on March 8 and assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in the unit block of Chesapeake Street SE the same day.

The names of the suspects were not released.

