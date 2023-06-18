D.C. lawmaker makes second attempt to advance reparations bill

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council last week held its first-ever hearing on a bill that could lead the District to provide reparations to African American residents harmed by slavery, making the city the latest jurisdiction to seriously explore restitution for descendants of enslaved people. Thursday's hearing, which drew participants from across the country to testify virtually and in person, comes more than two years after Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) first introduced a reparations bill in the fall of 2020. He ran out of time to advance the bill before the end of that year, requiring McDuffie to reintroduce the bill in February.

He has described the effort as a step toward providing justice for descendants of enslaved people while helping D.C.'s current and future generations overcome systemic inequities that often disadvantage Black residents.

“This legislation seeks to acknowledge and address centuries of government-sanctioned policies and private practices that exploited people as chattel property, violently robbed Black communities of generation wealth, and baked anti-Black racism into the core of our institutions and society,” McDuffie said at a news conference before the hearing.

If approved, the bill would place D.C. among several U.S. cities and jurisdictions that have created similar commissions or taken other meaningful steps toward offering reparations in recent years, including Asheville, N.C., St. Paul, Minn., and Evanston, Ill. — which in 2021 became the first U.S. city to institute a municipal reparations program, in the form of a restorative housing initiative.

In May, after two years of work, the California Reparations Task Force approved a set of recommendations that it plans to deliver to state lawmakers for consideration before the end of this month.

Under McDuffie’s proposal, a nine-member task force would have one year after its first meeting to develop recommendations for a D.C. reparations program and compile them into a written report, addressing questions around eligibility and scope. The measure also instructs the city’s Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking to create a slavery-era database of records to aid the task force. The mayor would appoint five of the task force’s members.

As written, the bill would also establish a “Reparations Foundation Fund” to facilitate payments. In addition to gifts, grants and donations, the fund would be supplemented by 0.5 percent of D.C.'s annual sales tax revenue and 0.5 percent of revenue collected by the Department of Motor Vehicles in fees and penalties.

McDuffie has long made racial equity a centerpiece of his policymaking, with previous successful legislative efforts to create a local “baby bonds” program for low-income infants and establish the city’s Office of Racial Equity, including a partner office in the D.C. Council that examines proposed legislation through an equity lens.

In a 2020 interview with The Washington Post shortly after he introduced the first iteration of the reparations bill, McDuffie lamented that Black residents tend to fall on the wrong end of the spectrum in most measurable outcomes — including mortality, education levels and employment rates. He and other supporters of the bill reiterated that point Thursday, citing a report from the Urban Institute, a Washington think tank, which found in 2016 that the average White household in the District has a net worth 81 times greater than an average Black household.

Supporters also noted that D.C. once paid restitution after the end of slavery — to former enslavers: The District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862 that freed enslaved people in the nation’s capital also compensated their former owners up to $300.

“The United States and the District of Columbia have benefited from uncompensated Black labor and genius since their founding,” said Temi Bennett, co-CEO of the if foundation, a private grant-making organization in D.C. that advocates for reparations. “While popular narratives would suggest that Black people lack wealth because of individual choices, it is 401 years of collective harm by federal, state and local governments, private industry and individuals that have created the wealth gap.”

Nationally, support for reparations has been mixed; opponents argue that it is not fair to make taxpayers who have no family ties to slavery atone for the misdeeds of others. A 2021 Washington Post poll found that just 28 percent of Americans believe the federal government should pay money to Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved. Eighteen percent of White Americans said they supported reparations, compared to 67 percent of Black residents, according to the poll.

Despite traction toward reparations in some jurisdictions, legislation at the federal level has stalled for years. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) introduced a bill last month in Congress to establish a commission to study reparations for Black Americans; such legislation has been introduced in every session since 1989 but has never been brought up for a vote.

Like other laws passed by the D.C. Council, a local reparations bill would be subject to congressional scrutiny, since D.C. legislation must be sent to Congress for a 30-day review period under a provision in the Constitution. Asked at the news conference whether he anticipated any federal opposition — particularly from congressional Republicans who have increasingly sought to block D.C. laws — McDuffie said he would not try to predict the future.

“What I’m willing to do is have conversations with any member of the House or the Senate who would like to discuss reparations or any matter pending here in the District,” he said. “I’m a voice for the 700,000 residents here in the nation’s capital, and it is my duty to advocate for what’s best for them.”

Nine members of the council co-sponsored McDuffie’s bill when he introduced the measure in February; Council members Christina Henderson (I-At Large), Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3) and chair Phil Mendelson (D) did not.

Henderson, through a spokesperson, declined to comment. Frumin in a statement called the reparations legislation “an important and complex issue deserving of serious study and analysis,” adding that he wanted to take more time to learn the nuance of the subject before taking a position. A spokeswoman for Mendelson said he did not sign onto the bill because he was unable to read it closely before McDuffie introduced it.

More than 100 people signed up to speak during the council’s eight-hour hearing on reparations Thursday, which largely featured testimony in support of the bill. Many supporters offered suggestions on how D.C.'s effort could build off the completed work of other jurisdictions; indicating those efforts were preceded by long debates around the form of reparations and eligibility.

Proponents said D.C.'s committee should prioritize getting community input while narrowly tailoring its recommendations to redress harms from slavery in ways that would best reflect its legacy in the District — like in Evanston, which focused its reparation program on housing segregation.

Kamilah Moore, chair of California’s reparations task force, applauded McDuffie for including language in his proposal that would give D.C.'s task force the ability to enter into contracts to supplement its research. Claire McFarland Barber, of Evanston’s reparations committee, said D.C. should ensure its proposals can withstand legal scrutiny. She also encouraged McDuffie to seek input from those with opposing viewpoints.

“Even in our Black community, that’s probably the most organized that opposition has ever been,” McFarland Barber said about the effort in Evanston. “People who felt differently about whether reparations were needed or the form it’s taken — it’s important to listen to those voices and consider them.”

Some who testified, including advocates from the DC Fiscal Policy Institute and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, offered early criticism of McDuffie’s initial proposal to pay for the reparations fund through sales tax revenue and traffic fines. A Washington Post report found that from 2016 to 2020, about 62 percent of fines from automated traffic systems and D.C. police were issued in neighborhoods where Black residents make up at least 70 percent of the population and where the average median household income is below $50,000.

“Since Black people pay sales taxes, that is also untenable,” said Niciah Mujahid, executive director of the D.C. Fair Budget Coalition. “Are we going to ask Black Washingtonians to pay for their own reparations?”

McDuffie repeatedly stressed the measure, as written, was a draft, suggesting that the bill’s language could look “significantly different” in its final form.

Some raised different points of opposition. Raj Sadali, a Ward 7 resident, blamed Black residents for their own plights, calling them largely a result of personal choices, and said he believes D.C. already has services available to help those in need, such as reduced-cost food and low-income housing: “It’s the easiest place to live,” he said.

“I already think there are reparations, through policies that affect certain neighborhoods … housing is a good example, contracts are a good example,” said Sadali, before mentioning the city’s flagship program for first-time home buyers as well. “I think those things are geared to help a certain racial group.”

McDuffie pushed back, noting that the policies and city programs that Sadali mentioned benefit residents of all races.

“I would encourage you to do a little bit of research and understand that some of the roots of slavery, Jim Crow segregation, Black Codes, redlining,” McDuffie added. “Those were intentional policies designed to benefit certain people and deny Black people those same wealth-building opportunities for generations.”

