Probe finds that John Falcicchio sexually harassed D.C. employee

A city investigation has substantiated a female D.C. government employee’s claim that a former top adviser to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) sexually harassed her, according to a summary of the probe released Saturday night. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The woman accused John Falcicchio, Bowser’s former chief of staff and the deputy mayor for planning and economic development of engaging “in physical sexual advances” and sending “unwanted, sexually-explicit messages, including a graphic video” to her, according to the summary of the investigation posted on the web site of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Council (MOLC), which conducted the probe.

Falcicchio resigned March 17, after the woman filed her complaint. He was one of Bowser’s top aides and a confidante since her first run for City Council in 2006.

The two substantiated allegations are among eight that the summary report addresses. The investigation did not substantiate six other claims made by the accuser, including “sexual or attraction-based favoritism,” “bullying” by Falcicchio’s “senior staff,” or that she was demoted for “rebuffing his sexual advances.”

Falcicchio, 44, and an attorney representing him, Grace Speights, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Falcicchio, according to the summary, “declined to participate in the investigation.”

Bowser, in a statement released late Saturday night, said that she takes “sexual harassment allegations and findings seriously and will continue to work urgently to ensure our workplaces reflect our policies and our values.”

She referred all questions to MOLC “as this remains an ongoing, sensitive personnel matter.”

Vanessa Natale, the deputy director for MOLC, reached late Saturday night, said she had no immediate comment.

Debra Katz, the attorney representing the accuser, said that she is “gratified” that the sexual harassment allegations were substantiated. She said it was “harder to render determinations” on the unsubstantiated allegations based on the record the investigator had.

“Overall, we expect that the District will now have to face the fact that someone this high up in the administration was permitted to treat our client in this reprehensible fashion,” she said. “Clearly, reforms need to be implemented at once.”

Falcicchio’s sudden departure three months ago stunned the city’s political and business establishment. As chief of staff and deputy mayor, his influence in Bowser’s administration was unsurpassed. He had served as Bowser’s chief political strategist through three victorious mayoral campaigns, including last November when she won a third term.

Nine days before his resignation, on March 8, the first of two accusers filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the city. An investigation into the complaint filed in late March by a second woman — also a D.C. government represented by Katz and Kayla Morin — is ongoing, Natale said Saturday night.

Bowser asked MOLC to investigate the complaints.

In its summary of its investigation, MOLC said its sexual harassment officer interviewed 21 people, including “current and former District employees who were identified as possibly having knowledge related” to the accuser’s allegations.

The accuser, who is not identified in the summary, was interviewed three separate times. The investigator spent 13 hours reviewing documents provided by the accuser, including emails, photographs and text messages. The investigator also looked at emails, texts and other communications provided by others, according to the summary.

The woman said that Falcicchio on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, 2022, “made unwelcome, physical, sexual advances towards her while she was at his apartment,” according to the summary.

“The complainant alleged she was subjected to unwelcome touching of a sexual nature” by Falcicchio during both incidents, the summary states. Falcicchio, the accuser alleged, “exposed his sexual organs during the second incident.”

The woman also alleged that Falcicchio sent her “thousands of messages via the instant messaging application, Snapchat, on her personal cell phone,” according to the summary. The messages “were unwanted and sexually-charged” and included “demands for sex and a graphic video.”

In one of the six allegations the investigator found “unsubstantiated,” the accuser alleged that Falcicchio “fostered an environment where individuals were rewarded with favorable assignments, promotions, and jobs for engaging in sexual conduct” with him “or for remaining silent” about his behavior.

The woman told the investigator that Falcicchio used his office “as his dating ground” and she “proffered the names of 11 current and former District employees rumored to have engaged in sexual conduct” with him.

The investigator also was not able to substantiate the woman’s allegation that Falcicchio “orchestrated” his senior staff to treat her poorly and “retaliated against her for denying his sexual advances by 'manipulating her at work, at times pulling her off staffing for certain events and shunning her.” She also alleged that her transfer to another unit was a “demotion” even though it was billed by her supervisors as a “lateral” move.

Since filing her complaint, the woman alleged that she was “treated differently” at work, telling the investigator that “DMPED senior staff” have been “actively retaliating against” her by excluding her from emails “that are relevant to her work, not responding to her emails,” and “removing her from projects that she was designated to lead.”

The investigator was not able to substantiate the accuser’s post-complaint allegation because it was not within the “purview for this investigation.”

“The complainant has been instructed to file, and should file, any complaint of retaliation” with an Equal Employment Office counselor, according to the summary.

