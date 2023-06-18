Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Just how good are my tomatoes? They taste like summer. Sweet, but rich. Fleshy, but soft. My tomatoes are great in sauces and salads, but I think they’re best just sliced and sprinkled with salt, maybe drizzled with a little olive oil. They taste like summer. (Did I say that already?)

Once you’ve eaten one of my tomatoes, you won’t want to eat any others. That’s how good my tomatoes are. Or will be, once I grow them.

I’ve never actually grown a tomato, but I’ve become increasingly obsessed with the idea. I’ve found it’s a lot easier to talk about my tomatoes than to actually grow them.

Sometimes I’ll be in the kitchen, slicing a store-bought tomato for a BLT and I’ll say to My Lovely Wife, “Ugh. I can tell this store-bought tomato will be bland and tasteless, so different from the tomatoes I will grow.”

She will roll her eyes.

Sometimes we’ll be on the porch and I will point to a patch of sunlight in the backyard and announce, “There is where I will grow my tomatoes.”

And then my wife will say, “You do realize that our backyard gets about 20 minutes of sunlight a day?”

Or I’ll imagine that I’ve already grown my tomatoes and I’ll describe them — sweet, rich, tastes like summer, etc. — until my wife leaves me alone. My tomatoes have become like George and Martha’s child in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

My tomatoes will be heirloom tomatoes, of course. The variety will be called something like Xocoatl Amethyst or Quaker Pearldiver. They will be grown from seeds that are descended from seeds that passed through Thomas Jefferson.

I’ll probably start my tomato seeds in the late winter, in my greenhouse. (Note to self: Build greenhouse.) I’ll “harden” my tomato plants, taking them out of the greenhouse for increasing amounts of time and exposing them to the elements, as if they are consumption patients bundled in wheelchairs at an Alpine sanitarium.

My tomato plants will grow hardy — or hardier, I should say. Being heirloom tomatoes, they are already tough little chaps, well-suited to the environment. They will attract natural pollinators, including heirloom bees, heirloom butterflies and heirloom hummingbirds.

To encourage proper growth and allow beneficial airflow, I will occasionally pinch back my tomatoes. I will grow the fingernails on my right hand long for this express purpose.

Strangers will see my hand and ask: “Do you play flamenco guitar?”

I will answer: “No, I grow my own tomatoes.”

“Heirloom tomatoes?”

“Of course.”

“Store-bought tomatoes taste so bland.”

“My tomatoes …”

“Taste like summer?”

“Exactly.”

My Lovely Wife will drag me away. “Just once,” she’ll hiss, “I’d like to go somewhere without you prattling on about your tomatoes.”

Did I mention that my tomatoes are great in salads and sauces, but you’ll probably just want to slice them and sprinkle them with salt? I did?

I will give my tomatoes to my friends as housewarming presents. I will carry them (my tomatoes, not my friends) in brown paper bags, the tops artfully folded back just so.

For some reason, the simple bags will remind people of the turned-up cuffs on a pair of comfortable jeans that ride perfectly atop a pair of broken-in penny loafers.

My friends will hold the bags — the bags full of tomatoes (my tomatoes) — and feel their pleasing heft. They will feel the sensual roundness of my tomatoes straining against the thin brown paper. My tomatoes will still be warm from the earth. (Note to self: Check if tomatoes are ever warm from the earth.)

Later, when all the housewarming guests have left, my tomatoes will sit on the kitchen counter of my friend’s new house. My tomatoes will seem to glow from within, radiant like Chinese lanterns. Looking at my tomatoes, my friend will be consumed with feelings of peace and contentment.

“Maybe things aren’t so bad after all,” he’ll think. “Maybe the world is okay.”

I mean, how hard can it be to grow a freaking tomato?

