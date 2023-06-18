Cuteness at the National Zoo as several baby animals born

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cuteness abounds at the National Zoo in Washington and its sister facility, with several species of animals having babies in the past few months. Officials at the zoo said all the babies are doing well and growing fast.

The recent births at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Northwest Washington and its facility in Front Royal, Va., have included a western lowland gorilla, black-footed ferrets, meerkats and 400 (yes, you read correctly!) Panamanian golden frogs, plus two Andean black bears.

In mid-May, a mama meerkat named Sadie gave birth to three babies at the zoo. At age 5, it’s Sadie’s first time as a mother, and staffers at the zoo said the baby meerkats are “sociable, energetic and inquisitive.” Their birth is unusual: It is the first time since 2007 that meerkats have been born at the zoo.

Three meerkats were born on May 10 at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in D.C. (Video: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Meerkats are part of the mongoose family and live in groups that are called “mobs.” In the wild, they’re found in grasslands and plains of southern Africa. The meerkats can be seen at the zoo’s Small Mammal House in D.C.

A few weeks later, Hickory — a 1-year-old female black-footed ferret — gave birth to a litter of six kits at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va. Their father is 2-year-old Talo.

Once extinct in North America, black-footed ferrets have made a comeback because of breeding programs like the one the zoo runs. Black-footed ferrets are small but feisty and eat rats and small rodents. And like many animals at the zoo, they have their own web camera that streams live from their mama’s nest box.

A western lowland gorilla — later named Zahra, which means “beautiful flower” in Swahili — was born in late May to parents Calaya, 20, and Baraka, 31. This is their second time as parents, and, with Zahra’s birth, the zoo has six gorillas. Zookeepers said she’s doing well and is “thriving under Calaya’s excellent parental care.”

Officials at the zoo were especially excited about Zahra’s birth because in the past two decades, the population of western lowland gorillas in the wild has declined by 60 percent, according to animal experts.

This spring, 400 Panamanian golden frogs hatched at the zoo’s facility. The baby frogs are not on exhibit now because they’re so small, about the size of a large grain of rice.

Zoo officials said they’re excited about the arrival of the frogs because it can help ensure that the species survives. They are nearly extinct in the wild mainly because of the deadly fungus chytrid, which damages their skin and eventually their respiration, according to Sara Hasenstab, an animal keeper for reptiles and amphibians at the National Zoo.

She said experts aren’t exactly sure why so many of the Panamanian golden frogs hatched at once, because, usually, a frog lays “a ton of eggs and then many die off.” But these did not, said Hasenstab, calling a hatching of 400 frogs “pretty extreme.”

Hasenstab said that while taking care of so many tiny frogs is tough at times, she and other keepers at the zoo are “over the moon” about the size of the hatching because it could help researchers in trying to “figure out how to help wild populations resist” the fungus.

The two Andean bears, Sean and Ian, are now 7 months old. They’ve grown into a rambunctious pair that has a “healthy appetite.” They enjoy climbing trees in their enclosure with their mama, Brienne.

Bear cubs Sean and Ian were born in November 2022 at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in D.C. (Video: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Andean bears are the only bear species from South America. At the zoo, the cubs, their mom and their dad, Quito, can be seen at the American Trail and Amazonia exhibits.

