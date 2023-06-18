Teen slain, child critical after two D.C. shootings

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A teenager was killed and a child was seriously wounded in separate shootings in Southeast Washington on Sunday night, police said. The teenager died at a hospital after gunfire that was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Langston Place SE, D.C. police spokesman Paris Lewbel said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight He appeared to be in his mid- to late teens, Lewbel said.

In the other incident, a “young juvenile” was critically wounded, but conscious and breathing, after a shooting that was reported just before 10 p.m. near 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue SE, Lewbel said.

No information about a motive in either shooting was immediately available Sunday night.

In the Langston Place incident, a second teen was also shot. He was conscious at the hospital, Lewbel said. An initial police account of the shooting said officers were looking for a black vehicle.

In the Minnesota Avenue-area shooting, an adult also was wounded, Lewbel said.

Langston Place is a largely residential street in the Garfield Heights area, north of Suitland Parkway.

The shooting on Langston was the second of the weekend in which a teenager died.

Gift this article Gift Article