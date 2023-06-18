Teen slain, child critical after two D.C. shootings

A teenager was killed and a child was seriously wounded in separate shootings in Southeast Washington on Sunday night, police said.
In the other incident, a “young juvenile” was critically wounded, but conscious and breathing, after a shooting that was reported just before 10 p.m. near 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue SE, Lewbel said.
No information about a motive in either shooting was immediately available Sunday night.
In the Langston Place incident, a second teen was also shot. He was conscious at the hospital, Lewbel said. An initial police account of the shooting said officers were looking for a black vehicle.
In the Minnesota Avenue-area shooting, an adult also was wounded, Lewbel said.
Langston Place is a largely residential street in the Garfield Heights area, north of Suitland Parkway.
The shooting on Langston was the second of the weekend in which a teenager died.