Sunday was warm, long, hazy — but again, not wet

Washington DC one more lacked rain.

June 18, 2023 at 9:57 p.m. EDT
On Sunday, Washington felt and beheld a day of warmth, haze and protracted sunshine. The sunshine seemed essentially incompatible with rain, and once again, we stayed dry.

The solstice, our longest day, drew near, and Sunday shared its attributes. According to the timeanddate website, it was only 15 seconds shorter.

In addition, measurable rain has fallen here only once this month, and amounted to less than a quarter inch. On Sunday, as of 5 p.m., we detected not a trace.

Air quality was not the best, and haze cut visibility. It gave the sky a milky look that recalled many a humid day from summers past.

But Sunday seemed almost without humidity. The high temperature of 88 degrees, two above average for the date, and warmest since the 91 on June 11, seemed tolerable.

And the heat index, often a measure of summer misery, stayed beneath the true temperature. At times when the thermometer read 87, the heat index was only 84.

