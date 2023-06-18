Sunday was warm, long, hazy — but again, not wet

On Sunday, Washington felt and beheld a day of warmth, haze and protracted sunshine. The sunshine seemed essentially incompatible with rain, and once again, we stayed dry.
Air quality was not the best, and haze cut visibility. It gave the sky a milky look that recalled many a humid day from summers past.
But Sunday seemed almost without humidity. The high temperature of 88 degrees, two above average for the date, and warmest since the 91 on June 11, seemed tolerable.
And the heat index, often a measure of summer misery, stayed beneath the true temperature. At times when the thermometer read 87, the heat index was only 84.