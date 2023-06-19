The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Arlington man arrested in stabbing death of woman he lived with

By
June 19, 2023 at 4:17 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
An Arlington man was arrested Monday and charged with murder for the stabbing death of a woman he lived with, police said.

Police responded at around 5 a.m. to the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard, in Ballston-Virginia Square. Officers found the victim, Shontae Crawford, 37, critically injured in the hallway of a residential building, and after attempting lifesaving measures pronounced her dead, Arlington County police said.

The suspect, Alimamy Fornah, 35, was found in the building and taken into custody without incident, police said. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect were inside their shared apartment when they became involved in a verbal dispute, during which the suspect stabbed the victim resulting in lacerations,” according to a police statement.

This is the second homicide in the county this year. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

