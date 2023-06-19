Arlington man arrested in stabbing death of woman he lived with

An Arlington man was arrested Monday and charged with murder for the stabbing death of a woman he lived with, police said.
The suspect, Alimamy Fornah, 35, was found in the building and taken into custody without incident, police said. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect were inside their shared apartment when they became involved in a verbal dispute, during which the suspect stabbed the victim resulting in lacerations,” according to a police statement.
This is the second homicide in the county this year. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).