D.C. celebrates Juneteenth in the shadow of deadly gun violence

Hundreds of District residents gathered at different events across the city Monday to mark Juneteenth, the two-year-old federal holiday that celebrates Black freedom and the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Around noon, just north of the White House, scores of people flocked to Black Lives Matter Plaza to eat, dance and double Dutch. The office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser promoted the event, which along with a fitness expo in Franklin Park earlier in the day, drew people to downtown, an area that since the pandemic and the rise of remote work, has become increasingly deserted.

Charlotte Lofton took pictures of her 12-year-old son posing in front of The White House. The two had also visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture to celebrate Juneteenth. Lofton, who now lives in Northern Virginia, said her great-grandparents were sharecroppers in Mississippi. She said she wanted her son to see history up close. “We’ve come a long way, but there’s so much more ahead of us.”

But for some, the joy of the day was also clouded by a spate of weekend shootings that killed four, including two teenagers who were cousins, and critically wounded a 6-year-old.

Kyla Perry, 37, brought her family to commemorate the progress that’s been made since the first Juneteenth. But she’s mindful that there’s more work to be done, that people are still “shackled” by systemic racism.

“We have to get our youth off the street and let them know their value,” said Perry, who works in criminal justice reform.

Every morning, Perry said she prays for the safety of her three young daughters. She petitions God in her head: “Keep our children safe in their comings and goings. Cover them from the top of their head to the bottom of their feet.”

D.C. police said 11 people were shot in the District from Friday night through Monday afternoon, four of them fatally. Two juveniles ages 14 and 15, were among those killed, according to police, and a 6-year-old boy was critically injured when bullets struck a vehicle he was in.

Gerald Thornhill, 74, came to hear a band on the plaza play the music of his home country, Trinidad and Tobago. He swayed his hips and thought of the Caribbean. He has lived in D.C. for more than 40 years and said he is tired of seeing death on television. He watches the local FOX 5 channel and worries about the safety of his 30-year-old son, who works a night-shift in the city as cook.

“I hate to hear about people losing their lives for nothing,” Thornhill said. “I don’t know what the solution is.”

Later in the afternoon, another Juneteenth event focused on financial independence and entrepreneurship sponsored by the nonprofit Don’t Mute DC kicked off at Sycamore & Oak, the new retail village on the St. Elizabeth’s campus in Southeast.

The event was organized by Don’t Mute DC, which is dedicated to battling Black displacement and cultural erasure in the city of Washington. Ronald Moten, a peace activist and co-founder of the group, said fighting gentrification and leaning into Black culture and opportunity has the power to stop the violence. “Our young people need to know there’s more power in a drum than a bullet,” he said as the sound of drums permeated the air.

Natashia Collins, 40, brought her three girls from Prince George’s County to get a taste of the community and culture where she grew up.

She said she enjoyed being back in the city, but she was sad seeing her community plagued with violence.

“It’s painful just to know now that when you go out, you don’t know if your kids are going to make it home. To not even be able to come to an event like this and let your guard down,” Collins said. “It’s sad because lives are lost. The youth from this area are so smart and talented.”

Clergy from Wards 7 and 8 gathered earlier in the day for their second Juneteenth breakfast, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church in Southeast. Many of the speakers mentioned the violence consuming young people in the region.

“I work with young people who wake up in the morning into angry families. They get up and leave angry households and go into an angry community. They move through this angry community and then go to an angry school. At school they are met by an angry metal detector,” boomed local Muslim leader Rahim Jenkins, CEO of the National Center for Juvenile Justice Reform.

“My prayer isn’t for the young people, it’s for custodians — and I am talking to them now. We are the custodians. So if we think just prayer alone will stop this madness and prayer tells me, and my momma tells me: Prayer alone won’t do it. You have to take your ministry to the street,” he said. “Pastors stop preaching and start teaching! Go to the street and get these babies!”

These thoughts were far from the mind of 10-year-old Arayah Vanderplas. She is a member of Jump DC, a competitive youth double Dutch team that performs across the city. They were teaching other kids at the Black Lives Matter Plaza how to jump rope.

Vanderplas has learned about the events in Galveston 158 years ago. “All those people that used to be enslaved back then, I’m happy they’re free,” she said. “They didn’t deserve that.”

She called Juneteenth, which she said she has celebrated for four years, “a day when all people, no matter what color they are, can be free.”

