I’m pretty sure the first wren that fledged from our backyard birdhouse on Sunday did it by accident. One minute he was pushing his siblings aside, sticking his head out of the hole and noisily chirping to get his mother’s attention. The next he had tumbled clumsily out of the hole and to the ground after stretching out too far to reach the insect in his mother’s mouth.

Congratulations, son! You’re a grown-up now!

We’ve been lucky enough to host a family of house wrens for the past few springs. This year, move-out day was nicely timed for our holiday weekend viewing pleasure.

From where I sit — on our screened porch, binoculars in hand — no parents work harder than wrens. When it came to feeding, they constantly tag-teamed, bringing insects.

The nestlings grew and became more demanding. Over the course of the Sunday we saw three fledge. A pair of them managed to climb out of the box and up onto the roof, where they continued their greedy howling while trying to avoid their sibling’s mistake.

The babies weren’t babies any more. They had that awkward teenage look. In fact, they looked bigger than their parents. I think it was their fluffy feathers that made them look hulking and surly.

If the wrens have been a delight this year, the hummingbirds have been practically nonexistent. We had a couple of visits in May but nothing since then. I dutifully change out the nectar every week in the feeder that hangs from our holly tree, just in case.

For Father’s Day, My Lovely Wife got me a little solar-powered sprinkler thing. She’d read that hummingbirds enjoy misty sprays. This contraption rests in our artificial stream and shoots a little spout. It’s a pretty modest geyser — and it only works when strong sunlight hits it — but perhaps it will lure some of the hummers.

Or maybe we’ll have to wait for our bee balm to come in. Last year was the first year we had this plant, which produces these wild red flowers pollinators seem to love.

Most of us love birdsong — provided we’re in the mood to hear it. The loud dawn chorus kicks off around 4:30 a.m. and my wife has taken to putting in ear plugs first thing in the morning to get another hour of sleep. A friend of ours mentioned that her Silver Spring neighborhood was hearing birds as early as 2. She wondered if that was an anomaly.

I asked ornithologist Bruce Beehler, a research associate at the National Museum of Natural History.

Bruce said research has found that the noisier and brighter the setting, the earlier the dawn chorus starts. You’ll hear birds doing their morning concert earliest downtown or near traffic, a bit later in the suburbs, then later still in the woods.

“Essentially, it seems to be related to human disturbance,” Bruce said. “Places that have higher noise levels and higher lighting levels start the birds earlier.”

The birds may be confused or they may be awaked by the noise and figure they can get ahead of their competitors as they compete for mates and for territory.

Bruce pointed out that mockingbirds sing at night. Research has found that unmated male mockingbirds tend to sing more on moonlit nights than their mated brethren.

Said Bruce: “Mated males are sleeping in. They’ve already got theirs or something.”

Meanwhile, a reader in Waldorf wrote in with another bird-related issue: Birds keep drowning in her backyard pool.

“Within the span of two days we have had to pull six dead birds (we think they were starlings) out of our pool,” she wrote. “We’ve never had birds drown before and the number within such a short time is even more alarming.”

Bruce?

“There's some research done in England showing a propensity for juvenile European starlings to have mass drowning events in water,” he said.

It wasn’t just swimming pools, but buckets of water and garden ponds, too.

It made the news in England in 2015 after a paper was published in the journal Scientific Reports. Becki Lawson, the study’s lead author and a London Zoo vet, told the Daily Mail: “Drowning appears to be a more common cause of death among younger birds, as they may be inexperienced in identifying water hazards.”

Furthermore, she said the fact that “starlings are a highly social species could potentially explain why multiple birds drown together.”

One or two go into the water, others follow, soon they’re all waterlogged. And the steep side of a pool makes it hard for them to climb out.

In her paper, Lawson wrote the “use of floating structures or ramps that could be used to assist birds to escape from water bodies, particularly during the period of high risk,” which was May and June.

Perhaps the risk is behind us, now that the birds are getting older and wiser.

