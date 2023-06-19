No rain officially in Washington, but we did reach 90 degrees

Listen 1 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Weather can unite a region in shared experience, but Monday’s might have aroused as much jealousy as solidarity, with some places receiving the rain they wanted while neighbors continued to go without. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight As of 8 p.m. Washington’s official rainfall figure for the day came to naught, with not a drop reported. However, parts of the city, including Tenleytown, did report streets that glistened with precipitation.

Winds, which often accompany warm weather downpours, felled trees and tore down branches in parts of both Loudoun and western Fairfax counties.

The Leesburg vicinity in Northern Virginia and sections of Montgomery County in Maryland became the focus of drenching rain, while at dusk, downtown Washington saw little but gray clouds on the western horizon.

That may be the way of summer storms, although Monday’s, confined in both time and space, might have been briefer and more compact than is common.

More uniformity may have characterized temperatures. Both Washington and Dulles International Airport registered high readings of 90.

At each site, Monday became June’s third 90-degree day.

And at each site, it became possible to detect a bit of humidity seeping into the air, raising dew points to near the zone of complaint.

Share