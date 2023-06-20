Another bear spotted, this time in Arlington

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Yes, there has been another black bear sighting in the D.C. region — this time in Arlington. Animal welfare officials said they received a few dozen calls over the weekend from area residents reporting the fuzzy black bear roaming through yards, nosing into trash cans and eating from bird feeders. An operator at the animal welfare call center said at midday Tuesday: “Oh, my gosh! We’ve had at least 30 today alone.”

Seeing bears in Washington and its close-in suburbs tends to excite humans. But animal experts said — as they did after other recent bear sightings in the District’s Brookland neighborhood and Rockville — there’s no increase in the bear population. It’s just that humans in a post-coronavirus world tend to work from home more and thereby see more wildlife, including bears.

As for the bears, well, they’re just being bears. In the spring and early summer, young bears in particular will roam for food and leave the den as they look to stake out their own territory. Still, officials at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said Tuesday that they’re tracking the calls — and the bear — to watch its movement and are prepared to intervene if needed. But for now they’re letting nature and this bear run its course.

These sightings are not as uncommon as people feel they are, said Chelsea Jones, a spokeswoman for the Arlington animal welfare group.

“The reason it feels like, ‘Oh, my gosh, where are all these bears coming from?’ is that people are home more to see wildlife. ... They’re catching things on their cameras and Ring doorbells,” she said. But, she assured, “It’s not an uptick in bears.”

Jones said her group saw an uptick in calls from people seeing coyotes in their neighborhoods a few years ago during the height of the pandemic.

Emily Carrollo, a bear biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission and BearWise, explains why black bears are roaming cities, and what to do if you see one. (Video: The Washington Post)

Wildlife experts said it’s highly unlikely that this latest bear spotted in Arlington is Franklin, the 200-pound bear who roamed into D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood on — you guessed it — Franklin Street, climbed a tree, probably because he was scared, and was later shot with a tranquilizer gun by an animal expert. Franklin was then taken and released to a Maryland forest.

While experts didn’t say exactly where Franklin was released, Jones said Tuesday that he was put on “the other side of the Potomac River” from Virginia, so this Arlington bear is not likely to be the same one.

Still, many area residents joked on social media about a bear roaming the region’s urban areas. One person wrote that the mammal “hijacked a kayak and then trotted over from Montgomery County.”

Franklin had been spotted before his Washington debut in several spots in Maryland, including Howard County, Burtonsville and Hyattsville.

But, Arlington officials said, the Arlington bear appears to have something Franklin didn’t have: an ear tag, which could mean he has previously been caught, tranquilized and tagged as part of a research program. Jones said her office is in touch with officials at the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

In an email, Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia wildlife resources department, said of the latest bear sighting in Arlington, “It’s just bear season; they’re everywhere right now.” She said she was pretty sure that it was not the same bear as the one caught in D.C. and released in Maryland.

By early afternoon Tuesday, Arlington animal officials were tracking the bear’s movement and hoping he would move toward Great Falls, into a more “bear-friendly” area, and stay out of the more populated parts of Northern Virginia.

“He’s not causing damage, and he’s not a threat to people,” Jones said. “We try as much as possible to not intervene with wildlife unless we have to, in cases where an animal is a threat to humans, ill or orphaned and in need of care.”

Jones said the Arlington bear is just “trying to find his own territory after finally leaving his mom, probably.”

Experts reminded area residents to clean grills, not leave out bird feeders and secure their trash. Jones warned that residents should also not try to drive around looking for the bear, as they’ve heard some people are doing.

“I get it that he’s cute, but stay away,” she said. “For his safety and your safety.”

