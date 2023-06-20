Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I had hoped it would be a weekend without a killing in D.C. Just 48 hours to let Father’s Day flow into Juneteenth without any family experiencing a loss from gun violence. And what happened? Eleven people were struck by gunfire in D.C. from Friday night through early Monday. Four of them died.

On Monday, I went to the grand opening of a retail village in Southeast, called Sycamore & Oak. Excellent location for a Juneteenth celebration. It’s a swank wood paneled pavilion featuring incubators for 13 Black-owned businesses. It offers long-awaited economic opportunities for people living in one of the most underserved areas of the city.

This is the kind of good news I was hoping to write about.

“With our new businesses, we can provide more opportunities for people in Southeast,” said Keyonna Jones, founder and executive director of the Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center. “My father used to tell me, ‘If you don’t own it, you can’t control it.’ We need to grow these businesses, buy the buildings and be able to leave something for our children so they can continue to provide opportunities and don’t have to start from scratch.”

But the violence hangs over that optimism. How can Jones and the other entrepreneurs grow their businesses with bullets flying in their city? Of course, she’s not going to let the hot lead keep her from trying. “My resilience, my willingness to fight for Southeast, I get that from my dad,” she said.

(Her father, Phinis Jones, is a hard-charging, never-say-die Ward 8 power broker. Like father like daughter.)

As of Tuesday, there had been 111 homicides in the city so far this year — 11 of the victims under age 18.

Two teens, ages 15 and 17, were killed on Father’s Day on Langston Place SE, not far from the newly opened retail village. Also, in Southeast on Sunday night, a 6-year-old boy was critically injured and a man was wounded when gunfire struck a vehicle they were in. A 16-year-old was wounded by a bullet that entered her home. A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road SE.

Bullets hitting people in their cars. Bullets coming into your home. Bullets coming into your place of business.

On Sunday, D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) posted on Instagram, “This has got to stop or we won’t exist anymore.”

At the retail village’s grand opening, held in conjunction with Juneteenth, there was a feeling of celebration and promise. Hundreds of families turned out to enjoy food and music, and see a place for Black businesses to prosper. But for many families, the danger in their city was also on their minds.

Located on the expansive grounds of St. Elizabeths Hospital, the retail village takes its name from two nearby streets — Sycamore & Oak. For years those abandoned hospital buildings, with deteriorating brick and rusted window bars, resembled the set of a horror movie. Now, they are being converted into beautiful apartments with entertainment and fitness centers and a sports arena that hosts the Washington Mystics basketball team.

The property line extends across Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE to a ridge overlooking the National Mall. No other place in the city has a more magnificent view.

Juneteenth, the holiday that symbolizes the end of slavery in America, offers a lesson to the young entrepreneurs: Even with new beginnings, old problems — such as racism — can undermine future progress.

For the young entrepreneurs of Southeast, and the rest of the city as well, the problem that poses the greatest threat today is the gun.

I saw a man and two boys walking to the event, passing a mural that Keyonna had designed. I asked if I could take a photograph. They were a model of urban cool, confident and good looking.

“Sure,” the man said. “I’ll make the ID’s easy, too: We all have the same name.”

The two boys could barely contain their delight when the introductions were made: there was the man, Derek Williams, Sr., and his sons, Derek Jr., age 11, and Derek III, age 7.

They struck a pose.

“Looking good,” I said.

“Thank you,” the boys replied.

Derek Sr. could barely hide his pride at their spontaneous expression of courtesy. And as they walked on, you could imagine him guiding his sons toward responsible manhood, every step of the way.

Inside the retail village, the Henderson family was enjoying a snack while waiting for a Juneteenth celebration to begin. There was the mother and father, Tre Von and Sharnelle, and their 7-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Averi.

The girls said they enjoyed art, swimming, and competitive cheer leading.

“We take them to events, like this, but don’t let them just go outside and hang out,” Tre Von said.

Yolanda Henderson, the grandmother, shook her head in agreement. She was Tre Von’s mother and recalled allowing him to roam around their Southeast neighborhood in the early 1990s.

“But I wouldn’t do that today,” she said.

She’d talked to her father on Sunday, and recalled him asking a question: “He wanted to know why were there so many sirens, up and down the street, ambulances and police cars, one after another,” she said. “I told him it’s the city, and we have a lot of misfits here.”

Both agreed that there should be more outrage over all the killing going on.

Tre Von said, “We just have to be careful. We don’t go any place that is unfamiliar. We don’t wander. We don’t take any chances.”

