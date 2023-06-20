Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A number of years ago, Jay Miller left his native Montgomery County for a drive into Virginia. There, he was surprised and delighted to come across a street with his name: Jay Miller Drive. That memory — that frisson of pleasure — came back to Jay after reading some of my recent columns on street names in our area. “I have no idea who this other Jay Miller was, but it is interesting to have your name on a street,” wrote Jay.

Well I happen to know who the other Jay Miller was. And I know because Seth Davidson told me. Seth grew up in the Lake Barcroft community of Falls Church and lives there still.

Wrote Seth: “Not surprisingly, several of the names reflect the fact the neighborhood surrounds a lake — Beachway Drive, Waterway Drive, Lakeview Drive, etc.”

But there were other forms of inspiration, too. The neighborhood was developed in the 1950s by Joseph V. Barger and Charles E. Dockser, both of whom are memorialized with street names.

But it wasn’t only the bigwigs who got streets named after them. “Some streets were named for the salesmen who were employed to market the new neighborhood,” Seth wrote.

And that includes Jay Miller, a real estate salesperson involved in selling Lake Barcroft to newcomers.

Seth’s favorite street name was inspired by another person who worked on the project: Basil DeLashmutt, the original surveyor of the property, according to a neighborhood history compiled by the late Tony Bracken. DeLashmutt was memorialized with DeLashmutt Circle.

“Sadly (or not) it was changed to Crosswoods Circle in the 1960s,” Seth wrote.

During his career as a civil engineer, Arlington’s Tom VanPoole came across many thematic street names. In Bucknell Manor in the Fort Hunt area, most streets are named for colleges or universities, including Duke Drive, Kenyon Drive and Mary Baldwin Drive. The streets of McLean Hamlet near Tysons are named for Shakespeare characters and settings, from Falstaff Road to Elsinore Avenue.

Tom was among readers who clarified that the aviation-themed street names in Hybla Valley were not inspired by Beacon Field, which was several miles up Route 1, but by the Hybla Valley Airport.

Another Tom — Tom Buckley — grew up in that aeronautical neighborhood. He wrote: “Our family moved to Grumman Place in 1959 and one of the old hangars was still standing on Fordson Road and Beechcraft Drive until about 1962.”

Pilots have to keep their eyes on the skies, of course. Stuart Lewis points out that the National Weather Service has a big complex on Weather Service Road in Sterling, which is intersected by both Lightning Drive and Thunder Road. (Depending on which direction you’re driving, you may encounter the Thunder before the Lightning.)

Mike Hartnett used to work for the Montgomery County Police Department in Bethesda.

“I could navigate fairly well around the district without using a map, based on the street name,” he wrote.

There was the Glen Echo neighborhood with Ivy League schools (Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, etc.) and the similarly themed College Gardens in Rockville (Harvard, Fordham, Duke, etc.).

There were the literary lights of Woodhaven Hills off Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda (Alcott, Poe, Thoreau, etc.) and the naval heroes of Kensington (Dewey, Farragut, Nimitz, etc.).

Woodley Gardens in Rockville has streets named after flowers and trees (Aster, Carnation, Blossom) while Rockville neighborhoods near Twinbrook Parkway and Veirs Mill Road have streets named after World War II U.S. military officers — including Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, who famously answered a German surrender request with a single word: “Nuts!” — and World War II battles: Midway, Coral Sea, Ardennes.

Wrote Mike: “I like the association with American history because it is a lesson in and of itself, if people would just take the time to do a little research.”

After Mike retired, he moved to a development in coastal Delaware where, oddly enough, the streets are named after South Carolina towns, including Parris Island Court, Beaufort Lane and Kiawah Drive.

When I was in high school, I lived on Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville, not far from those military-battle-themed streets. I always wondered what it would be like to be an actual veteran of the Battle of Midway and live on a street named after the battle. Would writing “Midway Avenue” on every envelope be stressful? Cathartic? Celebratory?

