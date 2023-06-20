The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two men arrested in fatal shooting in Prince George’s, police say

Otoniel Morales is charged with murder and Edwin Roque Alarcon is charged with accessory in the killing of Mynor Galvez Juarez, according to police

By
June 20, 2023 at 3:57 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
1 min

Two men have been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in the Seat Pleasant area Friday, Prince George’s County police said.

Otoniel Morales, 34, of Seat Pleasant is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Mynor Galvez Juarez, 29, of Hyattsville. Edwin Roque Alarcon, 19, also of Seat Pleasant, is charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Both are in custody at the county Department of Corrections, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Officers responded about 11:40 p.m. Friday for a welfare check of an unresponsive man on the side of Addison Road South in the 900 block, police said. They found Galvez Juarez with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Police said detectives “developed Morales and Roque Alarcon as suspects” during an investigation and determined that the killing happened in the Seat Pleasant area in the 6600 block of Greig Street.

According to an initial investigation, Morales and Galvez Juarez were involved in a dispute before the fatal shooting, police said.

It was not immediately clear from court records whether Morales or Roque Alarcon has an attorney.

Loading...