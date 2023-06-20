Two men arrested in fatal shooting in Prince George’s, police say

Two men have been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in the Seat Pleasant area Friday, Prince George’s County police said.
Officers responded about 11:40 p.m. Friday for a welfare check of an unresponsive man on the side of Addison Road South in the 900 block, police said. They found Galvez Juarez with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
Police said detectives “developed Morales and Roque Alarcon as suspects” during an investigation and determined that the killing happened in the Seat Pleasant area in the 6600 block of Greig Street.
According to an initial investigation, Morales and Galvez Juarez were involved in a dispute before the fatal shooting, police said.
It was not immediately clear from court records whether Morales or Roque Alarcon has an attorney.