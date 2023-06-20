Two men arrested in fatal shooting in Prince George’s, police say

Two men have been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in the Seat Pleasant area Friday, Prince George’s County police said.

Otoniel Morales, 34, of Seat Pleasant is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Mynor Galvez Juarez, 29, of Hyattsville. Edwin Roque Alarcon, 19, also of Seat Pleasant, is charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Both are in custody at the county Department of Corrections, police said.