Loudoun spokesman lied about high-profile sex assault, prosecutor says

A top-ranking Loudoun County Public Schools official deliberately misled a special grand jury about a 2021 sexual assault in a high school bathroom that generated political furor locally and nationally over transgender students’ rights, a prosecutor alleged Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Theo Stamos, special counsel to Virginia’s Attorney General, accused LCPS spokesman Wayde Byard of lying about when he learned about the sexual assault of a teenage girl by a male classmate wearing a dress as Byard’s high-profile perjury trial got underway. Byard pleaded not guilty and his attorney denied the allegations in Loudoun County Circuit Court.

Stamos told jurors in her opening statement that Byard was made aware of the sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School on the day it happened in May 2021, but later testified to a special grand jury he didn’t learn about it until October of that year after the same teen sexually assaulted another girl at Broad Run High School where he was transferred.

“His answer and others that day are what brought us to this courtroom,” Stamos told the jury.

Stamos also said Byard, who is on administrative leave, was not forthcoming with parents about the first sexual assault in a statement put out by schools and she implied it might have to do with a policy that the school district was then crafting that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms matching their gender identity.

The sexual assaults outraged parents, who questioned why the perpetrator was allowed to attend a second school while charges were still pending in the first assault. The case also became enmeshed in the national debate over transgender student rights.

Opponents of allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choosing pointed to the sexual assault as proof the policy was dangerous and misguided, even though it was not enacted until months after the first sexual assault. There is also no evidence the perpetrator, who was 14 at the time, is transgender.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) blasted Loudoun County schools during their runs for office in 2021 that featured calls for more parental control over education.

Youngkin authorized a probe of Loudoun schools as one of his first acts in office and Miyares empaneled the special grand jury, which indicted Byard in December. The grand jury also indicted Scott Ziegler, the then-superintendent of LCPS, on charges related to the same incidents. Ziegler is scheduled to stand trial later this summer and denies the allegations.

Jennifer Leffler, an attorney for Byard, said during her opening statement that Byard was given conflicting information about the Stone Bridge sex assault on the day it happened and told the special grand jury the essential truth about the incident — that a romantic relationship had “gone wrong.”

Leffler also said Miyares’s office was making a scapegoat of Byard because he was Loudoun schools’ most well-known official.

“He’s the face of Loudoun County schools,” Leffler said. “He’s the fall guy.”

The sexual assault at Stone Bridge occurred in a girls bathroom on a Friday afternoon in May 2021, after the perpetrator made plans to meet up with the victim. The 14-year-old was transferred to Broad Run for the next school year while he was awaiting trial in the first incident.

At Broad Run, the teen grabbed a classmate and pulled her into a classroom, before groping and strangling her. The teen was later convicted in both incidents in Loudoun County juvenile court.

Stone Bridge Principal Timothy Flynn testified Tuesday he told Byard on a call hours after the incident that a sexual assault had occurred and the information was also brought up on a call among top leaders of Loudoun County schools.

Byard’s trial is scheduled to last two days and Leffler said Byard may take the stand in his own defense. She said Byard had rejected a plea deal from Miyares’s office before the trial began.

Before issuing the indictments, the special grand jury released a highly critical 91-page report that concluded Loudoun schools officials and others mismanaged the sexual assaults because of incompetence, indifference and a lack of communication.

The report found Ziegler lied about the first sexual assault at a June 2021 school board meeting, when he denied a sexual assault had occurred in a school bathroom in response to a question. Ziegler said he misunderstood the question.

“We believe that throughout this ordeal LCPS administrators were looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS,” the grand jury found. “This invariably led to a stunning lack of openness, transparency, and accountability.”

The Loudoun school board fired Ziegler soon after the special grand jury’s report was released in December.

Later that month, Ziegler was indicted on misdemeanor counts of false publication, using his position to retaliate or threaten to retaliate against an employee and falsely firing a special-education teacher named Erin Brooks. Those charges does not appear related to the sexual assaults.

Brooks has sued Loudoun schools, claiming that during the 2022 school year, a special education student touched her inappropriately dozens of times a day but school officials failed to do anything about it. She filed two complaints and the school district opted not to renew her contract. She says she was not rehired in retaliation for filing the complaints.

Ziegler’s charges have been separated into two trials that are slated to occur in August and September. He said the indictments were political in a statement released after he was charged.

“I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process — which never once sought my testimony — has made such false and irresponsible accusations,” Ziegler said. “It appears clear to me that this process was and is aimed at advancing a certain political agenda.”

