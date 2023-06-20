Charges dropped against 2 hospital workers in Irvo Otieno murder case

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Virginia prosecutor who filed second-degree murder charges against 10 sheriff’s deputies and hospital workers in the March death of Irvo Otieno at a state mental health facility dropped the cases against two defendants Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man whose family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis, was handcuffed and bound at the legs when Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and employees at Central State Hospital held him down for about 11 minutes until he died, according to surveillance video and the medical examiner.

Seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers seen in the video were indicted by a grand jury in the days after Otieno’s March 6 death, but the judge overseeing the case ruled last month that Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill could not try all 10 defendants in one trial, as she had requested.

Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Teefey Jr. agreed with defense attorneys for hospital workers Darian Blackwell and Sadarius Williams that they should be tried separately from the other eight defendants.

On Tuesday, Baskervill dropped the second-degree murder charges against Blackwell and Williams altogether. “What changed my mind was getting their side of the story,” Baskervill said. She did not immediately provide more details but said a court filing she would be completing Tuesday night would include more “backstory.”

Attorneys for Blackwell and Williams did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Baskervill said she expects the prosecution will continue in the cases of the remaining eight defendants, who include a sheriff’s deputy who is seen punching Otieno in a separate surveillance video from the Henrico County jail, where Otieno was held before being transported to Central State Hospital.

However, such decisions will be out of her hands because Baskervill previously announced that she was resigning to pursue a master’s degree in France. Her resignation takes effect Wednesday.

“It is important to me to leave this prosecution as strong and winnable as possible, and to ensure we provide truth and answers to Irvo’s family and community,” Baskervill said.

An attorney for the third indicted hospital worker, Wavie Jones, whose charges were not dropped, declined to comment Tuesday. A civil rights attorney representing Otieno’s family declined to comment.

In a court filing in April, Baskervill argued that all 10 defendants should be tried simultaneously because each participated in restraining Otieno, although she added that “the most culpable persons as first-degree principals would be those on his torso.”

“It is not irrelevant that if one person here had acted differently, then Otieno may very well have been able to survive,” Baskervill wrote in the April 26 filing. “Nor is it irrelevant that if one person had encouraged the others to act differently and urged others to stop applying lethal pressure to Otieno, Otieno might well still be with us today.”

But the prosecutor said she reconsidered after further review of the video and Teefey’s ruling on holding separate trials. “I certainly do find that Mr. Williams and Mr. Blackwell do not have the level of culpability that would be appropriate for moving forward with trial,” she said.

Police initially encountered Otieno while responding to a report of a burglary on March 3, and he was put on an emergency mental health hold and sent to Parham Doctors’ Hospital for an evaluation and help, authorities have said. He was accused of assault at that facility and taken to the Henrico County jail.

Otieno was then taken to Central State Hospital on March 6 for mental health treatment, officials have said.

