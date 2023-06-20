Wheeler locked in tight primary reelection bid for Prince William board chair

Listen 10 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann B. Wheeler was locked in a tight race in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, in a contest highlighted by a strong backlash against her efforts to bring more data centers to the Northern Virginia county. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Deshundra Jefferson, a communications specialist who is new to county politics, led Wheeler in early returns, but the race remained too close to call. In the Republican primary for board chair, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R-Brentsville) beat Kenneth Knarr.

In neighboring Fairfax County, board chair Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large) was leading opponent Lisa M. Dowling with about half of precincts reporting countywide.

In the Democratic primary for two open seats on the Arlington County Board, no results are expected until Friday at the earliest in the first election in Virginia to be decided using ranked-choice voting.

The field of six candidates will be whittled down when all ballots are received later this week. Four candidates — Maureen Coffey, Susan Cunningham, Natalie Roy and Julius D. “J.D.” Spain Sr. — drew the bulk of the first-choice votes, each receiving between 20 percent and 25 percent of the total.

In Northern Virginia sheriff’s races, voters backed incumbents in the Democratic primary. Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid had a sizable lead over Kelvin Garcia. In Arlington, acting Sheriff Jose Quiroz beat two challengers, James Herring and Wanda Younger.

In Loudoun County, board chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) did not have a primary election opponent.

The primary contests were largely fueled by concerns over development in Northern Virginia and a rising cost of living caused by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, when area home prices surged and tax assessments increased.

Tensions over housing density and affordability were central to the races in Fairfax and Arlington, while in Prince William, voters opposed to data center development in the western portion of the county hoped to unseat Wheeler.

Wheeler, 62, came under attack over a proposal to create a “Digital Gateway” complex in a mostly rural section of the Gainesville area.

The county board, where Democrats hold a 5-3 majority, has targeted some rural areas for future development, stirring anger among residents who contend that more building will harm the environment.

Jefferson made that argument in her campaign and highlighted the thousands of dollars that Wheeler received from data-center developers and property owners who stand to benefit from the Digital Gateway.

She accused Wheeler and the board’s four other Democrats of ignoring constituents’ concerns about the potential effects of data centers, including noise produced by exhaust fans, and of not doing enough to keep the area affordable.

Wheeler — who raised seven times as much as Jefferson, with $251,000 — countered that increasing commercial tax revenue from data centers and other industries has allowed the board to consider lowering the residential property tax rate this year from $1.03 to $0.96 per $100 of assessed value. When accounting for rising property values in the region, that would leave a net-zero impact on the average homeowner’s annual tax bill, Wheeler said.

At the polls, the incumbent’s track record seemed to be enough for some.

James Witherspoon, who voted at Heritage Baptist Church in Woodbridge, recalled meeting Wheeler during a meet-and-greet at a neighbor’s house. He asked her firm questions on improving quality of life throughout Prince William.

“She gave me the very feelings that those same issues affect her,” Witherspoon said. “I could tell she was invested.”

Kyle Lyles, who reached the polls less than a half-hour before they closed, followed suit. He has never met Wheeler, but has followed her races since she took office in 2019 and said her track record made her the best candidate.

“It just felt like the best option,” he said.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Lawson in November, in a race whose outcome will likely affect how the Democratic-controlled board approaches the data center issue in the future.

Lawson, 53, focused on Wheeler during her campaign, leaving her supporters to attack Knarr over donations he’s made to Democrats and the fact that he stands to financially benefit from the Digital Gateway plan because his home is in that area.

Paulette Sellery, 74, cast her vote for Lawson at a polling site in the Gainesville area, saying she hoped to see increased regulations on data centers.

While Sellery had moved to Prince William because of the area’s open greenery and nature, she said, she worried that data centers were putting that into question.

“Everywhere I drive, I just see trees being leveled and these tall buildings going up,” she said.

Elsewhere in the county, Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey (D) was facing Kimberlee Jamale Short, and Supervisor Victor S. Angry (D-Neabsco) was facing Nate Murphy. Those races were too close to call.

In Fairfax, Downing, a former CIA resources officer, cited as her main campaign issue the shortage of homes in the county that are large enough and also affordable for middle-income families.

She proposed zoning changes akin to those in Arlington, where areas designated for single-family homes would be targeted for multifamily dwellings.

Downing, 62, also attacked McKay over the board’s recent decision to increase supervisors’ salaries, which will take effect with the new board in January. And she said McKay’s regular use of a county vehicle instead of his own, including to commute to and from home, showed a lack of integrity.

But Downing struggled to gain traction with Democratic voters after entering the race just before the April candidate filing deadline.

McKay, 47, defended the county’s affordable-housing policies, noting that Fairfax has 4,000 affordable-housing units in the development pipeline and in the past year invested $94 million toward its goal of 10,000 such homes by 2030.

But, he said, he’d support expanding zoning to allow multifamily dwellings to be built in areas designated for single-family homes.

McKay also dismissed Downing’s attacks over the board’s salary increase — the first since 2015 — saying they’re intended to reflect the long hours put in by supervisors, including nights and weekends, and to attract a broader pool of candidates who might not have other sources of income.

He called the criticism over his use of a county car “sensationalism,” saying his job requires frequently traversing the county of 406 square miles for events and police incidents that sometimes run late into the night, which “would be a nightmare” to get county reimbursement for miles if he used his personal vehicle.

McKay — who far outraised Downing, with $301,000 — will face Republican Arthur Purves, head of the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance, in November.

In other Fairfax County races, Jeremy G. Allen, Andres Jimenez, Steve S. Lee and Reid Voss were competing for Supervisor Penelope A. Gross’s (D-Mason) open seat while David R. Fiske and James N. Bierman Jr. were competing for the seat being vacated by Supervisor John W. Foust (D-Dranesville). Bierman led in that race.

Supervisor Daniel G. Storck (D-Mount Vernon) was leading his primary election contest against Maritza Zermeño and, in the Springfield district, Democrat Alberto “Albert” Vega led in the fight to take on Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) in November.

The winner of the Democratic primary for Fairfax sheriff will face former sheriff’s deputy Jerry McMillian in the fall. Kincaid, who was first elected as Fairfax sheriff in 2013, had campaigned on expanding the office’s reentry programs for people leaving jail, aiming to create a reentry center in Fairfax County.

During her time as sheriff, Kincaid ended an agreement with federal authorities that kept people who potentially faced deportation in jail beyond the end of their criminal sentences. She also pointed to her work helping to create Diversion First, a program that steers people with mental health disorders away from jail.

Garcia, a law clerk who also has a decade of experience as a D.C. police officer, said he would make the Fairfax County jail gender inclusive.

In Arlington, six candidates were competing for two spots on the Democratic ticket in a race that hinged on lawmakers’ vote to allow the construction of duplexes, townhouses and small apartment buildings in neighborhoods that had for decades been reserved for single-family houses.

All county board members are elected at-large and serve staggered four-year terms, and two seats were up for election this year. Neither Chair Christian Dorsey (D) nor board member Katie Cristol (D) opted to defend their seat, leaving the field open. (The board members later vote among themselves to choose a chair and vice-chair each January.)

Yet any conclusions on whether the controversial move for more “missing-middle housing” had alienated or mobilized voters would have to wait.

Because the race is being conducted via ranked-choice voting — a first among publicly-run elections in Virginia — county officials must wait until all mail-in and absentee ballots are in to finish tabulating the first round of votes. That will not happen until Friday at noon.

A candidate must win more than 33.3 percent of the vote to secure victory, and with all other precincts reporting Tuesday night, no candidates appeared to be on track to cross that threshold just yet.

Coffey, Cunningham, Roy and Spain were on track to advance to the next round of tabulation.

The lowest vote-getter in this round — likely either Jonathan Dromgoole or Tony Weaver — will be eliminated from the next count. Ballots listing that person as the first choice will be redistributed to the second choice listed.

In the sheriff’s race, Quiroz, who’s been serving as acting sheriff since January, is all but guaranteed to become the next Arlington sheriff. No Republican challenger has emerged for November’s general election, although independents had until Tuesday night to file.

In a brief phone interview Tuesday night, he said he was “grateful that the Arlington voters have supported the actions I have taken so far to create a safe and progressive in Arlington jail.”

He and his primary opponents all advocated for connecting people in jail with health resources after seven men died in the county jail in the past seven years under the leadership of Beth Arthur, who stepped down as sheriff earlier this year.

Quiroz, who said he wanted to bolster in-house medical services, recently announced a pilot program to bring biometric sensors to the detention center to help officials identify medical crises.

