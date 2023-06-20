Virginia voters head to polls in hotly contested primary elections

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Voters in Virginia are heading to the polls Tuesday in primary elections that will determine how each party seeks to gain more power in the General Assembly and confront hot-button issues such as abortion rights and gun violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Polls are open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Every seat in the state legislature is up for election this fall, with redrawn political maps meaning a historic level of turnover is guaranteed regardless of whom voters ultimately choose.

About half of the state’s 140 lawmakers in the General Assembly were doubled or tripled up in new districts, triggering about two dozen retirements. A host of delegates chose to run for the Senate to avoid challenging their House colleagues, instead running against some Senate incumbents in their party in sometimes bitter contests.

With Republicans defending a small majority in the House and Democrats protecting a thin majority in the Senate, several races have attracted massive infusions of cash, fueled by the hopes of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to enact a conservative legislative agenda should Republicans win both chambers in the fall.

Meanwhile, local resentment over a rising cost of living and rapid development in some areas have charged several primary elections for county board.

Many early votes coming in during Virginia’s 45-day early voting period, which ended Saturday, were in the Senate’s 11th District contest between Sen. R. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath) and Del. Sally L. Hudson (D-Charlottesville) — among several races where candidates have fought over how committed each other is to protecting women’s reproductive rights.

That issue has buoyed former delegate Lashrecse Aird’s challenge against Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) in the Senate’s 13th District.

Morrissey says he believes in a woman’s right to choose but is personally opposed to abortion, and he has signaled willingness to consider a ban after 15 weeks, as proposed by Youngkin. Aird, a staunch defender of abortion rights, has tried to capitalize on concerns among Democrats that, with the party’s narrow majority in the chamber, a Morrissey defection on the issue could help Republicans achieve that goal.

Abortion and campaign contributions have factored into the Northern Virginia race for the Democratic nomination in the 33rd District Senate between former delegates Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala S. Ayala.

Ayala, a former chief deputy whip of the House of Delegates who ran for lieutenant governor in 2021, is among several center-left Democrats who have received funding from Dominion Energy utility company’s political action committee.

Carroll Foy, who ran for governor that year, attacked Ayala for reneging on a promise not to accept Dominion money. She received financial support from the Clean Virginia Fund climate group, which critics accuse of seeking to wield too much influence on Virginia politics.

In Northern Virginia elections, the primary race between Prince William County’s Board Chair Ann B. Wheeler (D-At Large) and Deshundra Jefferson, a communications specialist, has garnered interest among residents seeking to stop data center development in the Gainesville area.

Wheeler says such development is a way to increase tax revenue for schools and other services. Jefferson has joined residents seeking to stop the county board from approving a proposed 2,100-acre “Digital Gateway” on land that is mostly rural.

The winner of that contest will face the victor in a Republican primary for board chair between Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R-Brentsville) and Kenneth Knarr, an education specialist whose home is part of the Digital Gateway proposal.

In Fairfax County, Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large) is facing a primary challenge from Lisa M. Downing, a former CIA resource officer.

Their contest has revolved around how best to fix the county’s shortage of affordable housing, and to a lesser extent, McKay’s use of a county-owned vehicle to commute to and from home, which McKay says is necessary because of the multiple official trips he makes around the county, including on weekends.

Arlington County is holding Virginia’s first publicly run ranked-choice election in its Democratic primary for county board, in which six candidates are vying for two empty seats in a race that has centered around issues of housing density.

All five county board members are elected at large and serve staggered terms, so most elections in Arlington feature just one spot up for reelection. But with no incumbents defending their seats this year, the primary — which is often akin to the general election in this deep-blue county — could prompt a major shift in the board’s direction.

Given the ranked-choice vote-counting system, full results are not expected until Friday at the earliest.

Also on the ballot in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties are races for commonwealth’s attorney, and in Arlington and Fairfax counties, races for sheriff.

This story is developing and will be updated.

