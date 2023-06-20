Man sentenced to life in prison in slayings of Va. couple

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A man who killed a young couple in Virginia in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison. Yohannes Nessibu, 28, had been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of Kedest Simeneh and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of Henok Yohannes. Both were 22. According to prosecutors and court testimony, Nessibu, Simeneh and a few others went to Yohannes's Springfield home in December 2016 to buy marijuana from Yohannes. Prosecutors said Nessibu and Yohannes got into a dispute over payment, and Nessibu shot Yohannes in the back of the head.

Nessibu forced the others to leave the house and drive around, according to testimony. They eventually went to a Burke neighborhood where Nessibu shot Simeneh, prosecutors said.

“Every action taken by the defendant on December 22nd, 2016, was cold and calculated,” Fairfax County Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Vitale said during the sentencing hearing on Friday.

After the killings, Nessibu fled to his native Ethiopia. Though Ethiopia initially refused to extradite Nessibu, he was arrested and brought to the United States in 2019, which a spokeswoman for the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington said was possible because he was a U.S. citizen. He was convicted of the killings in two separate trials.

Marvin Miller, Nessibu’s attorney, said the killings were a tragedy, but he noted his client had significant mental illness and impulse control issues that went unchecked. Miller said it was not a defense, but a factor that should be considered in sentencing.

“Maybe if those things had been addressed and he got some psychotherapy and some medication, we might not be here,” Miller said. “He doesn’t play with all the understanding that the rest of us have. It wasn’t the planned, calculated conduct of someone who is all there.”

Judge Michael F. Devine imposed the sentences Friday after hearing family members of both Simeneh and Yohannes talk about how the killings had affected their families.

Nessibu was sentenced to life on the first-degree murder conviction. For the manslaughter count, Nessibu was sentenced to 10 years, with three suspended. He was sentenced to an additional eight years for two firearms charges.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) said in a statement that he hopes the families are able to begin “the path towards healing.”

“The families of Kedest and Henok have faced a great tragedy with the loss of their children and siblings at a young age,” Descano said. “My office has never wavered in our commitment to hold the defendant accountable and seek a just outcome for the community.”

Christina Simeneh, Kedest’s younger sister, called Kedest the most protective person she has known and remembered how Kedest got her into Girl Scouts and instilled in her an academic drive.

“I wish I could’ve hugged her a little tighter. Kedest was a second mother to me,” said Christina Simeneh, 17. “It pains me to think that I’m starting to forget her delicate voice. The defendant probably wants mercy today, but where was the mercy for my sister?”

When Devine announced the life sentence in the packed courtroom, family members of Simeneh and Yohannes, some of whom were crying during the victim impact statements, erupted in cheers.

As the judge imposed the sentence for the gun charges, Nessibu cursed at him. Security personnel removed Nessibu from the courtroom.

None of Nessibu’s relatives or supporters spoke during or after the sentencing.

Nebiyu Girma, Henok Yohannes’s brother, recalled how Henok had taught him how to drive and lamented that they’d never again have a conversation. He said the family home hadn’t had a Christmas tree since 2016, when Yohannes last set one up.

“I was 15 years old when I went home and found my brother murdered in my house,” said Girma, now 22. “This is the last memory I have of my older brother. It is a constant nightmare that became my reality.”

Prize Funk, Kedest’s uncle, said after the sentencing that Nessibu’s actions and outburst in court reflect his true nature.

“He has robbed both of them of their youth,” Funk said of the victims. “A man like that should never walk the streets again.”

