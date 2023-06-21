D.C. mayor defends investigation into behavior of former deputy

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In her first public appearance since her legal office substantiated allegations of sexual harassment against her former top adviser, John Falcicchio, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) defended the office’s investigative process — pushing back on a majority of the D.C. Council that said the internal probe should be followed up by an independent, third-party investigation.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the government employee who brought the initial allegations against Falcicchio said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that they had not received advance notice that the report would go public Saturday night, nor were they told that it would include “identifying information” about the accuser and her allegations.

“While we agree that transparency is necessary for accountability, transparency should not come at the expense of the complainant,” read the statement from attorneys Debra Katz and Kayla Morin, who are representing two women accusing Falcicchio of sexual harassment. “The release of our client’s detailed information in such a public fashion — and without the chance to prepare her in advance — blindsided us, and we are concerned that this approach could chill complaints from coming forward to report sexual harassment in the future.”

The statement follows a Wednesday news conference where Bowser and Vanessa Natale — the deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC), the agency managing the internal investigation — took questions about the report and addressed criticism from lawmakers, some of whom said the timing of its online release on Saturday night in the middle of a three-day holiday weekend raised questions about transparency and trust.

“I’ve been completely devastated by these allegations since they were made. John’s behavior was wrong, period,” Bowser said. “If any individual violates these policies or my expectations for a sexual-harassment-free workplace, including John, they will be held accountable.”

The report focuses on allegations made by the first of two D.C. government employees who have filed complaints against Falcicchio, who served as Bowser’s chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and development before resigning on March 17. It substantiated two serious allegations against him, including that he exposed his genitals and engaged in unwanted sexual touching. It left several other allegations unsubstantiated — some of which MOLC said were outside the investigation’s scope. That, in part, prompted a majority of the D.C. Council on Tuesday to call for a broader review by a third party.

Prompted to explain the level of detail in the nearly four-page summary report, Bowser said she had consulted with MOLC and believed it was written in a way that could be shared with the public.

“My first goal is to make sure that I send a clear message to my employees that there are avenues … whether its sexual harassment, [Equal Employment Opportunity] or any complaint, we want you to come forward,” she said. “To the extent [the findings] are shareable, I think we should share them. Keeping in mind that I don’t want anything I do to have a chilling effect on the investigation that continues or on anybody else coming forward.”

But Katz and Morin said in their statement that the report contained “private details” about the accuser that could identify her or ostracize her among her colleagues. “We question how any employee could continue to work in such an environment,” the statement said, before requesting an apology from Bowser and the city for the way the allegations were handled.

MOLC and Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawyers’ claims.

On the criticism around the timing of the report’s publication, MOLC had said in a statement Monday that the office posted the summary on its website Saturday, soon after the mayor and other parties involved were notified, in “response to ongoing and repeated inquiries and the heightened public interest in the investigation.” Bowser reiterated that point on Wednesday.

“I know there’s been a lot of criticism about not holding the report until the next work day, and that criticism should be directed to me, and me alone,” Bowser said. “The decision was made by me that the public should have access to that information as soon as possible. That happened to be on a Saturday.”

Bowser, when asked about calls by most of the council for a broader, independent investigation into the allegations against Falcicchio, said that she and MOLC have adhered to the process outlined in a 2017 mayor’s order centered on her administration’s sexual harassment policy.

“We have a road map. The mayor’s order on sexual harassment outlines exactly what happens when there’s a claim made, and that’s exactly what we did — and I’m confident in that process,” Bowser said. She added later: “There was a main allegation of sexual harassment against a deputy mayor that was substantiated. So I don’t know what else an investigation would look into.”

MOLC is still investigating allegations from the second accuser, a process that Natale said would be completed “soon.”

Bowser said Wednesday that she had briefed council members who have “relevant” oversight authority pursuant to the investigation, but she declined to name whom, adding that she anticipates working with them once the investigation subsides. In statements and interviews with The Washington Post on Monday, council members Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) and Anita Bonds (D-At Large) — whose oversight includes the office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and the mayoral administration, respectively — expressed interest in following up on aspects of the investigation that were outside of MOLC’s scope, including a look at whether the 2017 mayor’s order is strong enough.

“We respect the council’s legitimate oversight role and will work with them, to the extent that our employees, both the complainants and witnesses, are protected, in detailed discussions on next policy steps,” Bowser said.

Bowser also said the workplace-related allegations from the accuser that MOLC said arose during the investigation but were outside of its scope — such as claims of irregular hiring practices and bullying — could be explored through a “management review” by the city’s Office of the Inspector General, an option she said she will discuss with the investigator once the internal probe is complete.

Asked about why the allegations involving harassment were not referred to D.C. police, Natale said that while sometimes sexual harassment is a crime, “in this matter, with these specific allegations, we do not find that.” Natale also said that the MOLC had also not heard from the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C., which handles most of the city’s criminal prosecutions.

“The complainants have exceptional lawyers, who I am sure know how to call the police or do what they need to do,” Natale said.

The mayor also said she is preparing an “after-action report” that will address “any weaknesses in policy or procedure,” revealed during the investigation while outlining steps taken by her administration. That after-action report will be made public, Bowser said.

