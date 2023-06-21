Coolant smuggling is a problem. The EPA’s power to tackle it was just cut down.

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

It’s been a point of rare bipartisan agreement that the coolants commonly used in air conditioners and refrigerators contribute to global warming and need to be phased out. But a federal court on Monday limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to enforce that mandate. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the EPA can keep enforcing limits on hydrofluorocarbons — but can’t require refillable, coded containers that the EPA deems necessary to enforcing those limits.

That decision was written by Trump appointee Justin Walker for himself and George H.W. Bush appointee Karen K. Henderson. Cornelia Pillard, an Obama appointee, agreed in part with the decision but dissented from the majority’s blocking of the tracking measure.

Hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, came into use in the 1990s as a replacement for a different coolant, chlorofluorocarbons, that was depleting the ozone layer. But scientists found that HFCs were a major contributor to climate change, thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide at warming the planet when leaked into the atmosphere.

Advertisement

“We have substitutes,” said Scott Denning, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado. “There really is no downside” to getting rid of HFCs.

Congress in 2020 passed legislation from Sens. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) explicitly directing the EPA to reduce HFC use by 85 percent over the next 15 years. Last fall, lawmakers ratified the Kigali Amendment, an international agreement to slash use of HFCs.

In between, the Biden administration finalized its first climate rule, capping hydrofluorocarbons and allocating allowances under those limits to manufacturers and importers. That rule also required companies shipping HFCs to switch to refillable containers marked with QR codes, for electronic tracking. As countries have limited HFCs, the EPA says illegal coolant smuggling has become more common, and requiring traceable, refillable containers makes the contraband easier to spot. The European Union, Canada, Australia and India have all moved to ban disposable containers.

Advertisement

“Whenever they try to convert an entire industry … it encourages smuggling, because they’re legal in once place and illegal somewhere else,” Denning said.

Coolant and air-conditioning companies sued, arguing that the rule went beyond what Congress mandated and that the 2020 law itself was an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power to an administrative agency.

The court majority sidestepped the latter argument, last endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1935 and revived recently by several justices, by saying it was not raised during public comment on the proposed rule. Walker also avoided the “major questions” doctrine first invoked by a Supreme Court majority last year, which held that courts “expect Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decisions of vast economic and political significance.” In this case, he wrote, the rule is not major enough to qualify.

Advertisement

The court instead divided its ruling based on “the plain meaning of the text.” It upheld the HFC allowance system, which is described in the legislation, and the EPA’s ability to regulate “blends” of coolants that include HFCs. But, the court wrote, “The EPA has not identified a provision of the AIM Act giving it the authority to require refillable cylinders or a QR-code tracking system.” The government had argued that authority was covered by the statute’s instruction that the EPA “shall ensure” compliance.

Barry Rabe, a professor of environmental policy at the University of Michigan, said that while the ruling might seem technical, it has major implications both for the fight against HFCs and for administrative power.

“Even when you have broad, bipartisan support for a statute, it would suggest that Congress would have to be incredibly detailed in every step and stage of implementation or the current federal courts might overthrow it,” he said. “We could be seeing a lot of kind of trench warfare, if you will, in the judicial system.”

Opponents of the container policy argued that it was expensive and ineffective, as smugglers are already using cheap refillable containers to evade enforcement in other countries. Rabe said while it might not be perfect, it works as part of an international consensus that will be weakened without American participation.

“It could constrain the broader global implementation of Kigali,” he said.

Share