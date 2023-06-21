Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Where should I start with the story of the day Barbara Green's heart stopped beating? I'll start in the middle, when not just Barbara's heart has stopped, but time itself seems to have paused. Time is balanced on an invisible pivot, caught between two futures. Barbara is on the floor of La Piquette, a restaurant in Cathedral Heights. She has apparently choked on a piece of duck. The Heimlich maneuver has not worked. Barbara — 90 years old — is on her back, her face an alarming shade of blue.

Above her is a 40-year-old man named Adrian who on this Easter Sunday has gone to La Piquette for dinner with his wife. Adrian is performing CPR, something he learned in high school. There is a confidence to Adrian. Later, Barbara’s family will not be surprised to learn that he served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“We don’t really train for the Heimlich or CPR in the military,” Adrian told me. “It’s just ‘stop the bleeding.’ It’s a completely different paradigm. Nonetheless, I went down there to kind of help.”

Other diners have been helping, too: performing the Heimlich maneuver, laying Barbara on the floor, dialing 911. A 911 operator is on speakerphone, counting along with every chest compression Adrian applies.

Adrian has been pressing down rhythmically for something like three minutes. That may not seem long, but it is intense, physical work and it doesn’t seem to be doing any good for Barbara.

Adrian turns to her daughter-in-law, Ann Blackwell, whose birthday Barbara is celebrating with grandchildren Sofia Blackwell Green and Julian Murillo Blackwell.

Later, memories will differ about what passes between Adrian and Ann in that instant. A comment? A look? A feeling? Whatever it is, it is in the manner of a question: Should I continue?

Contained within that pause is an infinity. Barbara is no stranger to death. She has outlived two husbands. Fourteen years ago she lost her son David, Ann’s late husband.

And Ann knows Barbara’s wishes when it comes to end-of-life decisions. Barbara doesn’t want to linger, to live in pain, to be deprived of her senses after being deprived of oxygen.

Ann thinks: “Is this a good time to just let her go?”

It is only a second and as soon as she thinks it, Ann knows she has her answer. Despite Barbara’s age, despite her seemingly frail appearance, despite what is unfolding on the floor of this French bistro, Barbara is a strong woman.

Ann believes — Ann knows — Barbara still has more to do in this world, still has more to give. And so Adrian keeps pumping until the paramedics arrive. They take over, then take Barbara away.

The guests in the restaurant drift from the table. To try to settle his spiking adrenaline, Adrian walks around the block with his wife before going home to Silver Spring.

“That night I went to bed thinking this lady did not make it,” he said.

And perhaps in some universe she didn’t. In this one, she did.

Her sternum and nine ribs had been broken, but Barbara lived. She was in the hospital for six days, then returned to her Van Ness apartment. No one who was at La Piquette that evening couldn’t help but be affected by the experience.

Said Ann: “I think I immediately sat down my kids and said, ‘Let’s not think about this as we just almost lost grandma. Let’s think about it as we watched a bunch of people save your grandmother.’”

Said Adrian, who asked that I not use his last name: “You should be compelled to help in whatever way you can. That’s what I took from it. And never be fearful of trying to help somebody. I think some people get paralyzed by fear or are unsure of how to respond.”

Barbara has thoughts both practical — chew your food carefully, prepare your advance health care directive — and philosophical. “I can’t deny death at my age,” she said. “It’s there. It’s a presence. I certainly came to grips with the idea of mortality, and my own mortality, a long time ago.”

She confronted the issue when she founded a hospice in Lansing, Mich. She thought about death when she protested against the war in Vietnam and when she moved to Washington in 1988 to lead a group devoted to nuclear disarmament.

“Looking back I’m very glad I was saved,” said Barbara, “but if I had been looking down on this scenario I wouldn’t have been horrified to say ‘Let her go.’ It comes to all of us.”

That evening made Ann marvel at one of life’s dichotomies: “We have these big souls and personalities and these little, fragile bodies we have to do it with.”

Barbara has spoken with Adrian and thanked him. She doesn’t remember him doing CPR, but she does have one strong memory of April 9, 2023: The paramedics took her to Sibley Memorial Hospital, but it didn’t have the level of trauma care she needed, so she was loaded aboard a helicopter for a flight to George Washington University Hospital.

Barbara was awake then, conscious of her surroundings. She turned her head and was filled with delight. “I could look down through the window and see the whole city laid out in lights. It was gorgeous.” The city was alive and so was she.

