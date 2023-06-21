Social Issues She lost her twin to suicide. A midnight walk helps her keep living. Chloe Stevens walks beside her best friend, Kayla Padol, during an overnight suicide prevention walk in Washington. (Tom Brenner)

Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

She hated crying in public. Yet standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial on a June night amid a throng of nearly 2,000 people, Chloe Stevens gave up trying to hide her emotions. Others from the crowd shared their reasons for embarking on the 16-mile walk ahead, revealing losses long cloaked in guilt and shame. Chloe, a 25-year-old Texas elementary school teacher, thought of her twin brother, Clark. What he would look like today if he were alive? What kind of job would he have? Who would he have become if he hadn’t killed himself?

She’d asked herself so many times since that day in 2014 — when she opened her brother’s bedroom door and found his 16-year-old body — how she’d missed signs that he was in pain and desperate for a way to make it stop.

“I was supposed to be the one who knew him best,” Chloe said. “We understood each other on a level no one else did. We were each other’s built-in best friend.”

They had applied glitter paint on each other’s faces, determined to inject some cheer into the thousands of steps ahead of them.

“You have glitter tears,” Kayla laughed, gingerly dabbing at Chloe’s face.

In the annual cycle of fundraisers, there are marathons for wounded veterans, bike rides for breast cancer, golf tournaments for autism. But for survivors of suicide, the headline event is unique — taking place entirely in the dark.

Participants set out at sunset and trek all night for 16 miles until the sun rises again. Their walk out of the darkness is meant to challenge the stigma that often surrounds suicides. It has also become a crucial source of income for researching and preventing suicide — perhaps the most underfunded leading cause of death in America.

Advertisement

In 2021, 48,183 Americans died by suicide — a person lost every 11 minutes — while the number of attempts reached 1.7 million. Even as suicide rates have fallen globally, they’ve steadily grown in America, and suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among ages 10 to 14 and 20 to 34.

But preventing it remains a fledgling cause in America, receiving only a tiny fraction of the funding devoted to cancer, heart disease and other top killers.

The midnight walk — organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — has become a rallying cry to change that.

Chloe had undertaken the grueling hike three times before. “It can be exhausting, physically and mentally, especially toward the end when all you want is for it to be over,” she said.

But it allowed her to reminisce about her twin brother in ways that were impossible in her daily life as a first-grade teacher outside Dallas.

After Clark died, Chloe struggled for a while with suicidal thoughts herself. On the walks, she felt a freedom to search for answers to questions that continue to haunt her — and for hope that she’d one day be able to turn her pain into something else, something powerful and meaningful.

This year, Chloe and her best friend, Kayla, had jammed their small backpacks full of ibuprofen, Band-Aids for their feet, icy-hot patches, pills for inflamed muscles, and a mix of Gatorade and energy drinks to keep them hydrated and awake.

As the sun began to set, the walkers around them began to move, all wearing blue shirts that read: “One night. One goal. Stop suicide.”

“Ready?” Kayla asked her best friend.

“Yep,” Chloe said.

She strapped on her knapsack and joined the surging crowd of blue heading into the fading light.

‘The biggest heart’

They were born just one minute apart in 1998.

“We used to joke how I was the older one, the boss,” Chloe said. “I’d use that argument whenever we fought over what to watch or listen to.”

They were fraternal twins, but they shared the same blue eyes and blonde hair as toddlers. They both loved music — Chloe doing choir and dance while Clark taught himself guitar from YouTube videos.

Their father’s death of a heart attack, however, when they were 10 years old sent them on different paths.

They were arguing in the living room over a computer game when their dad, Edwin, stumbled in saying he couldn’t breathe. It was Clark who called 911 and their mom, and waited for the ambulance.

Advertisement

Later at the hospital, a doctor took their father off life support, then turned to Clark, telling him, “You’re the man of the house now.”

He was never the same after that. “He really took it to heart,” Chloe said. “It was a lot of pressure to take on at 10.”

When Chloe walked home crying in eighth grade because she didn’t get a choir solo, it was Clark who met her halfway and put his jacket around her. After Chloe broke up with her first boyfriend in 10th grade, Clark held her and promised everything would be okay. Then he asked her with a grin, “You want me to beat him up?”

“He had the biggest heart,” Chloe said.

The sky was now black as she and Kayla approached the marker that read “Mile 4.” Already, they had traversed the entire length of the National Mall and passed the U.S. Capitol.

“All my friends had crushes on him … even Kayla,” Chloe said, teasing her pal.

Kayla blushed, then added, “Remember homecoming?”

Halfway into their ninth-grade dance, the boy who was Kayla’s date dumped her to pursue a blonde cheerleader. The memory of it had Chloe and Kayla laughing so hard, they were doubled over on the sidewalk.

“I was sitting in the courtyard so pissed off, when they started playing the first slow song,” Kayla said. “Clark came up and said, ‘You want to dance?’ He was my first slow dance.”

“He was always looking out for others,” Chloe said, once their laughter subsided. “But it was hard for him to express what he was going through … he felt like he needed to be strong, indestructible.”

Two years after the homecoming dance, on an October Sunday, Chloe knocked on her brother’s door so they could do their chores together. She’d spent most of the day holed up in her room working on an English paper.

When he didn’t answer, she opened his door. She stood there frozen by what she saw. When her mom asked what was wrong, Chloe couldn’t get any words out of her mouth.

For years, the scene would replay in a relentless loop, causing panic attacks. Chloe would find herself standing in front of other closed doors and freeze, uncertain of what might lie on the other side.

Clark’s death led to feelings of despair.

“I’d never felt that before. I couldn’t understand why I was still here and he wasn’t,” she said. “And a part of me didn’t want to be here anymore.”

On the walk, she was surrounded by others who understood what she’d endured.

Gwendolyn Carrington, 20, wrestled with suicidal thoughts throughout middle and high school in Southern Maryland, she said.

“I cried the day I turned 18. I really didn’t think I’d make it that far,” she said. She cut her arms, trying to use that pain to distract herself from the hurt inside. She survived three attempts.

For many years, Gwendolyn’s mom did the suicide prevention walk on her own, dedicating each hike to her daughter by writing her name on a candlelit luminary. This year, for the first time, Gwendolyn was walking with her mother.

“I always felt so alone,” said Gwendolyn, a student at Alabama State University. “But knowing all those years that my mom was walking for me, it was her way of telling me she supported and loved me. I want to do that for other people out there.”

Farther up the route was a couple wearing green shirts that read: “PTSD knows no rank.”

Retired Navy veterans Raymond Burke, 65, and Mary Anne Burke, 67, had participated in every overnight walk since the event began in 2002, just months after their son Matthew — a 21-year-old on leave from his posting on a Navy submarine — killed himself.

“The walk gave us purpose,” Raymond said. “For the first time, we didn’t feel alone.”

In the past two decades, the couple from Northern Virginia have raised more than $600,000 for suicide prevention. This year, Raymond, a former senior chief petty officer, decided he’d do 22 push-ups at every mile marker along the 16-mile route — in honor of the number of veterans he’d been told die by suicide each day.

“I wanted something that would challenge me and make me suffer a little,” he said, “in honor of my son.”

A lack of funding

The very idea that suicides can be prevented is relatively new.

But in the last four decades, the growing field of suicidology has shown suicide is more responsive to intervention than previously thought.

Nine out of 10 people who survive an attempt don’t go on to die by suicide. It is often an impulsive act. Removing easy access to guns and other lethal means, research shows, can save many from their most precarious moments.

Helping them create safety plans can reduce their risk by half. Even the simple act of asking people if they’re suicidal — with questionnaires in schools and emergency rooms — has dramatically lowered their risk.

“For so long, the problem was this false belief that by asking people about suicide, you’d nudge them toward it,” said Jill Harkavy-Friedman, senior vice president of research at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Advertisement

Until recently, patients with suicidal thoughts were removed from clinical drug trials for mental illnesses. As a result, no one knows what medicines might reduce suicidal impulses.

“It’s exciting because this field is finally gaining momentum,” said Harkavy-Friedman, a clinical psychologist. “But at the same time, there’s so much that needs to be done.”

Among the biggest obstacles is funding.

Suicide is the country’s 11th-leading cause of death. But the federal government has only allocated $174 million for suicide research in 2024, according to the National Institutes of Health. By comparison, the 10th-leading cause — kidney disease — is budgeted for more than $708 million. Heart disease, the top cause, is slated for $1.8 billion.

Trying to fill the gap, the suicide prevention foundation has become the largest funder outside the government for research, with roughly $9 million planned for next year.

The fundraising walks are crucial but sometimes a hard sell.

The first year Chloe participated in the walk — just months after her twin brother’s death — she and 10 others on her team raised more than $12,000. The next year, her group of walkers shrank to eight. This year, it was down to just her and Kayla, who raised a combined $5,000.

“I’ve gone through some angry phases,” Chloe said. “Angry at people because it felt like they were starting to forget Clark. Angry at God. Angry at the world.”

Sometimes she was also furious with herself: “I wish I had checked on him more. What if that day, instead of working on my English paper, I’d gone to his room?”

Advertisement

With time and therapy, that anger slowly transformed into something else — resolve.

When she decided to become a teacher, she vowed that the kids in her class would know they weren’t alone, that she cared deeply about them.

Last year, she began taking graduate classes in clinical psychology. Her latest goal is to become a licensed therapist.

“The grief and pain are still there, but the suicidal thoughts aren’t anymore,” Chloe said. “Because my life has purpose. I’m here to help others.”

‘Grateful’

It was 3 a.m. by the time Chloe and Kayla reached the “Mile 14” marker, and they were starting to feel punch-drunk from lack of sleep.

“We just passed a street called ‘Dumb-arton’ … dumb name, huh?” Kayla said, leaving them both cackling for the next two blocks.

By now, the dull ache that had begun in Chloe’s right hip at mile 10 had turned into shooting pains. Kayla’s lower back had begun to spasm. They had run out of icy-hot patches, and both had blisters on their feet.

For Chloe, there was comfort in the agony. It made her feel close to her twin brother.

“The physical pain I feel can’t be any worse than the mental pain he was in,” she said.

After Clark died, her family found a journal in his room. In the eight years since, Chloe hasn’t been able to read it.

“It would do more hurting than healing,” she said. “It took me years to forgive myself and accept that it wasn’t my fault.”

In the pictures on her phone, Clark was forever 16. But in her mind, she sometimes imagined him grown, with a career as a successful lawyer.

“He was always the more ambitious one,” Chloe said. “And he loved to argue. He could argue with a tree.”

She pictured her twin living in a city like Washington, maybe getting married and having kids. The thought of it made her smile.

They finally reached the last mile around 4 a.m. Ahead, they could see the Lincoln Memorial, where the walk had begun and where the end now awaited.

Darkness still shrouded the sky above, but the smallest glimmers of light were starting to color the clouds purple.

“I feel grateful,” Chloe said. “To have a future ahead of me. To be able to help others. To be alive.”

At the finish line, the organizers had set up a photo station for walkers to capture their final step. Chloe held her best friend’s hand as they waited to pose for their photo finish.

The glitter paint on their faces had survived the 16-mile walk intact, only slightly smeared by their sweat and tears.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.