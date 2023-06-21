Virginia primaries raise stakes for Youngkin this fall

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Virginia’s primary elections this week have set the table for an epic battle in the fall for control of the General Assembly, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) staking his political future on a handpicked slate of loyal conservative candidates while Democrats generally favored new liberals over veteran moderates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The ideological middle ground is fast disappearing, meaning Youngkin will likely face feast or famine in the next legislative session as he looks to cement his status as one of the nation’s most prominent governors and potential GOP presidential material.

“Regardless of which party ends up in the majority, the legislature that takes office next January will clearly be less inclined to compromise across party lines than it has been in the past,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political analyst at the University of Mary Washington.

A Republican sweep this fall, when all 140 seats in the Assembly are on the ballot, would give Youngkin total control to enact his agenda. If Democrats hold onto their thin advantage in the state Senate or flip the House, they will be in no mood to help the ambitious governor.

According to preliminary results, the Democratic shift was most apparent in Northern Virginia, where at least two veteran incumbent senators lost to younger challengers from the left: J. Chapman Petersen (D-Fairfax) was defeated by Saddam Salim and George L. Barker (D-Fairfax) lost to Stella Pekarsky.

Republicans were quick to seize on that trend as evidence of a radical shift that Youngkin political adviser Dave Rexrode deemed “astounding.”

“[T]he radical progressive left is now in complete control of the Democratic Caucus in Virginia,” Rexrode, who chairs Youngkin’s Spirt of Virginia PAC, wrote Wednesday in a post-primary memo. “Gone are the reasonable Democrats who would put Virginia first.”

Those districts are reliably blue and not likely to be in play this fall. But the nominating battle signals trouble for Youngkin’s agenda. Petersen is an independent-minded Democrat who last year handed Youngkin his first — and arguably most significant — legislative win, ending the mask mandate in public schools. Barker is co-chair of the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations, and has been working with Republican House leaders toward some form of compromise on state budget priorities.

Both Democrats were part of a historic first in Tuesday’s primaries: As many incumbent senators lost their seats — at least five — as have fallen in all Senate primaries since 1999, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. The turnover was caused in part by new political boundaries that left some incumbents doubled-up in districts or running in new districts.

The others who fell — all based on preliminary results — included Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake), who lost to the more left-leaning Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), and Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond), who lost to former delegate Lashrecse Aird at least partly over the issue of abortion. Morrissey has signaled a willingness to consider Youngkin’s call for a 15-week abortion ban, making him a potential swing vote in the closely divided Senate.

The fifth incumbent who lost was Republican Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield), an aggressive acolyte of former president Donald Trump who quit her own party caucus amid disputes over leadership. She lost her primary to former senator Glen Sturtevant, a less-provocative figure who once served as a moderate but shifted to the right in his run against Chase. Chase has not conceded the race.

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who is not running for reelection but is positioning herself to run for governor in 2025, said the new wave of Democrats shows how determined the party is to hold the line on issues such as abortion access and gun control. She had endorsed Salim over Petersen, she said, because the incumbent held more conservative views on gun rights.

“We need Democrats who are going to stand up and support our views on these issues — gun violence, abortion access, these are top issues of concern,” Filler-Corn said. “Now we’ll have a solid blue wall of nominees, and that’s a good thing.”

While Democrats chose more liberal candidates in deep-blue districts, they opted for more moderate figures in the competitive races that will determine partisan control of the chamber, veteran Richmond political analyst Bob Holsworth said.

“The progressives did very well, but in competitive races, the Democrats have had a pretty good eye for nominating the most winnable candidates,” he said.

In nominating former CIA officer and prosecutor Russet Perry in the 31st Senate District in Loudoun and Fauquier counties, Democrats chose “someone who looks like Abigail Spanberger,” Holsworth said, referring to the Democratic congresswoman from Virginia who also was a CIA officer and has positioned herself as a moderate.

Holsworth said Joel Griffin, nominated in the Republican-leaning 27th Senate District that includes Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, has a similar pedigree as a military veteran who served as part of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity Command.

Perry will face Republican Juan Pablo Segura, a health care entrepreneur who sued Loudoun County schools for information about its handling of sexual assaults. Griffin will take on Del. Tara Durant (R-Fredericksburg) — who rose to prominence in 2020 after recounting that Black Lives Matter protesters marching through Fredericksburg surrounded her car — in a district that Holsworth thinks is “a reach” for Democrats.

In the House, Holsworth said redistricting has given Democrats “a shot” at flipping the chamber, but he also says it has given Republicans an advantage in two Northern Virginia seats, in Prince William and Loudoun.

A few Richmond-area seats will be key to controlling the chamber, including: the 58th House District in Henrico County, where Del. Rodney Willett (D-Henrico) faces Republican Riley Shaia; the 57th House District in Henrico and Goochland counties, where Democrat Susanna Gibson faces Republican David Owen; and the 82nd, where Del. Kim Taylor (R-Dinwiddie) is defending a district stretching from urban Petersburg to several rural counties, against Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams.

Also important will be several competitive seats in Hampton Roads, which Holsworth called “Youngkin’s strongest metro area.”

Republicans pointed out that Youngkin endorsed 10 Republican primary candidates and all 10 scored victories — seven on Tuesday and three in earlier, party-run contests. In almost every case, the winners were more stylistically moderate than the challengers — though in substance, the policy difference might not be so great.

The lone Republican incumbent who lost a House seat, for instance, was Del. Marie March (Floyd), who often criticized her party’s leadership for not being conservative enough. But the victor in that nominating contest was Del. Wren Williams (Patrick), who served as a lawyer for Trump in demanding a vote recount in Wisconsin and is at least as conservative as March, but has a friendlier relationship with Youngkin.

“What the governor selected were conservatives who can work with him, as opposed to conservatives who would not,” Farnsworth said. “It’s not as if he selected Larry Hogan-style Republicans,” he added, referring to the former Maryland GOP governor who has been sharply critical of the MAGA wing of the party.

As Democrats gave a handful of centrists the heave-ho, Republicans rejected some of their more strident MAGA candidates. The defeated GOP firebrands — including Chase, March and Matt Strickland, a Fredericksburg-area restaurateur — were running safely red districts, but they still would have posed a risk for the party if they’d been on the fall ballot, Holsworth said.

“They eliminated some of their lightning rods,” Holsworth said. “They were worried less about losing the seat and more about what position these folks might take that could rub off on the entire party.”

Picking favorites in the primaries was “a small gamble” for Youngkin, said Rich Meagher, a political scientist at Randolph-Macon College, “but it was a win in the sense that there is no insurgency in his party … who can annoy him or heighten the tension that is already there for him, which is trying to thread the needle of being ‘I am not Trump’ yet running in what remains Trump’s party if he wants to push a presidential campaign next year.”

In Meagher’s view, Youngkin doesn’t necessarily suffer if he fails to win control of the legislature this fall. It would let him push a big slate of conservative priorities and then simply blame Democrats for not enacting them.

“If what you’re trying to do is show you are the conservative who opposes all the terrible Democratic policies, you can do that through the veto pen and through proposals of amendments,” Meagher said. “Sometimes if you’re running for higher office the worst thing you can have is a legislative record and the best thing you can have is a rhetorical record.”

