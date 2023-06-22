The 24 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Editor’s note: Due to expected weather, outdoor events and festivals may be canceled or postponed; before press time, both Movies on the Pitch at Audi Field and Jazz @ Met at National Landing were postponed. Check websites or social media before making plans.
Thursday, June 22
John Pizzarelli Trio at the Kennedy Center
Jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli has played with Benny Goodman, toured with Frank Sinatra and recorded with Paul McCartney. He makes the Great American Songbook swing effortlessly, while also injecting a verve and flow that make tunes like “The Way You Look Tonight” sound far less dusty than they do on your grandfather’s records. In the midst of a North American tour — which includes an appearance at Festival International de Jazz de Montréal — Pizzarelli’s trio visits the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage for a free concert. 6 p.m. Free.
Friday, June 23
Arlington Pride Festival
Organizers hoped Arlington’s first Pride Festival in 2022 might draw 3,000 visitors — and more than 5,000 showed up. This time around, they’ve extended the celebrations to a weekend full of events, including a Friday night Miss Arlington Pride drag pageant hosted by local celebrity Shi-Queeta Lee; Saturday’s free fitness class before the main event, a free festival in Rosslyn’s Gateway Park with live entertainment, games, DJs, vendors and a pet area from noon to 7 p.m.; and Sunday’s drag brunch at Alamo Drafthouse at National Landing. Friday through Sunday. Prices vary; Saturday’s main festival is free.
Fête de la Musique at the Embassy of France
The French Embassy is inviting Americans to get in on the fun of Fête de la Musique, a summer holiday that began in France in 1982. Music rings out on every street corner and mountaintop across the country on this “Make Music” day, and there will be three different stages at the embassy’s Maison Française to channel that idea. You’ll hear artists from D.C. and abroad, including Washington-based pianist Ruti Abramovitch, French violinist Annabelle Berthomé-Reynolds and French jazz accordionist Vincent Peirani. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Bring proper ID to get into the embassy, and be aware that admission ends at 9 p.m. 7 to 10 p.m. $7.
Saturday, June 24
Smithsonian Solstice Saturday
The summer solstice was Wednesday, but that’s not going to stop the Smithsonian from celebrating the longest days of the year on Saturday. The Natural History Museum, Asian Art Museum and African Art Museum are staying open until midnight, with special events including the debut of “Cellphone: Unseen Connections,” an exhibit at Natural History; DJs and curator-led tours at Asian Art; and a concert in the Enid A. Haupt Garden celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. Other museums are staying up past their bedtimes — until 10 or 11 p.m. — with activities like a “glow-in-the-dark arcade” inside the Arts and Industries Building with games including air hockey and mini golf and a soundtrack by Black Techno Matters, and stargazing at an Astronomy Festival on the Mall across from the Air and Space Museum. No tickets are required for admission at most locations — even the National Museum of African American History and Culture won’t require passes after 5:30 p.m., if you want an evening visit to the “Afrofuturism” exhibit. Exceptions include late-night viewing of Yayoi Kusama’s “One With Eternity” at the Hirshhorn, which requires timed passes that will be released at noon Friday, and activities taking place inside the Air and Space Museum, which are already full. Museums open until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight. Free.
Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap debuts a music festival that puts the spotlight on LGBTQ artists and allies, with folk-rock singer Brandi Carlile headlining two nights of performances. She’s supported by acts like country-soul singer Yola, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and indie-pop band Lucius. It’s the rare occasion when you can visit all three of Wolf Trap’s stages, from family-friendly shows for all ages at Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods to D.C.’s up-and-coming indie-soul band Oh He Dead at the Meadow Stage. Note that separate tickets ($12; 10:30 a.m.) are required for the children’s performances. Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. $59-$498.
National Barbecue Battle
The National Barbecue Battle, founded in 1992, goes back to its roots with this year’s theme: a ’90s block party. Hosted by Giant, the two-day festival commits to this concept with a performance by DJ Jazzy Jeff, Monster Energy’s BMX team, live graffiti art and a break dancing show. And, of course, there’s the food: Booths with barbecue and other food samples line Pennsylvania Avenue, and restaurants and other teams vie for prizes in contests. An extra $20 will get you up to 20 samples of wines, seltzers and microbrews. Four entertainment stages feature other ’90s acts, plus newer artists like Jru Anthony. The festival is located on Pennsylvania Avenue between Third and Seventh streets. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $20 for one day; $30 for both days; $60 for four tickets, one day.
One Journey Festival at Washington National Cathedral
This festival, held on the grounds of Washington National Cathedral, celebrates the stories and talents of refugees, with a slate of performances by artists from across the globe. The lineup includes Cambodian hip-hop dancer Sokeo Ros; Afghanistan’s first rock band, Kabul Dreams; and all-women Afro-Brazilian drumming group Batalá Washington. The family-friendly event also features an appearance from “Sesame Street” favorite Grover. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.
Columbia Heights Day
The 15th anniversary of this popular neighborhood festival fills two locations: A festival and carnival takes over the fields at Harriet Tubman Elementary with a vendor market, food and drinks from local restaurants, live music, a giant foam party, stilt walkers, face painters and airbrush tattoo artists, and a tie-dye station; and the Civic Plaza on 14th Street hosts a farmer’s market, book sale, dance classes and live music throughout the day. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Taylor Swift dance party at Wunder Garten
Even in the era of artist-themed dance nights, Taylor Swift has emerged on top again. The latest of many parties in her honor features Absolut cocktails designed for the event, plus a themed photo booth with what are sure to be quite sparkly props. (The suggested dress code is “your favorite Taylor Swift-inspired outfits.”) 9 p.m. Free.
Technics DMC Regional DJ Battle at Flash
At a time when Spotify wants to be your DJ and dance parties at clubs can turn into an excuse for mass singalongs, it’s cool to see that some people are still serious about the old-school art of turntablism. DMC began hosting international DJ battles in 1985, emphasizing the musicality of mixing, cutting and scratching. To advance to the U.S. championships, DJs have to wow a panel of judges at a series of regional finals, including this one in D.C. While there are no judging criteria, it’s a serious competition. Among the rules: “DJs must use up to two Turntables and one DJ Mixer to compete. … No controllers, CDJs, multi media players.” Get an earful as some of the area’s hottest talent shows off. 4 to 9 p.m. $15-$20.
Dry-hopped Liberty Apple Cider release party at Heurich House
During Prohibition, the Heurich Brewing Company — once D.C.'s largest private employer — switched from brewing beer to making nonalcoholic apple cider. It was a great idea, until the cider spontaneously fermented and eventually reached almost 6 percent alcohol by volume. Heurich sold the cider, dubbed Liberty Apple Champagne, over three weeks in 1920. D.C. cider makers Anxo collaborated with the Heurich House Museum to create a cider using Stayman Winesap apples, the same variety Heurich used, and fermented them in wooden casks with modern hops. Taste two versions of Liberty Apple Champagne (hopped and non-hopped) in the house’s spacious beer garden while listening to Prohibition-era music, playing Apples to Apples and touring the museum’s brewing exhibit. 5 to 8 p.m. Free; RSVP requested.
Joseph at 9:30 Club
The trio Joseph doesn’t take its name from any of its members — sisters Natalie Closner Schepman, Allison Closner and Meegan Closner — but is instead a tribute to their grandfather Jo and his hometown of Joseph, Ore. This family affair and their three-part harmonies have a knack for songs that begin folky and spare before crescendoing into sweeping indie-pop anthems brimming with melodrama and melody. New album “The Sun” focuses on the forces — gaslighting, cultural conditioning, self-doubt — that hold people back from self-actualization. As Natalie says in press materials, “It’s about looking at whatever is diminishing you or making you believe in these limitations you’ve put on yourself, and then finally asking, ‘What if I’m more than that?’” 6 p.m. $35.
Rockville Pride at Rockville Town Square
Rockville’s seventh annual celebration of Pride Month brings live music and entertainment, family arts and craft activities, and vendors and information booths to Rockville Town Square. 1 to 4 p.m. Free.
Sunday, June 25
Shakespeare in the Parks: ‘The Tempest’ at Fairwood Community Park
To mark its 10-year anniversary, the Prince George’s Shakespeare in the Parks program is returning to “The Tempest,” which it first presented in 2013. The 1980s-inspired production of the Bard’s story of family betrayal and revenge visits parks across Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, beginning at Fairwood Community Park in Bowie. This year’s 12-performance tour stops at four locations for the first time, including National Harbor (June 30) and Fort Washington Park (July 1). No reservations are necessary, and picnics are encouraged. Time varies by location, with most performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Pride in the Plaza in Silver Spring
Montgomery County’s annual Pride Festival takes over downtown Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza and Ellsworth Drive at this free afternoon-long event, which includes the finals of the countywide Drag Duels lip-sync competition, hosted by local star Vagenesis. Among the other highlights are live music and performances on a community stage, drag queen story time and family activities, and a closing ball and dance party organized by the Capitol Ballroom Council. Noon to 8 p.m. Free.
Discussion: Terence Nance at Eaton hotel
The filmmaker and director best known for “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty” and “Random Acts of Flyness” has talents beyond the big screen: Terence Nance released his debut record, “Vortex,” last year (under the moniker Terence Etc.), though its interwoven monologues make the album something filmographic itself. As part of the Eaton’s A2B Vinyl Listening and Storytelling Series, Nance joins moderator, music journalist and Kendrick Lamar biographer Marcus J. Moore in a discussion about “Vortex” and more. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.
Soufside BikeFest at DC Bike Academy
A coalition of bicycling groups, including the Saturday Night Bike Club and the D.C. Bike Academy, have joined forces for the Soufside BikeFest, which aims to introduce people to the joys of biking. Participants can participate in a bike rodeo, learn how to pop wheelies and complete basic repairs, watch bike polo and racing demos, browse Black-owned vendors, and enjoy food and drinks. At least 100 bikes will be given to youth and families living east of the river. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Baby Rose at the Howard Theatre
The 28-year-old singer Baby Rose called D.C. her home for the first 12 years of her life, but even after she moved away, the spirit of the city never left her. “It was always intertwined with me,” said Jasmine Rose Wilson, known professionally as Baby Rose. “I never lost touch with D.C.” She spent summers and holidays in the city, soaking up the culture of the area and the musical knowledge her family imparted to her, developing a wide-ranging musical ear. Her sound spans genres but lands somewhere on the R&B, soul and hip-hop spectrum and is rife with emotion. Her low timbre commands a stage that feels littered with the echoes of soul musicians who have walked her path before. Artists like Janis Joplin and Nina Simone embolden Baby Rose’s confidence. These were women who didn’t “shy behind” their voices, according to Baby Rose; they used their individuality “as a weapon.” Like Baby Rose, they were determined to be themselves. 8 p.m. $22.50.
Feeble Little Horse at Songbyrd
Feeble Little Horse is one of the upstart bands helping Saddle Creek Records continue to evolve past its country-tinged indie rock origins. The Pittsburgh four-piece makes fuzzy, noisy numbers with an attitude and musical inclinations that are decidedly ’90s-alt-rock-inspired. On the self-recorded, self-produced and — most importantly — self-assured “Girl With Fish,” Lydia Slocum’s downcast vocals smell like dispirit but have a sense of ironic humor. “I know you want me, freak / Sport star honey / Be on my team,” she entreats at one moment, capturing internet-age ennui in the next: “Do I make you cringe / Do I make you cringe online / Do I make you cry / When I cross your mind?” 7 p.m. $17-$20.
Global Beatles Day at Duke’s Grocery
Did you know there was a Global Beatles Day? It seems like a good excuse for a party, either way. Bluesy Americana band Rock Creek Kings, known for free concerts in D.C. parks, is taking over the Navy Yard location of Duke’s Grocery for the afternoon, performing covers while the bar offers drink specials. 3 to 6 p.m. Free.
Monday, June 26
Astronomy on Tap: #BlackSpaceWeek at DC9
Think of Astronomy on Tap as the space-themed version of the wildly popular Nerd Nite. Each edition, held in the concert hall at DC9, features three short talks by scientists, so attendees may hear from NASA employees or researchers at universities such as Maryland or Johns Hopkins. While the talks can get a little in-depth, they’re often oriented at a general audience, so you don’t have to know too much about the composition of exoplanets to follow along, although a general interest in space is helpful. This event is a celebration of Black Space Week and includes talks about the sun, exosolar systems, and “Spin Tetrad Formalism of Circular Polarization States In Relativistic Jets,” which you can probably figure out without too much Googling. Trivia and giveaways take place throughout the night, so you can take home some really cool mission patch stickers along with your new knowledge. Be warned: Previous Astronomy on Taps have sold out before the day of the event. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Free; RSVP required.
Tuesday, June 27
‘1776’ at the Kennedy Center
Before Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” the most popular Broadway musical steeped in early American history was “1776,” a story about the origins of the Declaration of Independence. The Tony Award-winning production debuted on Broadway in 1969 and returned in 2022, thanks to directors Jeffrey Page and Diane Paulus, who assembled a multiracial cast for the show consisting entirely of female, transgender and nonbinary actors. Through July 16. $45-$139.
Wednesday, June 28
‘Fun Home’ at Studio Theatre
The Tony Award-winning musical version of cartoonist and author Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel “Fun Home” arrives at Studio Theatre, and was already extended before it opened. The “fun home” in question is a funeral home (the Bechdel family business), and this darkly funny coming-of-age story follows Alison through different stages of her life as she discovers her own identity and her family’s secrets. All of this is set to a score by Jeanine Tesori with ’70s-esque pop and sentimental melodies. Through Aug. 20. $75-$125.
Melodies of Friendship: Celebrating 70 Years of the U.S.-Korea Alliance at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
Korea meets D.C. in this concert program, organized by the Korean Embassy’s Korean Cultural Center and the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs. Rami Seo’s World Music Ensemble — a nine-piece group led by Seoul native Rami Seo, who bridges traditional Korean music and modern jazz with her performances on the gayageum, a Korean zither — will perform along with Sirius Company, a go-go band with deep jazz and R&B influences. 6 p.m. Free; RSVP requested.