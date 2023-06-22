The 24 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, June 24

Smithsonian Solstice Saturday

Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

Wolf Trap debuts a music festival that puts the spotlight on LGBTQ artists and allies, with folk-rock singer Brandi Carlile headlining two nights of performances. She’s supported by acts like country-soul singer Yola, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and indie-pop band Lucius. It’s the rare occasion when you can visit all three of Wolf Trap’s stages, from family-friendly shows for all ages at Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods to D.C.’s up-and-coming indie-soul band Oh He Dead at the Meadow Stage. Note that separate tickets ($12; 10:30 a.m.) are required for the children’s performances. Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. $59-$498.

National Barbecue Battle

The National Barbecue Battle, founded in 1992, goes back to its roots with this year’s theme: a ’90s block party. Hosted by Giant, the two-day festival commits to this concept with a performance by DJ Jazzy Jeff, Monster Energy’s BMX team, live graffiti art and a break dancing show. And, of course, there’s the food: Booths with barbecue and other food samples line Pennsylvania Avenue, and restaurants and other teams vie for prizes in contests. An extra $20 will get you up to 20 samples of wines, seltzers and microbrews. Four entertainment stages feature other ’90s acts, plus newer artists like Jru Anthony. The festival is located on Pennsylvania Avenue between Third and Seventh streets. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $20 for one day; $30 for both days; $60 for four tickets, one day.

One Journey Festival at Washington National Cathedral

This festival, held on the grounds of Washington National Cathedral, celebrates the stories and talents of refugees, with a slate of performances by artists from across the globe. The lineup includes Cambodian hip-hop dancer Sokeo Ros; Afghanistan’s first rock band, Kabul Dreams; and all-women Afro-Brazilian drumming group Batalá Washington. The family-friendly event also features an appearance from “Sesame Street” favorite Grover. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Columbia Heights Day

The 15th anniversary of this popular neighborhood festival fills two locations: A festival and carnival takes over the fields at Harriet Tubman Elementary with a vendor market, food and drinks from local restaurants, live music, a giant foam party, stilt walkers, face painters and airbrush tattoo artists, and a tie-dye station; and the Civic Plaza on 14th Street hosts a farmer’s market, book sale, dance classes and live music throughout the day. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Taylor Swift dance party at Wunder Garten

Even in the era of artist-themed dance nights, Taylor Swift has emerged on top again. The latest of many parties in her honor features Absolut cocktails designed for the event, plus a themed photo booth with what are sure to be quite sparkly props. (The suggested dress code is “your favorite Taylor Swift-inspired outfits.”) 9 p.m. Free.

Technics DMC Regional DJ Battle at Flash

At a time when Spotify wants to be your DJ and dance parties at clubs can turn into an excuse for mass singalongs, it’s cool to see that some people are still serious about the old-school art of turntablism. DMC began hosting international DJ battles in 1985, emphasizing the musicality of mixing, cutting and scratching. To advance to the U.S. championships, DJs have to wow a panel of judges at a series of regional finals, including this one in D.C. While there are no judging criteria, it’s a serious competition. Among the rules: “DJs must use up to two Turntables and one DJ Mixer to compete. … No controllers, CDJs, multi media players.” Get an earful as some of the area’s hottest talent shows off. 4 to 9 p.m. $15-$20.

Dry-hopped Liberty Apple Cider release party at Heurich House

During Prohibition, the Heurich Brewing Company — once D.C.'s largest private employer — switched from brewing beer to making nonalcoholic apple cider. It was a great idea, until the cider spontaneously fermented and eventually reached almost 6 percent alcohol by volume. Heurich sold the cider, dubbed Liberty Apple Champagne, over three weeks in 1920. D.C. cider makers Anxo collaborated with the Heurich House Museum to create a cider using Stayman Winesap apples, the same variety Heurich used, and fermented them in wooden casks with modern hops. Taste two versions of Liberty Apple Champagne (hopped and non-hopped) in the house’s spacious beer garden while listening to Prohibition-era music, playing Apples to Apples and touring the museum’s brewing exhibit. 5 to 8 p.m. Free; RSVP requested.

Joseph at 9:30 Club

The trio Joseph doesn’t take its name from any of its members — sisters Natalie Closner Schepman, Allison Closner and Meegan Closner — but is instead a tribute to their grandfather Jo and his hometown of Joseph, Ore. This family affair and their three-part harmonies have a knack for songs that begin folky and spare before crescendoing into sweeping indie-pop anthems brimming with melodrama and melody. New album “The Sun” focuses on the forces — gaslighting, cultural conditioning, self-doubt — that hold people back from self-actualization. As Natalie says in press materials, “It’s about looking at whatever is diminishing you or making you believe in these limitations you’ve put on yourself, and then finally asking, ‘What if I’m more than that?’” 6 p.m. $35.

Rockville Pride at Rockville Town Square