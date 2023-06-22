D.C. leaders balk at proposed restrictions in federal spending bill

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

D.C.'s mayor, attorney general and the chair of the city council in a joint letter Thursday called on House Republicans to remove a spate of old and new policy restrictions affecting the District from a proposed federal spending bill that they said would be harmful to D.C. residents while potentially jeopardizing the city’s budget.

The $25 billion, fiscal 2024 spending bill for financial services and general government, unveiled Wednesday in the Republican-majority House Appropriations Committee, contains some long-standing policy riders that restrict how local D.C. funds can be used (because D.C. is not a state, Congress has oversight of the city’s laws and can restrict how the city uses its local funds). Such proposals include measures that prevent D.C. from using local funds to subsidize abortions for low-income people and block the city from implementing a legal market for recreational marijuana sales.

But some other proposed riders astounded local lawmakers, including a provision that would prevent D.C. from using its automated traffic cameras — a move they said would upend the city’s budget. The bill would also repeal a 2016 measure permitting physicians to help terminally ill patients die, known as the “Death with Dignity Act.” Additional restrictions would prohibit D.C. from using any funds to implement a law passed last year that would ban right turns on red, or using money to enforce a law that protects D.C. workers from discrimination based on their reproductive health decisions.

“We are united in our objection to the numerous riders in Title VIII restriction actions by and policies of the District government — especially ones newly proposed this year,” the city’s leaders wrote, adding that the proposed riders “do not make the District safer, nor do they make sound fiscal sense.”

The letter from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Council chair Phil Mendelson (D) and Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) comes after months of heightened tensions between District government leaders and Republican leaders in Congress, who have shown enthusiasm about striking down local laws while raising questions about D.C.'s ability to govern itself, from crime-prevention efforts to the city’s voting system.

The office of Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), who chairs the subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that released the spending proposal Wednesday, did not immediately return a request for comment on the letter.

Earlier this year, Republicans successfully blocked a local bill that would have rewritten D.C.'s criminal code, but it took a veto from President Biden to prevent Congress from similarly overturning major police accountability legislation created in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

In a statement Wednesday, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) said that while she was pleased the spending bill includes $40 million toward D.C.'s tuition assistance grant program, which helps local high-schoolers attend colleges outside of the city, Norton also said she was “outraged at anti-home-rule riders in the bill.”

Other city officials voiced similar displeasure. D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the council’s transportation committee, noted in an interview that repealing automated traffic enforcement would likely spur a $1 billion shortfall over the city’s financial plan, causing severe, detrimental impacts on the city’s public safety efforts and social services. Allen noted that the number of automated cameras in the city could grow from about 140 to nearly 500 under the budget the council finalized last month, with projected revenue going toward traffic safety and overall efforts to balance the city’s budget.

“The whole list is just a bunch of ridiculous nonsense. This is supposed to be the preeminent legislative body of our country, and they’re focusing on traffic stops?” Allen said. “It’s doing active harm to the District.”

Mendelson said in an interview the council would likely need to come into an emergency session and rewrite the budget if the spending proposal passed. But he and Allen expressed even greater concerns about traffic safety under the spending proposal, noting the cameras are often a deterrent for cars that run red lights.

“There would be zero camera enforcement, and the best way to enforce red-light running is a camera,” Mendelson said. “Two months after excoriating officials about being soft on crime and being a lawless city, they turn around and make it easier for red-light runners to drive through the District.”

Mendelson and other members of the council have for years raised concerns about the ban on legal marijuana sales, noting that it has allowed an unregulated “gray market” to flourish in the city.

Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) said on Twitter: “If we needed any more evidence that [House Republicans don’t] give a damn about DC’s laws, here they’d impose cuts and policy changes that will make DC *more* dangerous, even while they blame District government on public safety. It’s never been about the merits. #HandsOffDC”

On the measure that would repeal D.C.'s law protecting workers from discrimination based on their reproductive health choices, council member at-large Christina Henderson tweeted: “It’s been law for EIGHT years. Why do they hate women?”

A House appropriations subcommittee approved the spending bill Thursday morning. Next, the bill would be considered by the full appropriations committee before heading to the House floor for a vote. Federal lawmakers will likely pitch changes to the bill, including the removal of proposed restrictions on D.C. — but they could also add new ones.

