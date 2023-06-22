‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle convicted of lion trafficking in Virginia

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the private zookeeper known to millions of Netflix viewers for his alleged nefarious dealings as an exhibitor of exotic animals in the docuseries “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story,” has been convicted in Virginia of four felony charges related to trafficking in endangered wildlife, authorities said.

After a week-long trial in northwestern Virginia’s Frederick County, Antle, 63, was found guilty last week on two counts of illegally buying adult lions and lion cubs and two counts of conspiring to do so, the state attorney general’s office said. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The jury in the case acquitted Antle of five charges of animal cruelty, according to online court records, and a circuit court judge dismissed four additional counts of wildlife trafficking.

Advertisement

Antle, who operated a South Carolina petting zoo called Myrtle Beach Safari, was accused of acquiring grown lions and cubs from an illegal dealer in Frederick County. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14 on the Virginia charges and is awaiting a federal trial in South Carolina on separate charges related to trafficking in endangered animals.

“I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking,” state Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) said in a statement.

Netflix subscribers who huddled indoors early in the coronavirus pandemic first met Antle when he appeared on the wildly popular 2020 docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The show centered on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. “Joe Exotic,” the mulleted, gun-toting owner of a sketchy Oklahoma zoo filled with tigers, and featured a supporting cast of his oddball employees, associates and antagonists.

Advertisement

Maldonado-Passage now is serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire hit men to kill a rival — Carole Baskin, a sanctuary owner and animal rights activist — and for wildlife violations, including the killing of five tigers.

Antle’s shady antics on the show led to his own spinoff Netflix docuseries, which highlighted allegations of sexual abuse and violence by Antle against former partners, relationships with minors and claims of animal abuse, animal killings and trafficking. His lawyer in the Frederick County case, Erin Harrigan, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Two of Antle’s co-defendants — his adult daughters Tawny Antle and Tilakam Watterson — were acquitted by the jury of all charges they faced, including illegal wildlife trafficking, court records show.

In the federal case in South Carolina, Antle and four others were indicted on 10 counts of illegally trafficking in animals such as cheetahs, lemurs and chimpanzees. Antle and one of his co-defendants also are accused of money laundering.

Antle’s attorney in that case, Andrew Moorman, told The Washington Post in a statement last year that Antle has spent decades caring for animals and educating people about the natural world.

“He has done nothing wrong, and he looks forward to vigorously challenging the Government’s allegations,” Moorman said then.

Share