Loudoun schools official acquitted of lying about sexual assaults

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A high-ranking Loudoun County schools official was acquitted Thursday of lying to a special grand jury empaneled to investigate how the school system handled a pair of 2021 sexual assaults that caused a political firestorm over transgender student rights. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A jury in Loudoun County Circuit Court found longtime district spokesman Wayde Byard not guilty of felony perjury, rejecting prosecutors’ assertions that he misled the special grand jury to deflect blame from himself and Loudoun schools for mishandling the incidents. The verdict was returned in less than two hours.

The assaults, committed by the same student, outraged parents and attracted national scrutiny of Loudoun schools.

Byard never took the stand to testify in the case, but Jennifer Leffler, Byard’s attorney, asserted in court he had been truthful during the special grand jury testimony and prosecutors had not produced any emails supporting their contention Byard lied.

Advertisement

Byard said outside the courthouse afterward that he was grateful and wanted to move on from the controversy that has engulfed Loudoun for the past two years.

“I’m not going to put any more quarters in the outrage machine,” Byard said. “I’m not going to make incendiary statements. I’m not going to give counterpoint to political views, because that’s what has got our community here and our nation here.”

The school district’s former superintendent, Scott Ziegler, faces charges related to the same incidents. Ziegler is scheduled to stand trial later this summer and denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors contended during the trial that Byard lied about when he learned of the first sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School in March 2021.

In that instance, a then-14-year-old student sexually assaulted a female classmate in a girls’ bathroom. While he was still facing a charge in that incident, he was transferred to Broad Run High School, where he pulled another female classmate into an empty classroom, then choked and groped her in October 2021. The teen was convicted in both incidents.

Advertisement

Byard told the special grand jury he found out about the first assault only after the second occurred.

At the time, Loudoun parents angrily questioned why the perpetrator was allowed to enroll in a second school while charges in the first case were still pending. People packed the school board meetings.

Assistant Attorney General Jason Faw said in his closing statement during the three-day trial that Byard, 65, engaged in a coverup.

“Along the way, warning signs were missed and one of our children was harmed,” Faw said. “Nobody wants their name attached to that.”

Faw also said he felt Loudoun schools attempted to keep the first assault quiet because it would have complicated the school system’s attempts to implement a policy of allowing transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Advertisement

At the time of the first assault, the male student was wearing a skirt, although no evidence has emerged he is transgender. The incident became a national flash point for opponents of allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) repeatedly blasted Loudoun school officials for their handling of the incidents while the pair campaigned for office in 2021 on platforms of giving parents a greater voice in education. Youngkin approved a probe of Loudoun schools as one of his first acts in office, and Miyares empaneled a special grand jury to investigate.

After the verdict, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said the office was disappointed in the verdict but glad the allegations were aired in court.

Advertisement

“The special grand jury indicted Mr. Byard after hearing all of the evidence, and we are proud that the judge agreed with us time and time again that this case needed to be heard in front of a jury. Lying under oath undermines our justice system and must be taken seriously,” LaCivita said. “While we are disappointed with the jury’s decision, we’re proud of our team for uncovering the truth and providing answers to concerned Virginia parents.”

The special grand jury issued a 91-page report in December saying Loudoun officials fumbled in addressing the assaults, citing indifference, incompetence and miscommunication. Soon after, the school board fired Ziegler. The special grand jury then indicted Byard and Ziegler, who faces misdemeanor counts at trials in August and September.

Stone Bridge Principal Timothy Flynn testified during Byard’s trial that shortly after the sexual assault occurred at his school he phoned Byard to tell him “everything.” Flynn told jurors he told the schools spokesman a female student alleged she was sexually assaulted in a bathroom, and the girl’s father later came to the school and caused a major disturbance.

Advertisement

“It was bad,” Flynn testified he told Byard.

Joan Sahlgren, Byard’s boss, also testified she thought she learned of the Stone Bridge sexual assault from Byard on the day it occurred, but said it was possible that she first learned of it from someone else. Sahlgren testified Byard was the “touchpoint,” collecting information from Flynn after the incident at Stone Bridge.

Byard, who said after the trial he had spent his life savings on his defense, was unsure whether he would return to his job with Loudoun schools, where he has worked for decades. Byard was placed on unpaid administrative leave after he was indicted in December.

Leffler said during closing that Byard had been made the scapegoat for anger at the schools because he was the district’s most visible official.

“Mr. Byard is the fall guy,” Leffler told the jury.

Gift this article Gift Article