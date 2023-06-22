The 14 best rooftop happy hours in D.C.

For years — probably a decade, at least — happy hours have been changing, and not for the better. After-work specials that once ran from 5 until 7 or 8 p.m. began shifting earlier and ending sooner, and people who don’t finish work until 5 or later find themselves scrambling to make it to the bar to take advantage of discounts. Anyone who works the once-standard 9-to-5 is going to struggle to take advantage of happy hour at Hi-Lawn, which runs an abbreviated 3 to 5 p.m. schedule three days a week and a more gracious 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring a picnic blanket or yoga mats and picnic in the fake turf atop Union Market, with specials including $5 canned beers; $6 drafts; $7 canned wine; and an $8 “adult juice box,” which on a recent visit was a pouch containing a bright, crushable mix of vodka, elderflower, Kaffir lime syrup and lime juice. There are three food options, all $4 each: crispy fried chicken sliders drizzled with hot honey; black bean burgers; and “Italian sliders” that are more like slices off an upscale party sub, with capicola, mortadella and provolone on a focaccia crust brushed with basil aioli. Overall, the setting, with its views of the burgeoning Union Market district, corn hole games and the wide-open space, makes this a fun spot for a group outing — if your schedule allows.