The 14 best rooftop happy hours in D.C.

But the cost of enjoying a drink or two on a rooftop deck doesn’t have to be sky-high. In fact, you can even find better deals eight stories up than at street level — who wouldn’t climb a few stairs for half-price cocktails or $5 local beers? Just remember to BYO sunscreen.
801
Where: 801 Florida Ave. NW. 801dc.com.
When: Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The old-fashioned juicer on the bar counter provides your clue about what to order at this veranda-style hangout in the U Street corridor. The Orange Crush — an Eastern Shore staple traditionally composed of vodka, triple sec, Sprite and the juice of half an orange — is the bright, refreshing star here, as is a sharp and smoky variation made with mezcal and fresh-squeezed grapefruit. Both are $7 at happy hour, alongside $5 Miller Lites and house wines. (Actually, if you want wine, just splurge on the $25 bottle of house rosé, which works out to be cheaper than $7 glasses.) A menu of $10 apps includes wings, fajita nachos and calamari. Grab a seat along the railing or a larger table under a disco ball, and settle in for a few drinks: Happy hour runs until 8 p.m. during the week.
All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront
Where: 79 Potomac Ave. SE. allpurposedc.com.
When: Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
With fantastic views of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and cooling breezes coming off the Anacostia River, All-Purpose’s rooftop deck is a gem. A selection of local beers, including DC Brau’s easy-drinking Full Count Lager and Port City’s award-winning Optimal Wit, are $6; a trio of Italian wines are $8; and a short selection of cocktails, including an Aperol spritz, are $10. What cinches the deal for All-Purpose, though, is its $12 “standard pizza,” which is anything but, thanks to Bianco di Napoli tomatoes and grana padano cheese. (You can add extra toppings such as hot chili honey or Italian sausage for $2 to $3, but the pie is fine without them.) Baseball fans should note that this deal stays available on game days.
Baja Tap
Where: 2436 18th St. NW. bajatapbar.com.
When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In the last two years, the building at this location has been home to pizza spot Mellow Mushroom (closed July 2021), tacos-and-frosé hangout Big Sky (closed July 2022), and now Baja Tap (opened March 2023). The focus is on soaking up the sun, with fake grass on the walls and sails overhead. Couples can snag seats at the drink rail at the front of the building to enjoy views and people-watching up and down the 18th Street strip, while tables are the better option for groups. The weekday happy hour means $5 draft Mexican beers, such as Modelo or Pacifico, and $6 sangria and basic margaritas, as well as food specials including $4 tacos; $8 Baja Tots, topped with queso, birria and jalapeños; and $8 queso fundido. Don’t overlook the all-day specials, such as $4 tacos and $15 buckets of canned beer on Taco Tuesdays and $4 Coronas on Wednesdays. Note that while OpenTable reservations are available for the first two floors, the rooftop remains walk-in only.
Baby Shank
Where: 1602 U St. NW. babyshank.com.
When: Wednesday through Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Veteran drinkers remember this airy space as Local 16 (and, before that, Julio’s), but it’s been reborn as Baby Shank, a bistro offering charcuterie boards, lamb shanks and “French-style” sushi from Noriaki Yasutake, formerly of Sei. The rooftop terrace is uncovered on the U Street side, where colorful flowers bloom in planters next to tables for two, while the section close to the long bar sports a roof with lights glowing like stars overhead. The vibe leans summery, from the woven chair backs and bar stools to the wooden boards underfoot. Among the $10 cocktail specials: a mint-forward mai tai with grilled pineapple and the Baby G&T, a gin and tonic that gets flavor from clementines and grapefruit. Wines by the glass — “6 ounces,” according to the menu — are $8, and a fairly standard selection of Samuel Adams and Devils Backbone drafts are $7. There are snacks, too, including $7 truffle fries, a pair of sliders for $10 and $9 sushi rolls.
The Betsy
Where: 514 Eighth St. SE. thebetsyusa.com.
When: Tuesday through Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
“Happy hour” is truly only 60 minutes at the Betsy, the gin-focused rooftop escape hidden above Belga Cafe on Barracks Row, and accessed through stairs in a back alley. Still, you’ll often find a line here as soon as doors open; the mismatched tables and pillow-covered benches fill quickly, given the roof’s small size. Whimsical touches abound: heart-shaped ice cubes in cocktails, framed portraits of chickens on lattice-covered walls, individual potted succulents on tables. It’s all terribly charming. Specials don’t vary much — $8 gets a choice of the rosé on tap, red or sparkling wine, or draft beer, while a cocktail of the day is $9. Service is harried but solid: On a recent Friday, as people stood in line on the steps, waiting for tables to empty while minutes ticked away, the host took orders and credit cards and brought drinks out so that no one missed out on the specials, even if they hadn’t yet found a seat.
DC9
Where: 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club.
When: Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. (Happy hour is offered at the first-floor bar Monday through Friday.)
DC9 may be best known as a place to catch up-and-coming bands or get down and dirty on the dance floor, but the cozy music venue is also home to one of the best low-key rooftops around. Stop in for $5 local beers, including cans of DC Brau’s Loud Brau lager; $5 basic rail drinks; and $6 glasses of house wine, even on nights when there’s no show. The roof ain’t fancy — a pair of slowly rotating disco balls are the only decoration among high-top tables and metal stools, and the too-cool soundtrack on a recent visit featured tunes by Amyl and the Sniffers and Alien Nosejob. The rooftop can feel like a secret with a reliably chill vibe.
The Dirty Goose
Where: 913 U St. NW. thedirtygoosedc.com.
When: Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
In April, the Dirty Goose announced on social media that it was “bringing back a Goose tradition” — half-price drinks at happy hour, which had been a fixture at the U Street gay bar before the pandemic. Judging by the crowds that have packed the rooftop since, it’s not a moment too soon. Climb the back staircase, past murals honoring Dirty Goose favorite Britney Spears, and settle in under sun sails or at the prime spot at the front, on a bench painted with colorful rainbow geese. At the two bars, bartenders are kept busy pouring lots of mixed drinks — gin and tonics, vodka sodas, spritzes — with name-brand spirits, most clocking in at $6 or $7. Arrive early to claim room to spread out — after all, happy hour runs until 8.
H Street Country Club
Where: 1335 H St. NE. hstcountryclub.com.
When: Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
H Street Country Club is an unusual space: a big ground-floor bar for Skee-Ball, games and drag brunch; a locally themed nine-hole mini-golf course upstairs; and a beachy rooftop bar beyond that. The main bar is tented — a hedge against D.C. summers — but there are all-weather couches and love seats on the open section of the deck, surrounded by walls covered in fake grass. Happy hour includes $5 rail drinks, wine and Tecates and $3 tacos (chicken or mushroom). Something to remember in July: You can glimpse the apex of the Washington Monument from the bar seating.
Hi-Lawn
Where: Above Union Market, 1309 Fifth St. NE. hilawndc.com.
When: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m.
For years — probably a decade, at least — happy hours have been changing, and not for the better. After-work specials that once ran from 5 until 7 or 8 p.m. began shifting earlier and ending sooner, and people who don’t finish work until 5 or later find themselves scrambling to make it to the bar to take advantage of discounts. Anyone who works the once-standard 9-to-5 is going to struggle to take advantage of happy hour at Hi-Lawn, which runs an abbreviated 3 to 5 p.m. schedule three days a week and a more gracious 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring a picnic blanket or yoga mats and picnic in the fake turf atop Union Market, with specials including $5 canned beers; $6 drafts; $7 canned wine; and an $8 “adult juice box,” which on a recent visit was a pouch containing a bright, crushable mix of vodka, elderflower, Kaffir lime syrup and lime juice. There are three food options, all $4 each: crispy fried chicken sliders drizzled with hot honey; black bean burgers; and “Italian sliders” that are more like slices off an upscale party sub, with capicola, mortadella and provolone on a focaccia crust brushed with basil aioli. Overall, the setting, with its views of the burgeoning Union Market district, corn hole games and the wide-open space, makes this a fun spot for a group outing — if your schedule allows.
The Imperial
Where: 2001 18th St. NW. imperialdc.com.
When: Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m.
The Imperial’s “classic happy hour,” offered Wednesday through Friday, includes $2 oysters, $18 lobster rolls, $11 glasses of wine and a quartet of $12 cocktails, which, to be honest, is a little on the high side for happy hour drinks. Thursday, however, is a different story. The “Up Top, Down Low” happy hour — so named because the Adams Morgan bar’s rooftop is split into two sections, with a large, tented terrace up a few steps from the long bar area — knocks half price off all cocktails on the menu, so you’re paying $6.50 to $9 for any of the dozen drinks, including a ginger-forward mule accented with rhubarb and bright pineapple; the fresh, floral Bloom Goes the Dynamite, which stars watermelon, basil, rum and shochu; and a gin and tonic with housemade tonic and a punch of grapefruit. Reservations are strongly recommended for the upstairs tables, which are best for groups of four or more; the bar seats are first-come, first-served. (Be warned that if you’re asked to wait at the downstairs bar for seats to become available, you’ll be ordering from that menu, not the one with half-price deals.)
Lola’s
Where: 711 Eighth St. SE. lolasdc.com.
When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
You might have walked by Lola’s, a Capitol Hill tavern full of burnished wood and framed black-and-white photos, without knowing it boasts a back patio and a second-floor deck. You might have even shot pool upstairs without thinking about drinking alfresco. But the tucked-away nature of the outdoor space, which is about as wide as an alley and half the length of the building, makes it a refuge for in-the-know bar hoppers on Barracks Row. Happy hour brings $5 select drafts, with options including City-State and Dogfish Head, as well as house wines and rail drinks, and a menu that includes naan flatbreads and chicken sliders. There’s not a ton of seating — a couple of high tables for two and an L-shaped couch, pockmarked with cigarette burns, next to a fire pit table — but it works.
Takoda
Where: 1299 First St. SE. takodanavyyard.com.
When: Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Takoda’s location half a block from Nationals Park’s center-field gates makes it a go-to spot before baseball games, but its rooftop is also a destination when the team’s out of town. It’s a wide-open space, with long, narrow tables for groups to gather around and drink rails along the edges of the building. Unlike at its sister bar in Shaw, most of the deck is uncovered. Check out the views, including the Anacostia River, while sipping on a $9 peach frosé or one of the $9 draft cocktails, such as the tiki-adjacent Fineapple, filled with bourbon, Aperol and pineapple. (Cocktails are regularly $13.) Rail drinks, select beers and sparkling wine are $7, while house wine is $9, and the kitchen offers $8 loaded fries and fancy truffled tater tots.
Whitlow’s
Where: 901 U St. NW. whitlows.com.
When: Monday from 5 p.m. to close; Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 9 p.m. to close.
Less than one year after Whitlow’s relocated from its longtime Clarendon home to the former Echo Park bar in Shaw, owner Jon Williams made even bigger waves on the D.C. bar scene, announcing in April that Whitlow’s was taking over the three-level Brixton space on the corner of Ninth and U streets. At the space now filled with old Whitlow’s furniture and tchotchkes — spot the Elvis bust? — the main attraction is the large rooftop deck, which has been upgraded with an additional bar, new furniture and a prize wheel (more on that in a second). Settle under one of the sun sails or grab a seat at the bar for happy hour, offered every day but Saturday with $5 draft beers, $5 rail drinks, $6 house wines, and $8 frozen and draft cocktails. On a sunny day, go for the Rocketpop Lemonade, a frozen red, white and blue swirl reminiscent of a raspberry Tootsie Pop (in a good way) mixing flavored vodka and Country Time. The espresso martini, poured from the tap, is a better bet than the sweet prickly pear margarita. Happy hour also brings $2 off nachos, corn dog bites and other appetizers.
Now, about the prize wheel: Give the bartender $10 and you get to spin a country-fair-size wheel covered with prizes, ranging from a bucket of beer or a pair of frozen cocktails to a tequila shot or a can of hard seltzer.
Wild Days
Where: Inside the Eaton Workshop, 1201 K St. NW. wild-days-dc.com.
When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Eaton Workshop’s striking rooftop bar feels like a botanic garden: The glass-walled indoor section is filled with greenery, sprouting from a diverse collection of pots and baskets overhead and underfoot. Through a door, the long, narrow patio keeps up the theme, with pots and planters next to a mix of rustic and modern wooden tables. There are chairs with woven backs and low-slung lounge seating. Get there early to claim your spot: All cocktails on the menu are half-price from 4 to 6 p.m., which means $8 for the Panda, Panda, a coconut-forward take on the negroni, or the cacao-and-cold-brew-fueled Wake Up! (And Then Came the Shot) espresso martini. In a welcome move, happy hour also extends to nonalcoholic drinks, including We Gon’ Be Alright, a vibrant relative of the Aperol spritz made with Martini & Rossi’s dealcoholized aperitivo and a nonalcoholic sparkling wine, which is $7. Wines are also half-price, putting the West Coast-heavy list primarily in the $6.50-$8 range, and most beers are $5, too.
Word of advice: The hotel frequently hosts private events that take over the patio or inside space. Check the calendar on the Wild Days website before making plans.