Three killed in separate Maryland shootings

Prince George's County detectives are investigating the killings of three male victims in separate incidents Thursday, police officials said. In the first incident, two men were shot in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue about 12:3o a.m., police said. Both victims were taken to a hospital. One man later died and the other was reportedly in stable condition, officials said.

On Thursday evening, police responded to the 1200 block of Palmer Road, where they found a male victim inside a vehicle about 5:20 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Just before 6 p.m., police reported that a male victim was wounded in the 3200 block of Naylor Road. The victim was found in the road and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators did not immediately release a motive or description of any of the assailants.

