Coffey, Cunningham win Democratic primary for Arlington County Board

Maureen Coffey and Susan R. Cunningham won the Democratic primary for two open seats on the Arlington County Board, according to preliminary results, giving a partial victory to both supporters and critics of an effort to add more dense housing in this Northern Virginia community. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The county’s June 20 Democratic primary was the first publicly run election in Virginia to be decided by ranked-choice voting. Unofficial results in the race were not calculated until Friday evening, to allow mail-in ballots to be counted. (Official tabulation is set to occur Saturday, but the result is not expected to change.)

A crowded field of six candidates — and no incumbents — put the new voting system on full display, as they and their supporters sparred over a controversial decision by local lawmakers this spring to eliminate single-family-only zoning.

Three of the candidates supported this push for more “missing middle” housing, campaigning in part on their support from urbanist groups and from the county board members who had pushed it through. Two others were endorsed by some of the initiative’s most vocal critics.

But under the ranked-choice system, voters nominated one from either camp for the party’s ticket in November: Coffey, 28, a policy researcher who praised the county for taking action to build more housing, and Cunningham, 50, a consultant and interim CEO who said the policy was passed too hastily.

The pair are strong favorites to win in the fall against independent Audrey Clement, who has unsuccessfully sought a spot on the board 11 times, and Republican Juan Carlos Fierro. Just one person without the Democratic Party’s endorsement has managed to win a seat on the board since 2000.

If the results hold and both Democrats win the general election, all five seats on the county board will be occupied by White lawmakers — a first in at least two decades in a county whose leaders often boast about its racial and ethnic diversity.

Tensions over missing middle, which reached an apex with the county board’s decision in March to allow the construction of townhouses, duplexes and small apartment buildings in Arlington, emerged as a banner issue in this off-year election cycle.

Coffey, the former president of the Virginia Young Democrats, vowed to represent renters, labor groups and young people like herself on the board, focusing on economic stability as housing prices and the cost of living have skyrocketed in the county.

A policy researcher at a think tank, she talked openly about the struggles of finding an apartment she could afford to purchase and drew heavy support from the millennials and Gen Z-ers who live in Arlington’s more urbanized corridors along the Metro.

Cunningham, a consultant, stressed her lengthy résumé as a “problem-solver-in chief,” including work in the federal government and as the interim executive director of a local affordable housing nonprofit. She had previously run as an independent in a 2020 special election for the county board.

While she said she hoped to bring people together following the “missing middle” vote, Cunningham nonetheless suggested lawmakers had approved the plan over the concerns of many residents. Among first-choice votes, she won nearly every precinct in the more suburban northern end of the county, where opposition to the rezoning was highest.

The other candidates were Jonathan Dromgoole, Natalie Roy, Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr. and Tony Weaver.

And while many of the candidates at times tried to redirect their campaigns to focus on other issues, plenty of voters at the polls on Tuesday had one thing on their minds: housing.

Elizabeth Holbrook, 65, drove her friend Marcia Basler, 78, to the polls at Innovation Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Basler, who recently had an injury, needed help reaching the gym to cast her first-choice vote for Roy, citing the candidate’s opposition to the missing middle effort.

“This is not New York City,” said Basler, steadying her walker. “It’s Arlington. And it’s more cars, more traffic, more people. I’ve lived here for 50 years and I’m sick of it.”

The two women live in apartments in the nearby Colonial Village area. They’ve watched Arlington grow over the decades, and with it, the demand for more housing and amenities.

“We’re beginning to feel like we can’t breathe,” said Holbrook, who ranked Roy first and Cunningham second. “The county of Arlington has decided that every square inch of earth must have a building on it.”

Across the county that afternoon, Marin Bader, 27, showed up at the polls at Randolph Elementary in the Douglas Park neighborhood with very different motivations.

She said she ranked Weaver first — they are part of the same running group, and she wanted to support him — but ranked Coffey in second place over her support for missing middle.

“Single-family zoning really makes no sense in Arlington at this point,” said Bader, who splits a garden-style apartment along Columbia Pike with a roommate. “I would like to one day own property here. Any way to increase land so we can build more homes is in my mind a good thing.”

Gustavo Sapiruka, 61, called himself a one-issue voter on housing. “I believe it’s a right to have a roof,” he said.

He voted for Cunningham because of her experience working on affordable housing in the nonprofit sector: “She would have a good understanding of how to create common-sense policies,” he said.

The primary election was also something of a test for ranked-choice voting in Virginia, which updated its vote-tabulation and reporting technology to accommodate the new system.

County board members had voted last fall to try out the practice in the Democratic primary, and they are expected to decide next month whether to extend the system to November’s general election. Other localities around the commonwealth have indicated they are closely watching Arlington’s race as they consider whether to follow suit.

Because two seats were open — rather than just one, as has been the case in the most-watched ranked-choice races elsewhere in the country — the counting method relies on a system known as “proportional ranked-choice voting” or “single transferrable vote.”

Some voters and civic leaders, including those on both sides of the missing middle debate, had said the tabulation method was difficult to understand and had not been properly explained to voters by the county and state election offices.

Skip to end of carousel A primer on proportional ranked-choice voting arrow left arrow right This example, modeled after one from the group FairVote, may better explain Arlington’s method for counting ranked-choice ballots. As required by Virginia, the county is using what is known as either “proportional ranked-choice voting" or “single transferable vote.” Let’s say there are two seats and four candidates: Alice, Bob, Charlie and Donna. In this four-person scenario, a candidate must receive more than 33.3 percent of votes to win a seat.

The first choice votes are tallied. In Round 1, Alice receives 43.3 percent of votes and wins a seat. No other candidate crosses the threshold in this round. ALICE = 43.3% BOB = 25% CHARLIE = 16.7% DONNA = 15% Alice won a seat with more votes than she needed (a surplus of 10 percentage points). In Round 2, people who voted for Alice have a fraction of their vote (10 percent) count for their next-choice candidate.

This way, every vote is used in a way that is maximally impactful on the race. No ballots are “wasted” on candidates that have already surpassed the threshold, and everyone’s vote counts the same.

Let’s say that of those who ranked Alice as their first choice, 60% ranked Charlie second, 20% ranked Bob second, and 20% ranked Donna second. ALICE = 43.3% - 10% = 33.3% BOB = 25% + 2% (20% of Alice’s surplus * 10%) = 27% CHARLIE = 16.7% + 6% (60% of Alice’s surplus * 10%) = 22.7% DONNA = 15% + 2% (20% of Alice’s surplus * 10%) = 17% In Round 3, we eliminate the last-place candidate. (This happens only when there are seats to fill but no surplus to transfer).

Donna is eliminated. People who voted for Donna have their vote count for their next-choice candidate.

Now, Charlie has crossed the 33.3 percent threshold. So Alice and Charlie win the race. ALICE = 33.3% BOB = 27% + 5% (ranked Donna first and Bob second) = 32% CHARLIE = 22.7% + 12% (ranked Donna first and Charlie second) = 33.7% DONNA = 17% 1 / 3 End of carousel

But Liz White, executive director of the group UpVote Virginia, said she believed Arlington voters found ranked-choice to be easy and straightforward. Her group had stationed volunteers at polling sites during early voting, and she pointed out that the Arlington registrar’s office had received no complaints about the system on Election Day.

While voting in the Lyon Village area on Tuesday, Karen Methlie, 69, said neither she nor her husband knew about the system — which she called “ranked voting” — until they attended an event that featured several candidates.

“I don’t quite understand what’s better about it,” she said.

If only first-choice votes had been counted — the closest parallel to the more traditional “first past the post” system — Cunningham and Roy would have won, taking about 25 and 24 percent of the vote, respectively, and putting them just ahead of Coffey and Spain. (About 16.5 percent of registered voters cast ballots in this “off-off year” election.)

“It does seem like the two camps on missing middle are pretty split closer than people expected,” said White, of UpVote VA. “In the old system, it looks likely that you could have ended up with two candidates from on camp getting both seats.”

At the polls on Tuesday, others expressed little confusion about the process. Anawar Munshi, 38, and Mahmuda Happy, 24, pulled up to an elementary school in the red SUV that Munshi uses to drive for Uber.

It was the first time voting for Happy, who was born in Bangladesh and became a naturalized citizen last year. While both husband and wife declined to share their chosen candidates, they said voting in a ranked-choice race was easy.

“It was clear. It was not confusing,” Munshi said. “It’s not difficult if you know the person who you’re going to vote for.”

Happy, a homemaker, shrugged. She said she had little to compare it to.

“It’s the first time,” she said, “so maybe next time it will seem different.”

Mary Claire Molloy contributed to this report.

