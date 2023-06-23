Man charged after police say he shot and hit an officer in Prince William County

Listen 2 min Share this article Share

Authorities said a teenager has been charged after he stole a vehicle from a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge and hit a police officer with it. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m. Thursday at the store in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue, according to police in Prince William County. Officials said Valmiki Deo Chandler, 18, of Woodbridge, stole a 2012 Dodge Journey from the parking lot. The vehicle’s owner had left the keys inside and not locked it, police said.

About an hour later, an officer found the vehicle on Oust Lane and tried to stop Chandler, but he sped off, turned around, and headed for the officer at a “high speed,” police said. The officer fired a gun “at least once toward the vehicle” before being hit by the vehicle, police said. Chandler lost control of the vehicle, hit another vehicle and then rolled over before he fled the area, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Chandler came out of a wooded area near Princedale Drive and Dale Boulevard and was arrested without incident. He had minor injuries from the crash, police said, and was not struck from the gunfire.

The officer was taken to a hospital with a “significant head injury” from hitting the road when the vehicle hit him, officials said in a statement. Authorities said the officer’s conditions is expected to improve, and he’ll make a full recovery.

Chandler has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit and run and other charges. He’s being held without bond and it was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

